Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Lancashire Holdings Limited's Half-Year 2025 Results

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED



STRONG PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $109.2 MILLION DEMONSTRATESINCREASED RESILIENCE OF THE BUSINESS

6 August 2025

Hamilton, Bermuda

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Group") today announces its results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

Highlights:

• Gross premiums written increased 5.8% year-on-year to $1,356.2 million. Insurance revenue increased 8.9% year-on-year to $930.1 million.

• Insurance service result of $155.7 million, discounted combined ratio of 87.4%, undiscounted combined ratio of 97.8%.

• Profit after tax of $109.2 million, resulting in a change in DBVS of 7.6%.

• Total investment return of 3.7%, including unrealised gains and losses.

• 2025 RoE expected to be high-teens, upgraded from mid-teens, assuming a similar H2 loss environment to 2024.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 $m $m Highlights Gross premiums written1 1,356.2 1,282.2 Insurance revenue 930.1 854.1 Insurance service result 155.7 222.8 Net investment return 108.2 75.2 Profit after tax 109.2 200.8 Financial ratios Net insurance ratio1 78.6% 65.2% Combined ratio (discounted)1 87.4% 73.0% Combined ratio (undiscounted)1 97.8% 82.2% Total investment return1 3.7% 2.3% Per Share data Diluted book value per share1 $6.08 $6.35 Change in diluted book value per share ("ROE")1 7.6% 14.0% Dividends per common share paid in the financial year2 $0.40 $0.65 Diluted earnings per share $0.44 $0.82

1. Please refer to the end of this release for details of how these Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) are calculated.

2. Includes special dividend of 25 cents per share paid in April 2025 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024 financial results.

Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented

"Lancashire's performance for the first six months of the year clearly demonstrates the increased resilience within our business model.



Our strategy to grow at the right time in the cycle means we are better positioned, across various classes and geographies, than ever before. We have developed a robust, diversified and capital-efficient underwriting portfolio that can absorb the impact of significant industry loss events whilst delivering more predictable returns.

The impact of the wildfires in California in January has been felt across the sector. Estimated industry insured losses are around $40 billion, making it one of the costliest wildfire disasters ever recorded. In this context, our strong profit after tax of $109.2 million and healthy discounted combined ratio for the period of 87.4% (undiscounted of 97.8%) shows our ability to deliver attractive returns even in a challenging loss environment.

We have continued to grow our underwriting portfolio in line with the market opportunity in a disciplined way with gross premiums written increasing 5.8% year-on-year to $1,356.2 million. Insurance revenue increased 8.9% year-on-year to $930.1 million, with the Group RPI for the period standing at 96%. Whilst the market has become more competitive, several years of rate increases and improvement of terms mean most lines remain fundamentally well-priced and offer opportunities to grow selectively.

Our underwriting performance has been complemented by our investment portfolio, which returned 3.7% for the period and remains an important strategic lever for value creation. The relatively conservative, short duration, portfolio is well-positioned to limit downside risk, which is a prudent position in volatile markets.

So, overall, we approach the second half of the year with confidence, a very strong balance sheet and robust capital base, which is able to support growth and shareholder returns.

We outlined earlier in the year, in a severe loss year with a similar level of catastrophe and large risk losses as 2024, in addition to the California wildfires, we would expect to deliver an RoE in the mid-teens for 2025. In light of our half-year 2025 performance, in the same scenario, we would now expect to deliver a high teens RoE.

I am pleased to report that during the period, we made an offer for the remaining capacity on Syndicate 2010 (for the 2026 underwriting year), which is not already owned by the Group. Acceptances have been received such that we now have 99.4% of the capacity and an application has been made to Lloyd's for permission to effect a minority buy-out in respect of the remaining capacity.

2025 is our 20th year of operations and I am proud that we remain a healthy, relevant and strong player in the sector. Our accomplishments during the first six months of the year have only been made possible by the talented and committed people that we have across the Lancashire Group, in all functions and all regions. I would like to thank them all for their hard work, dedication and support in assisting us in delivering our strategic goals and, importantly, in deepening our thriving and positive culture.

In an unstable world, both geopolitically and economically, Lancashire continues to have the vision, resilience, and talent to maintain long and mutually beneficial relationships with our clients and brokers, and deliver sustainable returns for our investors."

