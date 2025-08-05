Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Files and Mails Management Information Circular; Announces New Director Nominees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed its management information circular (the "Circular") and related materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the upcoming annual and special meeting of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to be held on August 26, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) at Brookfield Place, Suite 1800, 181 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T9 (the "Meeting").

Lisa Baird and Vijay Mony, two experienced business leaders, have been nominated for election as independent directors at the Meeting. Current directors Vikas Ranjan and Leighton Bocking will not be standing for re-election, but we expect to continue working with Leighton in an advisory role. Following the Meeting, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is expected to be comprised of five members.

Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer of Alset AI, commented, "We sincerely thank Vikas and Leighton for their invaluable contributions to the Board. Their guidance and oversight were essential in helping us reposition the business for its next phase. As we look ahead, we are very excited to welcome Lisa and Vijay to the Board; two experienced leaders whose expertise and vision will be instrumental in guiding the Company through its next exciting chapter of innovation and growth."

New Director Nominee Biographies

Lisa Baird

Lisa Baird is the President and Chief Executive Officer of NextUp, the leading non-profit member association providing leadership development, resources, and programming for business executives Lisa currently serves on the board of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP), a leading provider of technology for self-serve commerce. Her previous board service includes Fox Racing (acquired by Vista Outdoor), and GK Elite (owned by Riverside Company), the International Hall of Fame of Tennis, and the Women's Sports Foundation. Before her current role, Lisa held leadership positions at National Women's Soccer League), the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the National Football League, IBM and General Motors. Lisa is a graduate of Schreyer Honors College at Pennsylvania State University and holds an MBA from the Smeal Business School.

Vijay Mony

Vijay Mony is the Founder and Managing Partner at Woodson Equity, bringing a wealth of strategic, financial, and operational experience from some of the most respected Private Equity firms in North America. Before founding Woodson Equity, Vijay held leadership roles at OpenGate Capital, Cerberus Capital Management, and built a strong foundation with earlier positions at Accenture, Alvarez & Marsal, and Ford Motor Company.

Mr. Mony holds a B.A. from Michigan State University and has a longstanding history of driving value creation across a range of industries.

Additional information regarding the director nominees and the matters to be considered at the Meeting is set out in the Circular, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.alsetai.com.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high- potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

