Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Kotush as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kotush brings over 17 years' experience as a public company CFO with proven success in capital markets, corporate scaling, mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"), and public reporting.

Mr. Kotush was most recently EVP and CFO for Home Capital Group Inc. ("Home") from 2017 to 2024. As a key member of Home's leadership team, Mr. Kotush helped drive share price appreciation of approximately 3.4 times, a $600 million expansion in market capitalization, and the return of more than $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In addition, he served as due diligence team lead during Home's $1.7 billion privatization, which closed in August 2023.

From 2006 to 2017, Mr. Kotush served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Risk Officer of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., where he played a pivotal role in executing more than $750 million in domestic and international acquisitions and expanding the company's presence from two to ten countries. He also oversaw the company's dual listing on the UK's AIM exchange and subsequent transition to the London Stock Exchange.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kotush has managed public and internal financial reporting, budgeting, risk management, regulatory reporting, treasury, investor relations, legal affairs, technology strategy, and operations across multiple senior roles in Canada, UK, and other jurisdictions. Mr. Kotush is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Quote from CEO & President, Tony Weatherill

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Brad Kotush as our Chief Financial Officer," said Tony Weatherill, CEO & President of ReGen III. "Brad's deep institutional knowledge, broad global capital markets expertise, and proven track record of strategically scaling companies make him an ideal fit for ReGen III. Brad has successfully guided organizations through transformational growth, completing and integrating strategic acquisitions that unlocked long-term value. His leadership will be instrumental as we position ReGen III for our next leg of growth."

Quote from CFO, Brad Kotush

"I am excited to join ReGen III at such a pivotal point," said Brad Kotush, Chief Financial Officer. "The Company's commitment to sustainable innovation and its ambitious growth plans resonate with me and I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational scale up to help drive ReGen III's next phase of growth and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Options

The Company has granted Mr. Kotush 1 million stock options at an exercise price of $0.19 per option, valid for five years from the date of grant. The options will vest over a period of four (4) years and may be accelerated by attaining specific performance milestones set by the Board of Directors.

Brad Kotush, CPA, CA, ICD.D, Chief Financial Officer, ReGen III Corp.

Leadership Transition

Effective August 5, 2025, Rick Low has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer. To ensure a smooth transition, Rick will remain available in an advisory capacity for up to six months to support the handover of responsibilities. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Low for his steadfast leadership and many contributions throughout his tenure.

In addition, Mark Redcliffe will be stepping away as EVP and Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Redcliffe will continue to support ReGen III in a consulting capacity. Throughout his tenure with ReGen III, Mark has been pivotal in advancing ReGen III's mission, driving patent development, fostering offtake and feedstock agreements, and leading financing efforts.

"Mark's strategic leadership has positioned us for success in sustainable base oil production," said Tony Weatherill. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mark for his extensive contributions, unwavering commitment, and ongoing guidance as a consultant."

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp. is driving a new era in high-performance, sustainable lubricants. Harnessing its patented ReGen technology, the Company is commercializing an advanced process to transform used motor oil ("UMO") into premium Group II and III base oils. These high-quality base oils are essential to high-performance engines, turbines, and industrial applications - and ReGen III's process is designed to deliver up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude-derived oils combusted at end of life. By turning waste into high-value products, ReGen III is driving the shift toward circular, domestically-produced base oils that meet the growing global demand for sustainable Group III solutions.

With FEL2 and value engineering complete for its proposed 5,600 bpd flagship facility in Texas City, Texas - and backed by world-class engineering, construction, and vendor partners - the Company is strategically positioned to meet rising demand for higher-quality, circular base oils. In addition to Texas City, the Company is evaluating opportunities to deploy its patented technology across other strategic markets.

With the vision of becoming the world's largest producer of sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils, ReGen III aims to set a new standard for performance and responsibility in the global lubricants market.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: www.regeniii.com/investors/corporate-presentations and www.regeniii.com/newsletter-subscription.

SOURCE: ReGen III Corp.