Underwriting results

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Reinsurance

$m Insurance

$m Total

$m Reinsurance

$m Insurance

$m Total

$m Gross premiums written 815.6 540.6 1,356.2 734.6 547.6 1,282.2 RPI 97% 96% 96% 101% 103% 102% Insurance revenue 450.6 479.5 930.1 407.6 446.5 854.1 Insurance service result 80.4 75.3 155.7 152.0 70.8 222.8 Net insurance ratio 78.3% 78.9% 78.6% 53.3% 77.5% 65.2%

Gross premiums written

Gross premiums written increased by $74.0 million, or 5.8%, during the first six months of 2025 compared to the equivalent period in 2024. Excluding the impact of reinstatement premiums, underlying growth in gross premiums written was 2.5%. In the reinsurance segment, new business growth and premium coming through from policies bound in prior years resulted in an increase in casualty, while a higher level of reinstatement premium contributed to the growth in property. In the insurance segment, new business growth in energy and marine was more than offset by rate decreases in property and aviation. The overall RPI for the Group was 96%. Following several years of pricing increase the market is now more competitive, but in most lines remains fundamentally well priced. Our underwriting expertise positions us well to navigate the challenges and opportunities within the current market.

Insurance revenue

Insurance revenue increased by $76.0 million, or 8.9%, for the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Gross premiums earned, the key driver of insurance revenue, as a percentage of gross premiums written was 81.9% for the first six months of 2025 compared to 76.9% for the equivalent period in 2024. Insurance revenue continues to increase at a faster rate than gross premiums written, reflecting premium earnings from prior underwriting years where the business saw substantial growth.

Allocation of reinsurance premiums

Allocation of reinsurance premiums decreased by $10.1 million, or 4.7%, during the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The allocation of reinsurance premiums as a percentage of insurance revenue for the Group was 21.9%, compared to 25.0% in the prior period, reflecting restructuring of the outwards reinsurance programme as the Group seeks to achieve efficiencies and to benefit from its increasingly diversified underwriting portfolio.

Net loss environment

During the first six months of 2025, the Group experienced net losses (undiscounted, excluding reinstatement premiums) from catastrophe, weather and large loss events totalling $211.2 million. Catastrophe and weather losses were $172.0 million. California wildfires represent the majority of this figure and our estimate of losses resulting from this event remains unchanged. During the first six months of 2025, the Group also experienced net losses (undiscounted, excluding reinstatement premiums) from large risk events totalling $39.2 million. None of the large risk event losses were individually material for the Group.

In comparison, during the first six months of 2024, the Group experienced net losses (undiscounted, excluding reinstatement premiums) from catastrophe, weather and large loss events totalling $44.0 million.

Favourable prior accident year loss development for the undiscounted net movement in loss reserves was $109.1 million during the first six months of 2025. This was primarily due to general IBNR, catastrophe and large loss reserve releases on the 2024, 2023 and 2021 accident years.

In comparison, the favourable prior accident year undiscounted net movement in loss reserves during the first six months of 2024 was $34.9 million.

This continues our track record of favourable reserve releases and the Group remains conservatively reserved at an 85% confidence interval.

Net discounting benefit

The table below shows the total net impact of discounting in respect of both insurance contracts issued, and reinsurance contracts held, by financial statement line item.

30 June 2025 30 June 2024 For the six months ended Insurance contracts issued $m Reinsurance contracts held $m Total $m Insurance contracts issued $m Reinsurance contracts held $m Total $m Initial discount included in insurance service result 102.0 (26.3) 75.7 73.6 (14.6) 59.0 Unwind of discount (50.3) 11.5 (38.8) (47.1) 13.7 (33.4) Impact of change in assumptions (22.7) 4.8 (17.9) 18.8 (4.4) 14.4 Finance (expense) income (73.0) 16.3 (56.7) (28.3) 9.3 (19.0) Total net discounting income (expense) 29.0 (10.0) 19.0 45.3 (5.3) 40.0

The total impact of discounting for the first six months of 2025 was a net benefit of $19.0 million, compared to a net benefit of $40.0 million for the same period in 2024. The higher net initial discount in 2025 compared to 2024 is primarily due to the continued growth in the Group's underwriting portfolio and the impact of catastrophe and large losses events contributing to a higher quantum of initial loss reserves being established.

