Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company") wishes to announce that further to the Company's news releases dated July 23 & 24, 2025, the Company has issued to a related party (the "Creditor") 1,330,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share in settlement of debt totaling the amount of $119,700. All securities that have been issued are subject to a hold period expiring December 2, 2025.

Related Party Transaction

The Creditor is considered to be a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The related party transaction is exempt from minority approval, information circular and formal valuation requirements pursuant to the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued nor the debt settlement amount exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

