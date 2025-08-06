Powerverse and Cord Partner to Unthink Energy at Home

Cord and Powerverse team up to simplify home charging and energy management

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Powerverse and Cord have partnered to provide customers with a smarter, more connected home charging experience. The partnership combines Cord's proven hardware and installation abilities with Powerverse's intelligent software platform, creating a connected, app-driven solution that's easy to use, and ready to scale.

Cord, a trusted Halfords supplier, manufactures award winning, high-quality EV chargers - now connected to the Powerverse platform straight out-of-the-box. Customers will benefit from features like Intelligent Scheduling, powered by Raya, the app's smart energy assistant, as well as smart tariff integrations and a superior user experience. All designed to make EV charging low-effort and cost-effective.

"We're really pleased to have partnered with Powerverse to bring our new & existing customers cutting edge features and smart energy management for their EV and home. We chose Powerverse for their experience, tenacity and future-thinking. A key part of Cord's ethos is to make things "positively easy" for our customers and Powerverse's mantra of "unthinking energy" aligned with our thinking."

- Paul Tomlinson - Co-Founder, Cord

Cord's devices receive the 'Runs on Raya,' quality trustmark, signalling that they meet independently tested standards for intelligent control, security, and long-term energy optimisation.

The Powerverse app is already live across Cord's EV charging range, fully white-labelled and tailored for Cord customers. It brings advanced features like instant and intelligent charging modes, cost and carbon tracking, charger protection, and smart tariff support, including Octopus Agile.

The setup is also fleet-ready, with integrations including Allstar now active - enabling automatic home charging reimbursement for business drivers, directly through the app.

"We're proud to partner with Cord to bring intelligent, easy-to-use EV charging and home energy management to drivers across the UK. Together, we're helping people unthink energy, delivering smarter charging, real-time insights, and a straightforward app experience at scale."

- Richard Britton - CEO, Powerverse

The Powerverse and Cord proposition is built to scale. This partnership also opens up longer-term value through home energy optimisation. Powerverse's Energy Operating System (EOS) enables upsell paths into solar, battery storage, and participation in grid flexibility schemes. All designed to increase customer lifetime value and create new revenue streams for OEMs.