The discount rate for all of the Group's major currencies has decreased in the first six months of 2025. This has driven an adverse impact from the change in discount rate assumptions. The unwind of discount has increased and reflects the growth in the discount provision over recent years in what has been a relatively high discount rate environment.

In the first six months of 2024, discount rates increased across all major currencies creating a positive impact from the change in discount rate assumptions and a higher overall net benefit from discounting.

Investments

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 $m 30 June 2024 $m Total net investment return 108.2 75.2

Net investment income, excluding realised and unrealised gains and losses, was $81.3 million for the first six months of 2025, an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period in 2024. Total investment return, including net investment income, net realised gains and losses and net change in unrealised gains and losses, was $108.2 million for the first six months of 2025 compared to $75.2 million for the same period in 2024.

The investment portfolio generated a total investment return of 3.7% during the first six months of 2025. The returns were driven by investment income, benefiting from higher yields in conjunction with higher prices from falling treasury rates, buffering the slight widening of investment grade credit spreads. In addition, the non-US dollar portfolios and cash, held for hedging purposes, benefitted from a weakening US dollar which added 50bps or $15.7 million of investment return. The private investment funds also contributed strong returns during the period.

For the first six months of 2024, the investment portfolio generated a positive return of 2.3%.

The managed portfolio was invested as follows:

As at 30 June 2025 $m 31 December 2024 $m Fixed maturity securities 2,712.2 2,603.8 Managed cash and cash equivalents 270.1 294.4 Private investment funds 275.7 253.1 Hedge funds 5.7 7.9 Other investments (0.1) 0.1 Total 3,263.6 3,159.3

Key investment portfolio statistics for our fixed maturity securities and managed cash and cash equivalents were:

As at 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Duration 2.0 years 2.0 years Credit quality A+ AA- Book yield 4.8% 4.7% Market yield 4.7% 5.0%

Other operating expenses

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 $m 30 June 2024 $m Operating expenses - fixed 103.5 89.3 Operating expenses - variable 19.9 12.3 Total operating expenses 123.4 101.6 Directly attributable expenses allocated to insurance service expenses (59.2) (51.8) Other operating expenses 64.2 49.8

The most significant driver of the increase in operating expenses for the first six months of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, was an increase in employment expenses. The headcount for the Group was nearly 450 at the end of June 2025, compared to just over 400 in June 2024. This increase in headcount, and the underlying growth in the underwriting portfolio, also continues to drive increases in IT, operational processing and office costs.

In the first six months of 2025, $59.2 million of operating expenses were considered directly attributable to the fulfillment of insurance contracts issued, and have therefore been re-allocated to insurance service expenses and form part of the insurance service result. This compares to $51.8 million for the same period in 2024, and is reflective of the increase within the Group's operating expense base.

Capacity offer

On 26 June 2025, Lancashire's corporate member at Lloyd's (Cathedral Capital (1998) Limited ("CC98")), which provides 79.7% of the syndicate allocated capacity of syndicate 2010 for the 2025 year of account, made a formal offer (the "Offer") to all other members of that syndicate to acquire their prospective participations relating to syndicate 2010 for the 2026 year of account for a price of 62p in cash per £1 of capacity. The Offer was made to fulfil an obligation pursuant to Lloyd's Mandatory Offer Byelaw. The Offer closed on 25 July 2025 and acceptances had been received such that CC98 now has 99.4% of allocated capacity on syndicate 2010 for the 2026 year of account. An application has been made to the Council of Lloyd's for permission to effect a minority buy-out in respect of the remaining capacity on syndicate 2010 not already owned by CC98.

Capital

As at 30 June 2025, total capital available to Lancashire was approximately $1.9 billion, comprising shareholders' equity of $1.5 billion and $0.4 billion of long-term debt. Tangible capital was approximately $1.7 billion. Leverage was 22.8% on total capital and 25.3% on tangible capital. Total capital and total tangible capital as at 31 December 2024 were $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively.

Dividends

On 5 August 2025, Lancashire's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of $0.075 (approximately £0.06) per common share, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $18.0 million. The dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on 15 September 2025 to shareholders of record on 15 August 2025 (the "Record Date") using the £ / $ spot market exchange rate at 12 noon BST time on the Record Date.

