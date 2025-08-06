Syrenis Ltd: Syrenis and The Data Privacy Group forge strategic alliance to redefine global privacy standards

Partnership marries Syrenis' cutting-edge consent management technology with The DPG's elite privacy programme expertise to help enterprises thrive in the age of trust.

DARESBURY, England, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syrenis, a leader in advanced consent and preference management solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with The Data Privacy Group (DPG), a premier provider of privacy programme consultancy and implementation expertise. This collaboration marks a powerful union of cutting-edge technology and elite privacy consulting to empower organisations in managing compliance and building trust in the digital era.

As data privacy challenges grow in scale and complexity, Syrenis' flagship platform, Cassie, offers organisations unmatched flexibility and capability in managing consent, preferences, and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions. This partnership enables Syrenis to leverage DPG's unparalleled experience in designing, implementing, and optimising privacy programmes for global enterprises. Together, the two firms will provide end-to-end solutions to help organisations navigate the ever-evolving data protection landscape.

"This partnership sets a new benchmark for privacy solutions," said Adam Binks, CEO of Syrenis. "Our platform's agility and scalability allows organisations to operationalise consent and preference management at an unprecedented level. Combining that with DPG's deep expertise in privacy strategy and hands-on implementation means our clients will not only meet compliance requirements but will lead the way in building customer trust and loyalty."

Iain Borner, CEO of The Data Privacy Group, added: "At DPG, we've always believed in empowering organisations with robust privacy programmes tailored to their unique needs. Syrenis' innovative technology is a game-changer for operationalising privacy and enabling businesses to align compliance with customer-centricity. Together, we're enabling organisations to unlock the full potential of their data in a responsible and ethical way."

This partnership will initially focus on delivering joint solutions for clients across the UK, EU and North America as demand for comprehensive privacy solutions continues to surge.

About Syrenis

Syrenis is a global leader in consent and preference management solutions. Its flagship platform, Cassie, empowers enterprises to manage customer data compliantly across multiple jurisdictions with unparalleled agility and scalability. With clients in sectors including healthcare, automotive and financial services, Syrenis helps organisations turn privacy compliance into a business growth engine. Learn more at www.syrenis.com .

About The Data Privacy Group (DPG)

The DPG is a specialist consultancy and delivery partner in the fields of data privacy, AI governance, and digital trust. Operating across the UK, Europe, and North America, The DPG supports organisations of all sizes - from FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing scale-ups - in turning regulatory and ethical requirements into strategic opportunities.

With a portfolio that spans data privacy compliance, consent and preference management, data governance, AI assurance, and privacy technology implementation, The DPG delivers both advisory and hands-on managed services. The firm's expertise includes GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, global privacy frameworks, and emerging AI regulations.

What sets The DPG apart is its combination of deep regulatory knowledge, technical capability, and a pragmatic, delivery-focused approach. Acting as a trusted partner, The DPG helps clients build scalable, future-ready programmes that protect data, foster trust, and support long-term growth in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

