

EQS Newswire / 06/08/2025 / 12:17 UTC+8

LONDON, UK - August 06, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Beauford Capital, the investment vehicle of Beauford Group, has confirmed that its development pipeline has reached £200 million, underlining a broader strategy that places regeneration at the centre of UK urban investment. With enquiries surging since the release of its secured bond offer, the group is now building momentum toward a projected £250 million portfolio by mid-2026. Rather than focus solely on scale, Beauford Capital's recent activity reflects a more precise ambition: to deliver high-yield, asset-backed returns through calculated acquisitions in overlooked urban pockets. According to the group's directors, this quiet precision-not volume-has driven investor trust and performance across a range of property categories. "Growth without clarity is just noise," said Marie O'Neill, Director at Beauford Group. "We are not interested in speculative volume. Our projects begin with specific demand signals-student housing, high-street conversions, long-term rental demand-and we plan around those fundamentals." The company's strategy relies on sourcing and repositioning undervalued real estate, particularly off-market opportunities. These include the £51 million GDV Sea view Poole development, and a prime coastal town mixed-use project projected to return nearly £14 million and £4 million in net profit respectively. Its secured bond structure offers investor-first repayment and legal protections over both new acquisitions and existing assets, further enhancing its credibility in a cautious funding environment. Beauford Capital continues to prioritise cities with rising population density and economic redevelopment incentives. While expanding across the UK, the company is also preparing for select international acquisitions in Portugal, leveraging two decades of experience and a robust network of consultants, planners, and financial advisors. "Our edge comes from experience; we do not advertise. It's built into every site we evaluate," added Marie O'Neill. "We have never been loud. We have always been early." About Beauford Capital Beauford Capital is the investment division of Beauford Group, a UK-based development and regeneration firm with over 20 years of operational experience. Specialising in off-market property acquisitions, the company focuses on high-yield residential conversions, commercial redevelopment, and private rental sector assets across key urban centres. With a growing portfolio currently valued at £20 million and projected to reach £250 million within two years, Beauford Capital is emerging as a leading player in real estate investment. Its projects have received recognition for adding measurable value to urban regeneration zones, and its investor-first model offers security-backed returns and consistent demand-driven growth. Media contact Brand: Beauford Group Contact: Matie O'Neill, Director Email: m.oneill@beaufordgroup.com Website: https://beaufordgroup.com 06/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

