DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Vitiligo Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of 9.6% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The vitiligo market is witnessing steady growth due to rising disease awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and advancements in treatment options such as JAK inhibitors and topical therapies. Increasing research and clinical trials for novel therapies are driving the development of more effective and long-lasting solutions. Growing healthcare expenditure, coupled with the psychological impact of vitiligo, is fueling the demand for treatment.

LAS VEGAS, Aug 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Vitiligo Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, vitiligo emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Vitiligo Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for vitiligo was found to be USD 1.1 billion in the 7MM in 2024.

in the 7MM in 2024. The United States accounted for the highest vitiligo treatment market size, approximately 61% of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the total prevalent cases of vitiligo in 7MM were approximately 12 million.

In 2024, the total treated cases of vitiligo were approximately 500K in the US.

in the US. Leading vitiligo companies developing emerging therapies, such as Pfizer, AbbVie, Incyte Corporation, Vyne Therapeutics, Clinuvel, and others, are developing new vitiligo treatment drugs that can be available in the vitiligo market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new vitiligo treatment drugs that can be available in the vitiligo market in the coming years. The promising vitiligo therapies in the pipeline include LITFULO (ritlecitinib), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Povorcitinib (INCB54707), Repibresib Gel (VYN201), SCENESSE (Afamelanotide), and others.

Discover the vitiligo new treatment @ New Treatments for Vitiligo

Vitiligo Market Dynamics

The vitiligo market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The vitiligo treatment landscape has advanced significantly with the introduction of targeted therapies like JAK inhibitors, such as OPZELURA, which directly modulate the autoimmune mechanisms underlying the disease and have shown that up to 50% of patients can achieve significant facial repigmentation. The direct observability of repigmentation offers a robust metric for therapeutic assessment, enabling real-time evaluation of efficacy in clinical and research settings. Meanwhile, the vitiligo drug pipeline is advancing rapidly, with late-stage trials of JAK1, JAK3, and other immune-targeting therapies, including diverse formats like oral, topical, and implantable options such as SCENESSE.

As potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of vitiligo, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the vitiligo market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the vitiligo market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the vitiligo market. While existing therapies for vitiligo can induce repigmentation, the results are often partial and temporary with high relapse rates after discontinuation; despite not being life-threatening, vitiligo's visible effects frequently cause stigma, anxiety, and depression, severely impacting mental health and quality of life, while insurance barriers, such as classifying treatments like OPZELURA or light therapy as 'cosmetic', force patients to bear the costs, and cultural stigma, particularly in parts of Asia where vitiligo is wrongly linked to leprosy or bad luck, leads to discrimination in education, employment, and marriage.

Moreover, vitiligo treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the vitiligo market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the vitiligo market growth.

Vitiligo Treatment Market

Vitiligo treatment focuses on restoring skin pigmentation and enhancing appearance, though outcomes may be temporary and may not halt disease progression. Initial care by a general physician often involves sun protection, camouflage cosmetics, and topical corticosteroids for mild non-segmental vitiligo. If specialized treatment is required, dermatologists may recommend calcineurin inhibitors, phototherapy, or surgical interventions such as skin grafting for stable cases.

For widespread vitiligo, depigmentation therapies may be considered. Due to limited sun exposure, vitamin D supplementation is often advised. Emotional support through counseling, support groups, or cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can help manage psychological effects. Some treatments, though unlicensed, may be suggested when potential benefits surpass risks.

OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream), a topical JAK inhibitor, is the first and only FDA-approved therapy specifically for non-segmental vitiligo in individuals aged 12 and above, marking a major breakthrough in targeted immunotherapy for this condition.

To know more about FDA-approved drugs for vitiligo, visit @ Approved Vitiligo Treatment

Vitiligo Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Vitiligo pipeline possesses some drugs in mid- and late stage developments to be approved in the near future. Expected launch of emerging therapies, such as LITFULO (Pfizer), RINVOQ (upadacitinib) (AbbVie), Povorcitinib (INCB54707) (Incyte Corporation), and others shall further create a positive impact on the vitiligo treatment market.

LITFULO (ritlecitinib) targets JAK3 and TEC family kinases, and its inhibition of these kinases may disrupt cytokine signaling and reduce the cytolytic function of T cells. LITFULO is currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials as a potential therapy for vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disorder that leads to the destruction of pigment-producing cells, causing white patches on the skin.

RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor developed by AbbVie, has received approval for seven indications and is being explored for various immune-mediated conditions. A Phase III clinical study is currently assessing RINVOQ in adults and adolescents with nonsegmental vitiligo who qualify for systemic treatment.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the vitiligo market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the vitiligo market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about vitiligo marketed and pipeline drugs @ Vitiligo Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Vitiligo Market

InJanuary 2025, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. completed patient enrollment in its Phase 2b study assessing VYN201 gel for nonsegmental vitiligo. Top-line results from the 24-week vehicle-controlled treatment phase are anticipated by mid-2025.

Vitiligo Overview

Vitiligo is a chronic skin condition characterized by the loss of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin, hair, and eye color. It occurs when melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells, are destroyed or stop functioning. The exact cause of vitiligo is not fully understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic, autoimmune, and environmental factors. In autoimmune cases, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks melanocytes. Common triggers include stress, sunburn, or exposure to certain chemicals.

The primary symptom of vitiligo is the appearance of white or depigmented patches on the skin, which can occur on any part of the body. These patches are more noticeable in people with darker skin tones. Other symptoms may include premature graying of scalp or facial hair, color loss in the tissues inside the mouth and nose, and changes in eye color.

