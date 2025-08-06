Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 05:12 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TILOG - LOGISTIX 2025 to Showcase Smart Logistics Technologies, Sustainable Solutions and Services from 25 Countries

BANGKOK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with RX Tradex, ASEAN's leading exhibition organizer, will organize TILOG - LOGISTIX 2025, the most comprehensive exhibition on logistics technology including warehouse management and loading, packing and material handling, Logistics IT, IoT, AI, robots, e-Logistics, and logistics service, from August 20 to 22, 2025 at Hall 98 of BITEC, Bangkok.

TILOG - LOGISTIX 2025 to Showcase Smart Logistics Technologies, Sustainable Solutions and Services from 25 Countries

The event, held under the theme of "Resilient Supply Chain: Overcoming Global Challenges," highlights new innovations, sustainable solutions, and an annual gathering of logistics-related industrialists from across industrial spectrum in ASEAN and many other countries. TILOG - LOGISTIX 2025 will showcase cutting-edge logistics innovations from over 415 brands, 25 countries. The event also includes insightful conference sessions and is expected to attract over 7,500 industry professionals and visitors.

Amongst highlighted technologies and services at TILOG - LOGISTIX are:

  • Warehouse & Loading:
    • High-Density Semi-Automated Storage System, maximizing warehouse space efficiency.
    • Comprehensive Warehouse and Logistics Solutions for modern smart factories.
  • Material Handling:
    • Automated Forklift driven by AI
    • Multi-directional Forklift - Ideal for handling long items in narrow aisles, with a maximum load capacity of 5 tons.
    • Automated Systems for palletizing, conveyor belts, sorting, and warehouse picking.
  • Packing:
    • Custom-Made Wooden Pallets, Crates, Reels, and Paper Packaging - Lightweight yet strong.
    • Foldable Plastic Crates - Durable, space-saving, ideal for storage, transport, and automation; customizable.
  • Logistics IT & e-Logistics:
    • Smart Transportation Management Platform.
    • Vehicle Tracking and Driver Behavior Monitoring Device - Also provides vehicle condition alerts.
  • Transportation & LSP:
    • Less than Container Load (LCL) Direct Console Service from Bangkok to Southern China.
    • Multimodal Transport Services (land and air) within Thailand and the Indochina region.

Included at the event are an "Exhibition on Thailand's logistics industry," "Trade Logistics Symposium," "World Transport & Logistics Forum" presented by executives from The World Bank Group, "Innovation Showcase," and seminars by leading industry organizations, offering actionable insights. AI-powered business matching is expected to spark international partnership between warehouse- and logistics-related industrialists from all industrial sectors.

TILOG - LOGISTIX will take place from August 20 to 22, 2025, 10am to 6pm, at BITEC, Hall 98. Business attire is required, shorts and sandals prohibited. Students may join on August 22 only. Pre-register at www.tilog-logistix.com or via LINE: @tilog-logistix for a chance to win a Central gift card worth 200 baht.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744295/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tilog--logistix-2025-to-showcase-smart-logistics-technologies-sustainable-solutions-and-services-from-25-countries-302522797.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.