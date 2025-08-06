France's CEA-INES and WattByWatt, a Canadian startup, announced a 9 cm2 tandem perovskite-silicon PV cell with an efficiency of 28%, the result of an ongoing research collaboration. France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES), a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), and WattByWatt, a Canadian startup, unveiled a two-terminal, 9 cm² perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 28%. It combines WattByWatt's proprietary ink formulation and its ambient air wet-process for depositing the perovskite-based active layer with ...