Diagnosis of vitiligo is usually based on clinical examination by a dermatologist. Wood's lamp examination, which uses ultraviolet light, can help highlight affected areas that are not visible to the naked eye. In some cases, a skin biopsy or blood tests may be conducted to rule out other conditions or to check for autoimmune disorders associated with vitiligo.

Vitiligo Epidemiology Segmentation

The vitiligo epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current vitiligo patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The vitiligo market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Vitiligo

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Vitiligo

Gender-specific Cases of Vitiligo

Type-specific Cases of Vitiligo

Age-specific Cases of Vitiligo

Total Treated Cases of Vitiligo

Vitiligo Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Vitiligo Market CAGR 9.6 % Vitiligo Market Size in 2024 USD 1.1 Billion Key Vitiligo Companies Pfizer, AbbVie, Incyte Corporation, Vyne Therapeutics, Clinuvel, and others Key Vitiligo Therapies LITFULO (ritlecitinib), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Povorcitinib (INCB54707), Repibresib Gel (VYN201), SCENESSE (Afamelanotide), and others

Scope of the Vitiligo Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Vitiligo current marketed and emerging therapies

Vitiligo current marketed and emerging therapies Vitiligo Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Vitiligo Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Vitiligo Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving vitiligo treatment market trends @ Vitiligo Market Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Vitiligo Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of vitiligo by Country in 2024 in the 7MM 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Vitiligo by Country in 2034 in the 7MM 4 Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Overview and Background 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes and Risk Factors of Vitiligo 7.3 Clinical Manifestations of Vitiligo 7.4 Associated Disorders With Vitiligo 7.5 Classification of Vitiligo 7.6 Pathophysiology of Vitiligo 7.7 Diagnosis 7.8 Differential Diagnosis 7.9 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.9.1 British Association of Dermatologists Guidelines for the Diagnosis of People With Vitiligo 2021 7.9.2 Worldwide Expert Recommendations for the Diagnosis of Vitiligo (International Vitiligo Task Force) 7.9.3 Journal of the German Society of Dermatology, 2022 7.9.4 Guidelines for the Diagnosis of Vitiligo in Japan 8 Treatment and Management of Vitiligo 8.1 Treatment Guidelines 8.1.1 British Association of Dermatologists Guidelines for the Management of People with Vitiligo 2021 8.1.2 Worldwide Expert Recommendations for the Management of Vitiligo (International Vitiligo Task Force) 8.1.3 Journal of the German Society of Dermatology, 2022 8.1.4 Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Vitiligo in Japan 8.2 Treatment Algorithm 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 7MM 9.3 Total Prevalence Cases of Vitiligo in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Vitiligo in the United States 9.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Vitiligo in the United States 9.4.3 Gender-specific Cases of Vitiligo in the United States 9.4.4 Type-specific Cases of Vitiligo in the United States 9.4.5 Age-specific Cases of Vitiligo in the United States 9.4.6 Total Treated Cases of Vitiligo in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Vitiligo in EU4 and the UK 9.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Vitiligo in EU4 and the UK 9.5.3 Gender-specific Cases of Vitiligo in EU4 and the UK 9.5.4 Type-Specific Cases of Vitiligo in EU4 and the UK 9.5.5 Age-specific Cases of Vitiligo in EU4 and the UK 9.5.6 Total Treated Cases of Vitiligo in EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 9.6.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Vitiligo in Japan 9.6.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Vitiligo in Japan 9.6.3 Gender-specific Cases of Vitiligo in Japan 9.6.4 Type-Specific Cases of Vitiligo in Japan 9.6.5 Age-specific Cases of Vitiligo in Japan 9.6.6 Total Treated Cases of Vitiligo in Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed Therapies 11.1 OPZELURA (ruxolitinib): Incyte Corporation 11.1.1 Product Description 11.1.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.1.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.1.4 Clinical Development 11.1.5 Safety and Efficacy 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 LITFULO (ritlecitinib): Pfizer 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Developmental Activities 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst View 12.3 RINVOQ (upadacitinib): AbbVie 12.4 Povorcitinib (INCB54707): Incyte Corporation 12.5 Repibresib Gel (VYN201): Vyne Therapeutics 12.6 SCENESSE (Afamelanotide): Clinuvel 13 Vitiligo: 7 Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Market Size of Vitiligo in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of Vitiligo by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Vitiligo in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of Vitiligo by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK 13.8.1 Total Market Size of Vitiligo in EU4 and the UK 13.8.2 Market Size of Vitiligo by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 13.6 Japan 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Vitiligo in Japan 13.6.2 Market Size of Vitiligo by Therapies in Japan 14 KOL Views 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Unmet Needs 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario in Vitiligo 18 Bibliography 19 Report Methodology

Related Reports

JAK Inhibitors Market

JAK Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key JAK inhibitors companies, including Incyte Corporation, Aclaris Therapeutics, Sareum, Takeda, AstraZeneca, Ajax Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Confluence Life Sciences, Celon Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Reistone Biopharma, among others.

Vitiligo Pipeline

Vitiligo Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key vitiligo companies, including Vyne Therapeutics Inc., AbbVie, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Forte Biosciences, Inc., Dren Bio, Clinuvel, Inc., among others.

Atopic Dermatitis Market

Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key atopic dermatitis companies, including Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Evelo Biosciences, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Cara Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., LEO Pharma, among others.

Psoriasis Market

Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key psoriasis companies, including UCB Pharma, Novartis, Alumis, SFA Therapeutics, Amgen, AbbVie, Can-Fite BioPharma, Johnson & Johnson, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vitiligo-market-to-register-incremental-growth-at-a-cagr-of-9-6-during-the-forecast-period-20252034--delveinsight-302521653.html