Conceived by scientists in Hong Kong, the solar balustrade integrates bifacial PV panels and is considered an ideal solution for "cool roofs. " Roof albedo and module orientation are critical drivers of system performance. Researchers from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have created a photovoltaic balustrade for deployment on building rooftop edges. "The system integrates vertical bifacial PV modules directly onto rooftop balustrades," the research's corresponding author, Lin Lu, told pv magazine. "A key feature is the optional reflective surface that amplifies reflected irradiance. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...