Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated June 17, 2025 and July 14, 2025, 24,489,953 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company will be subject to an accelerated expiry date.

The expiry date and exercise price of the Warrants were amended on July 9, 2025. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry clause, such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares is $0.97 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days, then the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 calendar days after the date Company delivers notice of the accelerated expiry date to Warrant holders.

The price of the Company's common shares closed above $0.97 for 10 consecutive trading days between July 21 and August 1. As a result, the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 calendar days, expiring on September 4, 2025. Any Warrants not exercised before September 4, 2025 will expire and be void.

The Company is also pleased to announce that all matters were approved at the Company's 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 9, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company is now comprised of Richard Myerscough, Peter Berrang, Peter Gustavson, Briony Bayer, Jeremy South, Hannes Blum, and Sage Berryman.

About ALUULA Composites Inc.

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

