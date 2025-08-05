Leitbox Storage Partners Completes Self-Storage Facility in Charlottesville, VA

On-Time, On-Budget Project Highlights Executional Excellence

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Leitbox Storage Partners has completed construction on its latest ground-up self-storage facility in Charlottesville, Virginia. The project, which received its certificate of occupancy this month, was delivered on time and within budget - further solidifying Leitbox's reputation for disciplined execution in a sector where development risks are rising.

"In a world of ever-growing construction risk, we continued our streak of on-time, on-budget deliveries in Charlottesville," said Randy Jones, managing director of development and construction at Leitbox. "By preserving contingency dollars through project completion, we enhance potential investor returns and strengthen confidence in our development model."

Strategically located to serve both residential and commercial customers, the facility offers climate-controlled and drive-up units within a modern, secure environment. The project is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for self-storage in the Charlottesville area and contribute to local economic growth.

This development marks another successful implementation of Leitbox's vertically integrated model, which pairs local market insight with institutional-grade risk management.

