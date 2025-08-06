Thyseed Newborn Baby Bottle with Bottom Vent Design: Clinically Proven to Reduce Colic and Spit-up by 30%

New anti-colic system delivers clinically tested relief for newborn digestive discomfort

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thyseed, an established name in global infant care, has announced the launch of its newborn baby bottle featuring proprietary bottom vent technology for global markets. Clinical trials confirm that this design reduces colic and spit-up by more than 30% among infants aged 0-3 months. The product is fully certified by the US FDA and relevant EU authorities, with all components passing more than 40 safety and performance tests by Swiss testing agency SGS. It is now available through premium infant care retailers across multiple countries and regions worldwide.

Targeting Feeding Challenges with Advanced Venting Technology

Colic and spit-up are common concerns for parents of newborns, whose digestive systems are still developing. To address this challenge, Thyseed's R&D team conducted thousands of simulations to develop the bottom vent design. During feeding, the bottle's internal pressure changes precisely control the vent's opening and closing, preventing air from mixing into milk and forming bubbles. Clinical tests show that bottles equipped with this system provide measurable relief from feeding-related discomfort, supporting digestive wellness in early infancy. The ergonomic bottle body combined with the anti-colic system facilitates secure holding for parents and easy grasping for babies. Seamless construction eliminates dirt traps, while eco-friendly ink-printed measurement markings remain clear and durable for accurate dosing. These details enhance both practicality and safety, helping Thyseed stand out in premium markets.

High-Performance Materials for Safer Feeding Experience

The bottle offers two premium material options: BASF-engineered food-grade PPSU and high-borosilicate glass. With proven high temperature and wear resistance, both materials can withstand repeated sterilization at 180°C without release of harmful substances, complying with international safety standards, including US FDA and EU regulations. The nipple, custom-developed by Germany-based WACKER, uses a 15° angled ultra-soft silicone formulation to closely simulate the natural feel of breastfeeding, ensuring comfortable sucking while preventing nipple confusion. All materials have passed more than 40 independent safety and durability tests conducted by SGS Switzerland, delivering a safer feeding experience.

Stage-Based Design Aligned with Infant Development

Recognizing the evolving sucking abilities and swallowing rhythms during infant development, Thyseed has established a scientific stage-based feeding system. For 0-3 month infants, the stage-specific nipple features a slow milk flow rate that matches newborns' delicate sucking strength, preventing choking while ensuring comfortable feeding at each developmental phase.

Award-Winning Innovation with Global Consumer Trust

With its outstanding design philosophy and innovative features, Thyseed's baby bottles have earned prestigious international awards, including the Australian Good Design Award, Good Design Korea, and the Red Dot Design Award in Germany. These honors recognize Thyseed's technological innovation, user experience, and material safety excellence.

With products available in the U.S., China, Russia, Indonesia, and other markets, the brand has gained the trust of parents and caregivers worldwide. Moving forward, Thyseed will continue to strengthen global partnerships and drive technological innovation in a move to deliver better feeding solutions for newborns worldwide.

