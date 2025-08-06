Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             367.80p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             359.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             364.2386p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,145,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,900,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.2386

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
400               360.00      08:19:11          00076516093TRLO0      XLON 
 
243               359.20      08:19:13          00076516095TRLO0      XLON 
 
841               359.20      08:19:13          00076516094TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               360.60      08:47:52          00076517425TRLO0      XLON 
 
223               360.60      08:47:52          00076517424TRLO0      XLON 
 
611               360.60      08:47:52          00076517423TRLO0      XLON 
 
916               360.40      08:47:52          00076517426TRLO0      XLON 
 
959               360.00      09:49:15          00076519403TRLO0      XLON 
 
808               360.20      10:00:17          00076519689TRLO0      XLON 
 
803               360.40      10:14:09          00076520105TRLO0      XLON 
 
416               363.60      10:50:38          00076520786TRLO0      XLON 
 
429               363.60      10:50:53          00076520788TRLO0      XLON 
 
112               362.60      10:50:53          00076520789TRLO0      XLON 
 
937               367.60      13:36:04          00076525183TRLO0      XLON 
 
831               367.20      13:36:05          00076525186TRLO0      XLON 
 
352               367.20      13:36:05          00076525185TRLO0      XLON 
 
232               367.80      14:04:55          00076525971TRLO0      XLON 
 
972               367.80      14:04:55          00076525970TRLO0      XLON 
 
841               366.80      14:17:45          00076526504TRLO0      XLON 
 
1249               367.00      14:18:01          00076526534TRLO0      XLON 
 
790               367.00      14:18:01          00076526535TRLO0      XLON 
 
76                367.00      14:18:23          00076526552TRLO0      XLON 
 
160               367.00      14:18:23          00076526551TRLO0      XLON 
 
909               367.00      14:18:23          00076526550TRLO0      XLON 
 
943               367.00      14:18:43          00076526581TRLO0      XLON 
 
769               367.00      14:19:23          00076526606TRLO0      XLON 
 
10000              367.00      14:21:42          00076526690TRLO0      XLON 
 
25                367.00      14:22:23          00076526715TRLO0      XLON 
 
285               366.80      14:22:35          00076526721TRLO0      XLON 
 
772               367.00      14:23:03          00076526745TRLO0      XLON 
 
636               367.00      14:23:08          00076526752TRLO0      XLON 
 
380               367.00      14:23:08          00076526751TRLO0      XLON 
 
781               367.00      14:23:21          00076526772TRLO0      XLON 
 
73                366.80      14:33:18          00076527305TRLO0      XLON 
 
554               366.80      14:33:18          00076527304TRLO0      XLON 
 
174               366.80      14:33:18          00076527303TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               366.40      14:33:18          00076527307TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               364.80      14:35:16          00076527387TRLO0      XLON 
 
878               363.20      14:42:14          00076527837TRLO0      XLON 
 
652               361.40      14:57:28          00076528783TRLO0      XLON 
 
166               361.40      14:57:28          00076528782TRLO0      XLON 
 
816               360.00      15:02:05          00076529133TRLO0      XLON 
 
783               361.20      15:13:55          00076530196TRLO0      XLON 
 
34                361.80      15:18:26          00076530446TRLO0      XLON 
 
825               361.80      15:19:42          00076530567TRLO0      XLON 
 
762               361.80      15:19:42          00076530566TRLO0      XLON 
 
808               361.40      15:27:48          00076531074TRLO0      XLON 
 
851               361.60      15:36:46          00076531642TRLO0      XLON 
 
709               361.80      15:41:55          00076531981TRLO0      XLON 
 
71                361.80      15:41:55          00076531980TRLO0      XLON 
 
813               361.80      15:42:57          00076532146TRLO0      XLON 
 
939               361.60      15:44:54          00076532278TRLO0      XLON 
 
853               361.60      15:44:54          00076532277TRLO0      XLON 
 
902               361.60      15:47:30          00076532440TRLO0      XLON 
 
41                361.60      15:48:32          00076532497TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                361.60      15:48:32          00076532496TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                361.60      15:48:32          00076532500TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                361.60      15:48:32          00076532499TRLO0      XLON 
 
132               361.60      15:48:32          00076532498TRLO0      XLON 
 
407               361.60      15:49:07          00076532515TRLO0      XLON 
 
473               361.60      15:49:33          00076532525TRLO0      XLON 
 
844               361.60      15:53:04          00076532733TRLO0      XLON 
 
857               362.20      15:57:35          00076533069TRLO0      XLON 
 
88                363.00      16:07:30          00076533693TRLO0      XLON 
 
705               363.00      16:07:30          00076533692TRLO0      XLON 
 
793               362.80      16:07:30          00076533694TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.