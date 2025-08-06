Anzeige
WKN: A2DPZS | ISIN: US88631G2057
NASDAQ
05.08.25 | 15:30
0,970 US-Dollar
-7,66 % -0,080
Tianci International Inc. Signs Strategic Agreement to Purchase Chromite Ore Concentrate

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Tianci International Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIT) ("Tianci") announced today that it has signed an agreement to purchase 5,000 DMT ("dry metric tons") of chromite ore concentrate through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Roshing International Co., Limited. This agreement represents Tianci's first step in entering the international market for mineral resources business.

Tianci purchased this batch of high-quality chromite ore concentrate from a well-established supplier. Tianci's inspection of the ore was strictly carried out in accordance with international standards that revealed a chromium concentration ranging from 46% to 50%.

Following extensive market research and discussions with potential suppliers, Tianci now plans to expand its global shipping network and optimize its supply chain structure to respond to market demand for high-quality mineral resources. Management looks upon this plan to integrate participation in the mineral trade with Tianci's global shipping resources as a vehicle to strengthen Tianci's market competitiveness and enhance its influence within shipping industry.

About Tianci International, Inc.

Tianci International Inc., through its subsidiary Roshing, provides global logistics services specializing in ocean freight forwarding, including container and bulk goods shipping. Operating under an asset-light model, Roshing's logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam. Beyond logistics, the company generates revenue from the sale of electronic parts and business consulting services. The company's mission is to provide customers with efficient, reliable, and safe shipping services that create value.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Tianci International, Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@rqscapital.com

SOURCE: Tianci International Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tianci-international-inc.-signs-strategic-agreement-to-purchase-chromite-ore-concent-1056938

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