Financial information

The Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025 are published on Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Group companies carry the following ratings:

Financial Strength Rating1 Financial Strength Outlook1 Long Term Issuer Rating2 A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable bbb+ S&P Global Ratings A- Positive BBB Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

1. Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

2. Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Lancashire Syndicates Limited benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A+ (Excellent); S&P Global Ratings: AA- (Very Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 BST on 6 August 2025.

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

As is common practice within the insurance industry, the Group also utilises certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate, monitor and manage the business and to aid users' understanding of the Group. Management believes that APMs are important for understanding the Group's overall results of operations and may be helpful to investors and other interested parties who may benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison with other companies within the industry. However, these measures may not be comparable to similarly labelled measures used by companies inside or outside the insurance industry. In addition, the information contained herein should not be viewed as superior to, or a substitute for, the measures determined in accordance with the accounting principles used by the Group for its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements or in accordance with GAAP.

In compliance with the Guidelines on APMs of the European Securities and Markets Authority and as suggested by the Financial Reporting Council, as applied by the Financial Conduct Authority, information on APMs which the Group use is described below. This information has not been audited.

All amounts, excluding share data, ratios, percentages, or where otherwise stated, are in millions of US dollars.

Net insurance ratio:

Ratio, in per cent, of net insurance expenses to net insurance revenue. Net insurance expenses represent the insurance service expenses less amounts recoverable from reinsurers. Net insurance revenue represents insurance revenue less allocation of reinsurance premium.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Insurance service expenses 792.1 472.2 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers (221.3) (54.6) Net insurance expenses 570.8 417.6 Insurance revenue 930.1 854.1 Allocation of reinsurance premium (203.6) (213.7) Net insurance revenue 726.5 640.4 Net insurance ratio 78.6% 65.2%

Operating expense ratio:

Ratio, in per cent, of other operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation expense, to net insurance revenue.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Other operating expenses 64.2 49.8 Net insurance revenue 726.5 640.4 Operating expense ratio 8.8% 7.8%

Combined ratio (discounted):

Ratio, in per cent, of the sum of net insurance expenses plus other operating expenses to net insurance revenue.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Net insurance ratio 78.6% 65.2% Net operating expense ratio 8.8% 7.8% Combined ratio (discounted) 87.4% 73.0%

Combined ratio (undiscounted) (KPI):

Ratio, in per cent, of the sum of net insurance expenses plus other operating expenses to net insurance revenue. This ratio excludes the impact of the discounting recognised within net insurance expenses.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Combined ratio (discounted) 87.4% 73.0% Discount included in net insurance expenses 75.7 59.0 Net insurance revenue 726.5 640.4 Discounting impact on combined ratio 10.4% 9.2% Combined ratio (undiscounted) 97.8% 82.2%

Diluted book value per share ('DBVS') attributable to the Group:

Calculated based on the value of the total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group, divided by the sum of all shares and dilutive restricted stock units (as calculated under the treasury method), assuming all are exercised.

As at 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 1,513.9 1,493.3 Common voting shares outstanding* 242,008,350 240,584,795 Shares relating to dilutive restricted stock 7,095,276 6,877,762 Fully converted book value denominator 249,103,626 247,462,557 Diluted book value per share $6.08 $6.03

*Common voting shares outstanding comprise issued share capital less amounts held in trust.

Change in DBVS (KPI):

The internal rate of return of the change in DBVS in the period plus accrued dividends. Sometimes referred to as RoE.

As at 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Opening DBVS $6.03 $6.17 Q1 dividend per share $0.25 $0.50 Q2 dividend per share $0.15 $0.15 Q3 dividend per share - $0.075 Q4 dividend per share - $0.75 Closing DBVS $6.08 $6.03 Change in DBVS 7.6% 23.4%

Total investment return (KPI):

Total investment return in percentage terms is calculated by dividing the total net investment return, excluding interest income on non-managed cash and cash equivalents, by the investment portfolio net asset value, including managed cash and cash equivalents, on a daily basis. These daily returns are then geometrically linked to provide a total return for the period, which includes the net impact of foreign exchange. The total investment return can be approximated by dividing the total net investment return, excluding interest on non-managed cash and cash equivalents, and including net foreign exchange gains and losses related to investments and managed cash and cash equivalents, by the average portfolio net asset value, including managed cash and cash equivalents.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Net investment return 108.2 75.2 Less interest income on non-managed cash and cash equivalents (7.6) (7.2) Net foreign exchange gains / (losses) related to investments and managed cash and cash equivalents 15.7 (1.1) Net investment return adjusted for interest and foreign exchange 116.3 66.9 Average invested assets including managed cash and cash equivalents* 3,211.4 2,829.1 Approximate total investment return 3.6% 2.4% Reported total investment return 3.7% 2.3%

*Calculated as the average between the opening and closing investments and our managed cash and cash equivalents.

