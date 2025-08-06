Rocscience, a global leader in geotechnical software solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rockfield, a UK-based company renowned for its advanced numerical modelling software and services in the Energy and Mining industries. This strategic acquisition combines over three decades of expertise from both companies, enhancing Rocscience's capability to deliver innovative computational solutions across multiple complex engineering sectors.

Rockfield, founded in 1985 and headquartered in Swansea, UK, has built a strong reputation as a developer of cutting-edge finite element and discrete element analysis software, trusted by major industry players such as BP, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, and Total. With its experienced team of specialists and an established presence in both the UK and the US, Rockfield brings an impressive track record of collaborative research, technical excellence, and industry-leading software product, ELFEN and its numerous modules.

John Cain, CEO of Rockfield, will continue to lead the Rockfield team as part of Rocscience, ensuring seamless integration and ongoing commitment to client support and innovation. "Joining forces with Rocscience offers an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and enhance our software capabilities, delivering even greater value and advanced solutions to our customers worldwide," said John Cain.

"This acquisition reinforces Rocscience's unwavering commitment to driving innovation and technological advancement in engineering simulation and analysis," said Thamer Yacoub. "By combining the strengths of Rocscience and Rockfield, we are creating powerful synergies that will deliver enhanced value to our clients across the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors. Together, we will continue to pioneer cutting-edge methodologies and solutions that address complex engineering challenges with creativity, integrity, and reliability."

About Rocscience

Rocscience is a global leader in user-friendly geotechnical software, delivering innovative and comprehensive modeling solutions for rock and soil analysis. With a strong commitment to customer support and product development, Rocscience serves thousands of users worldwide.

About Rockfield

Established in 1985, Rockfield is an independent UK company specializing in market-leading engineering software and consultancy services for the energy, nuclear, and glass sectors. Their expertise in finite element and discrete element technology is trusted by a broad range of international blue-chip clients.

