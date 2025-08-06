Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
06.08.2025 08:53 Uhr
ODIOT SA announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by AlphaValue

ODIOT SA announces the initiation of coverage of its stock

by AlphaValue

Paris, August 6, 2025 at 8:45 a.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces that equity research firm AlphaValue has initiated coverage of the company with a Buy recommendation and a target price of €55.2, implying an upside potential of 42% versus the current share price of €39.00.

In its report, AlphaValue highlights ODIOT's rebirth as an ultra-luxury maison with a unique 335-year heritage and renewed focus on craftsmanship, manufacturing excellence, and international growth. The research outlines strong momentum in both operations and financials, supported by cautious investment plans, strategic client partnerships, and an increasing presence in high-net-worth and institutional segments.

Key financial highlights from the report include an expected revenue growth of 103% in 2025, with sales rising from €1.13 million in 2024 to €2.29 million. The EBITDA margin is projected to improve significantly, from 16.3% in 2024 to 32.0% by 2026. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to turn positive, from -€8.15 in 2024 to €1.39 in 2025, with continued growth reaching €4.40 by 2027. The valuation is supported by a discounted cash flow estimate of €88.9 per share, a NAV/SOTP value of €53.9 per share, and a peer-based P/E valuation of €58.7 per share.

AlphaValue emphasizes that ODIOT SA could become a consolidation target in the luxury silversmith sector, thanks to its strong fundamentals, historic brand equity, and a carefully managed expansion strategy. This includes deepening its collaborations and expanding into key international markets such as the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. Strategic investments are also underway to modernize production facilities - including the integration of laser welding technology - and to restore and inventory the House's historical archives. These efforts are supported by a strengthened financial structure, following recent equity infusions and non-dilutive bond offerings.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and CEO said: "In the small capitalization universe, ODIOT SA is one of the few companies to be followed by 2 reputable analysts, GreenSome and AlphaValue. I hope this will help to reach a better valuation and market liquidity in the coming months".

Download the analysis note here: https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18th century. A supplier to royalty, the Empire, and all European courts, ODIOT possesses unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, gold). ODIOT is distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

