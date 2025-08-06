The Indian battery manufacturer has launched wall-mountable, high-efficiency inverters with inbuilt lithium battery for residential and commercial solar applications. From pv magazine India Indian battery manufacturer MaxVolt Industries Energy has enhanced its product portfolio with the launch of a smart lithium inverter series for residential and commercial spaces. Featuring hybrid technology, this new series of inverters with built-in lithium battery is compatible with solar as well as conventional on-grid energy sources. MaxVolt lithium inverter range features smart charging and discharging ...