Total shareholder return (KPI):

Determined using the simple method of calculating the increase/(decrease) in the Group's share price, adjusted for dividends (included at the ex-dividend date) as recalculated below. This measurement basis will generally approximate the increase/(decrease) in share price in the period measured on a total return basis, which assumes the reinvestment of dividends.

As at 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Opening share price $8.25 $7.96 Q1 dividend per share $0.25 $0.50 Q2 dividend per share $0.15 $0.15 Q2 closing share price $7.89 - Q3 dividend per share - $0.075 Q4 dividend per share - $0.75 Q4 closing share price - $8.25 Total shareholder return 0.4% 22.1%

Gross premiums written:

The Group adopted IFRS 17 on 1 January 2023. Under IFRS 4, the previous insurance accounting standard, the Group reported gross premiums written on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income as amounts payable by the insured, excluding any taxes or duties levied on the premium, including brokerage and commission deducted by intermediaries and any inwards reinstatement premiums. The Group continues to report gross premiums written as a growth metric and non-GAAP APM.

The table below reconciles gross premiums written on an IFRS 4 basis to insurance revenue on an IFRS 17 basis.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Gross premiums written 1,356.2 1,282.2 Change in unearned premiums (246.0) (296.2) Gross premiums earned 1,110.2 986.0 Adjust for reinstatement premiums (41.2) 0.3 Less commission and non-distinct investment components (138.9) (132.2) Total insurance revenue 930.1 854.1

Gross premiums written under management (KPI):

The gross premiums written under management equals the total of the Group's consolidated gross premiums written, plus the external Names portion of the gross premiums written in Syndicate 2010.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Gross premiums written by the Group 1,356.2 1,282.2 LSL Syndicate 2010 - external Names portion of gross premiums written (unconsolidated) 53.5 75.7 Total gross premiums written under management 1,409.7 1,357.9

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 $m 2024 $m Insurance revenue 930.1 854.1 Insurance service expenses (792.1) (472.2) Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held 138.0 381.9 Allocation of reinsurance premium (203.6) (213.7) Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 221.3 54.6 Net expense from reinsurance contracts held 17.7 (159.1) Insurance service result 155.7 222.8 Net investment return 108.2 75.2 Finance expense from insurance contracts issued (73.0) (28.3) Finance income from reinsurance contracts held 16.3 9.3 Net insurance and investment result 207.2 279.0 Share of profit of associate 1.8 7.5 Other income 3.7 4.8 Net foreign exchange losses (1.4) (2.0) Other operating expenses (64.2) (49.8) Equity based compensation (11.4) (9.6) Financing costs (17.1) (16.3) Profit before tax 118.6 213.6 Tax charge (9.4) (12.8) Profit after tax 109.2 200.8 Earnings per share Basic $0.45 $0.84 Diluted $0.44 $0.82

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2025 $m 31 December 2024 $m Assets Cash and cash equivalents 653.2 684.3 Accrued interest receivable 24.2 22.0 Investments 2,993.5 2,864.9 Reinsurance contract assets 620.8 557.2 Other receivables 31.3 20.5 Investment in associate 8.0 9.1 Right-of-use assets 14.4 16.2 Property, plant and equipment 7.9 8.7 Intangible assets 196.7 197.0 Total assets 4,550.0 4,379.9 Liabilities Insurance contract liabilities 2,461.7 2,300.4 Other payables 73.0 91.9 Corporation tax payable 10.0 2.7 Deferred tax liability 22.5 22.3 Lease liabilities 21.7 22.3 Long-term debt 447.2 447.0 Total liabilities 3,036.1 2,886.6 Shareholders' equity Share capital 122.0 122.0 Own shares (12.0) (20.5) Other reserves 1,241.7 1,242.3 Retained earnings 162.2 149.5 Total shareholders' equity 1,513.9 1,493.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,550.0 4,379.9

