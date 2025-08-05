The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a leading generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) consultancy and executive advisory firm, today announced a collaboration with Celonis, a global leader in process mining, to deliver intelligent enterprise automation that drives measurable business results at unprecedented speed.

Using Celonis process intelligence and The Hackett Group's AI XPLR and ZBrain platforms that leverage The Hackett Group's globally recognized enterprise benchmarking and business transformation IP companies can compare their performance against Digital World Class performance standards. This will allow clients to quickly identify the greatest ROI opportunities and harness unmatched process intelligence and agentic workflow solutions to achieve their value realization objectives. The partnership delivers:

Clarity on the right tech investments : Combining The Hackett Group's industry benchmarks with Celonis process intelligence and its own benchmarks on leading metrics, such as cycle time, automation rate, and rework rate, organizations can now see which technologies, including AI, will drive best-in-class performance. As part of the partnership, The Hackett Group has certified the Celonis process intelligence operating benchmark framework.

: Combining The Hackett Group's industry benchmarks with Celonis process intelligence and its own benchmarks on leading metrics, such as cycle time, automation rate, and rework rate, organizations can now see which technologies, including AI, will drive best-in-class performance. As part of the partnership, The Hackett Group has certified the Celonis process intelligence operating benchmark framework. Precision in their AI deployments : The Hackett Group's AI XPLR will be able to use process intelligence from the Celonis Process Intelligence Graph, to generate tailored, highly-impactful AI use cases and digital transformation recommendations.

: The Hackett Group's AI XPLR will be able to use process intelligence from the Celonis Process Intelligence Graph, to generate tailored, highly-impactful AI use cases and digital transformation recommendations. AI that delivers measurable business outcomes at scale: Companies can turn the AI use case recommendations into executable agentic workflows using The Hackett Group's ZBrain Gen AI development platform, and orchestrate those agents with the Celonis Orchestration Engine.

"Together, we are redefining the way companies operate. By combining Celonis' unique process intelligence, benchmarking insights, and AI orchestration, we are enabling the operations of the future: AI-driven and continuously learning and improving," said Carsten Thoma, President and Board Director at Celonis.

"We're helping companies move from intention to action and impact," said Ted Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of The Hackett Group. "Celonis process intelligence lets companies understand how their business runs and how to make it run better. On that basis, AI XPLR identifies, designs and evaluates potential solutions, and ZBrain delivers the agentic workflows to drive the change."

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an IP and platform-based, Gen AI strategic consulting and executive advisory firm that enables Digital World Class® performance. Using AI XPLR and ZBrain our ideation through implementation platforms our experienced professionals help organizations realize the power of Gen AI and achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results, allowing us to be key architects of their Gen AI journey.

Our expertise is grounded in unparalleled best practices insights from benchmarking the world's leading businesses including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 90% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 51% of the FTSE 100. Visit us at www.thehackettgroup.com.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic and without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

Trademarks

The Hackett Group, quadrant logo, and Digital World Class are the registered marks of The Hackett Group

Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

