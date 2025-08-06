GoldenPeaks Capital ("GPC"), one of the fastest growing independent producers of green energy in Europe, has successfully acquired two new BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) projects under a preliminary share purchase agreement, with a total of 54 MW or 216 MWh in Poland.

The two projects were awarded a 17-year Capacity Market contract in the 2024 auction as 4-hour systems, achieving the maximum capacity payments for BESS assets.

The deal was closed on June 6th, after a six-week due-diligence and contract negotiation period which was led by the Mercer acquisition team under the lead of Damian Majkowski.

Adriano Agosti, Founder and Chairman of GoldenPeaks Capital said: "This is a great example of a dedicated teamwork between Mercer, Spectris and GoldenPeaks Capital, combining their individual expertise. It also shows GoldenPeaks Capital's commitment to further strengthen BESS as a strategic pillar."

The first project, Baczyna, sums up to a total of 46MW or 184 MWh, being connected at 110 kV to the high voltage network.

The second project, Jelenia Góra, sums up to a total of 8 MW or 32 MWh, being connected at 20 kV to the medium voltage network.

The deals strengthen GPC's investment commitment to BESS in Poland, bringing the total portfolio volume of the current BESS-projects to 124 MW. It also highlights GPC's interest in making BESS a core pillar of its evolving business.

GPC's continued investment in BESS not only creates a more diversified portfolio across our core markets but supports the ever-increasing need for flexible energy assets in Europe. The 17-year capacity market payments from these projects represent the last heavily subsidised BESS payments in Poland, positioning GPC well for long-term project success.

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary, with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects worldwide. In addition, GPC is a pioneer in the introduction of new technologies in Eastern Europe with various BESS PV pilot projects in Poland and Hungary. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as project development engineering, financing structuring, supply chain management, construction commissioning, asset operations, and commercial energy sales among others, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals. GoldenPeaks Capital has been awarded for its green commitment, receiving the highest sustainability quality score (SQS1) from Moody's for their green bond framework.

www.goldenpeakscapital.com

Disclaimer Golden Peaks Capital:

This press release was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of GoldenPeaks Capital as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. To the extent there are any forward-looking statements, these statements are based on the company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805652738/en/

Contacts:

Media queries

GoldenPeaks Capital

Siro Barino

E-Mail: media@goldenpeakscapital.com