Equity Union Real Estate Named Exclusive Onsite Sales Team at the Club at Morningside in Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Equity Union Real Estate is proud to announce its appointment as the exclusive onsite sales team for the prestigious Club at Morningside, one of Rancho Mirage's most iconic private communities. This marks the fifth luxury community to select Equity Union for exclusive onsite representation, joining Indian Ridge, The Springs, Seven Lakes, and Oasis Country Club.

The Club at Morningside, Rancho Mirage, California



Equity Union will bring its elevated marketing strategy, local expertise, and white-glove service to represent current and prospective homeowners inside the gates of this world-class neighborhood. Leading the onsite team at Morningside is veteran real estate professional Corinne Zajac, whose deep experience and reputation in the community make her uniquely suited for this role.

"Corinne is in the top 1% of our company with an in-depth knowledge of Morningside, having sold hundreds of homes there over the years. Her personalized care for her clients' needs leaves no doubt that she will make this opportunity successful", said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. "These clubs continue to choose Equity Union as a result of our world-class marketing, agent support, and exceptional client service. We understand the value of these communities - the homes as well as the lifestyle."

Equity Union's growing presence across the Coachella Valley reflects its distinctive approach: providing onsite teams with robust support, in-house marketing, legal and transaction services, and elevated brand presentation.

The Club at Morningside is a natural fit. Known for its timeless architecture, lush grounds, and Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, it has long been one of the desert's most desirable addresses. Equity Union will offer full-service on-site sales representation backed by hyper-local insight and a dedicated in-community presence.

As one of California's largest privately-held real estate brokerages, Equity Union has over 900 agents companywide and sales volume exceeding $3 Billion annually.

