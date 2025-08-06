DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 367.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 359.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 364.2386p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,145,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,900,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.2386

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 400 360.00 08:19:11 00076516093TRLO0 XLON 243 359.20 08:19:13 00076516095TRLO0 XLON 841 359.20 08:19:13 00076516094TRLO0 XLON 112 360.60 08:47:52 00076517425TRLO0 XLON 223 360.60 08:47:52 00076517424TRLO0 XLON 611 360.60 08:47:52 00076517423TRLO0 XLON 916 360.40 08:47:52 00076517426TRLO0 XLON 959 360.00 09:49:15 00076519403TRLO0 XLON 808 360.20 10:00:17 00076519689TRLO0 XLON 803 360.40 10:14:09 00076520105TRLO0 XLON 416 363.60 10:50:38 00076520786TRLO0 XLON 429 363.60 10:50:53 00076520788TRLO0 XLON 112 362.60 10:50:53 00076520789TRLO0 XLON 937 367.60 13:36:04 00076525183TRLO0 XLON 831 367.20 13:36:05 00076525186TRLO0 XLON 352 367.20 13:36:05 00076525185TRLO0 XLON 232 367.80 14:04:55 00076525971TRLO0 XLON 972 367.80 14:04:55 00076525970TRLO0 XLON 841 366.80 14:17:45 00076526504TRLO0 XLON 1249 367.00 14:18:01 00076526534TRLO0 XLON 790 367.00 14:18:01 00076526535TRLO0 XLON 76 367.00 14:18:23 00076526552TRLO0 XLON 160 367.00 14:18:23 00076526551TRLO0 XLON 909 367.00 14:18:23 00076526550TRLO0 XLON 943 367.00 14:18:43 00076526581TRLO0 XLON 769 367.00 14:19:23 00076526606TRLO0 XLON 10000 367.00 14:21:42 00076526690TRLO0 XLON 25 367.00 14:22:23 00076526715TRLO0 XLON 285 366.80 14:22:35 00076526721TRLO0 XLON 772 367.00 14:23:03 00076526745TRLO0 XLON 636 367.00 14:23:08 00076526752TRLO0 XLON 380 367.00 14:23:08 00076526751TRLO0 XLON 781 367.00 14:23:21 00076526772TRLO0 XLON 73 366.80 14:33:18 00076527305TRLO0 XLON 554 366.80 14:33:18 00076527304TRLO0 XLON 174 366.80 14:33:18 00076527303TRLO0 XLON 820 366.40 14:33:18 00076527307TRLO0 XLON 820 364.80 14:35:16 00076527387TRLO0 XLON 878 363.20 14:42:14 00076527837TRLO0 XLON 652 361.40 14:57:28 00076528783TRLO0 XLON 166 361.40 14:57:28 00076528782TRLO0 XLON 816 360.00 15:02:05 00076529133TRLO0 XLON 783 361.20 15:13:55 00076530196TRLO0 XLON 34 361.80 15:18:26 00076530446TRLO0 XLON 825 361.80 15:19:42 00076530567TRLO0 XLON 762 361.80 15:19:42 00076530566TRLO0 XLON 808 361.40 15:27:48 00076531074TRLO0 XLON 851 361.60 15:36:46 00076531642TRLO0 XLON 709 361.80 15:41:55 00076531981TRLO0 XLON 71 361.80 15:41:55 00076531980TRLO0 XLON 813 361.80 15:42:57 00076532146TRLO0 XLON 939 361.60 15:44:54 00076532278TRLO0 XLON 853 361.60 15:44:54 00076532277TRLO0 XLON 902 361.60 15:47:30 00076532440TRLO0 XLON 41 361.60 15:48:32 00076532497TRLO0 XLON 10 361.60 15:48:32 00076532496TRLO0 XLON 10 361.60 15:48:32 00076532500TRLO0 XLON 10 361.60 15:48:32 00076532499TRLO0 XLON 132 361.60 15:48:32 00076532498TRLO0 XLON 407 361.60 15:49:07 00076532515TRLO0 XLON 473 361.60 15:49:33 00076532525TRLO0 XLON 844 361.60 15:53:04 00076532733TRLO0 XLON 857 362.20 15:57:35 00076533069TRLO0 XLON 88 363.00 16:07:30 00076533693TRLO0 XLON 705 363.00 16:07:30 00076533692TRLO0 XLON 793 362.80 16:07:30 00076533694TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)