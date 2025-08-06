YouHodler Integrates with Ledger Live to Bring Regulated Crypto Finance to Ledger Users

Swiss and EU Fintech Platform Becomes A Financial Onramp Inside Ledger Live, Unlocking Intuitive Crypto Purchases and Utility for Millions of Global Users

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler , the Swiss and EU-based Web3 fintech platform redefining digital asset utility, is now natively integrated into Ledger Live , the best companion crypto wallet app for managing your crypto and digital assets, developed by Ledger, the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Starting today, users can purchase cryptocurrencies directly through YouHodler within the Ledger Live app using the "Buy" button.

This integration makes YouHodler's regulated crypto finance services directly accessible to Ledger Live's active users worldwide. Users can now purchase crypto directly from YouHodler while retaining full asset control within Ledger's best-in-class security infrastructure. The integration fuses Ledger's uncompromising security with YouHodler's intuitive, regulation-first crypto finance tools, offering users more than just simple buying and selling, from fiat onramps to advanced financial use cases.

"This integration comes at an important time for the industry, as global crypto platforms are providing greater transparency, consumer protection, and accountability," said Ilya Volkov, CEO and Co-founder of YouHodler. "Operating under Swiss and EU regulatory frameworks, YouHodler offers a clear path for the industry that blends financial innovation with compliance. By partnering with Ledger, a brand synonymous with trust and self-custody, YouHodler is helping define what the next era of secure and regulated crypto engagement should look like: intuitive, compliant, and user empowered."

Key Features

A Secure Ecosystem Trusted by Millions: Ledger's industry-leading security features provide unmatched protection for digital assets, while YouHodler's regulated platform offers a range of digital wealth management tools.

Ledger's industry-leading security features provide unmatched protection for digital assets, while YouHodler's regulated platform offers a range of digital wealth management tools. Competitive Exchange Rates and Low Fees: YouHodler offers highly competitive exchange rates and low transaction fees, enabling users to get more value with every crypto purchase .

YouHodler offers highly competitive exchange rates and low transaction fees, enabling users to get more value with every crypto purchase Utility Beyond HODL: With features like instant card withdrawals and access to IBANs, YouHodler empowers users to do more with their crypto within Ledger's secure environment.

"YouHodler integrating their onramp service in Ledger Live is another example of our commitment to providing unparalleled optionality to Ledger users for buying crypto," said Jean-Francois Rochet, EVP of Consumer Services at Ledger. "Self-custody is the cornerstone of crypto, and making it easy to securely buy and hold digital assets is essential for crypto adoption."

"This marks a major milestone not just for YouHodler, but for the evolution of regulated crypto finance," added Volkov. "Together with Ledger, we're setting a new standard for how users should interact with crypto, with trust, compliance, and utility built in from the start. This integration further positions YouHodler as a premier financial services layer across the crypto space and expands Ledger's partner ecosystem with our Web3 platform built for real-world use cases."

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss and EU-based Web3 platform that bridges fiat and crypto financial services. Its intuitive and regulated platform empowers users with crypto-backed loans, high-yield crypto accounts, universal currency exchange, and direct fiat onramps. The platform is trusted by retail and institutional users alike for its transparent, secure, and utility-focused financial solutions. For more information, visit www.youhodler.com.

About Ledger

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 7.5M devices sold to consumers in 165+ countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world's most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger's security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

Don't buy "a hardware wallet." Buy a LEDGER device.

LEDGER and LEDGER LIVE are trademarks owned by Ledger SAS.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/youhodler-integrates-with-ledger-live-to-bring-regulated-crypto-finance-to-ledger-users-302522673.html