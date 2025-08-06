Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of drilling set for the 25th of August 2025, at the Yellowknife Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories Canada (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project (YLP) in the NWT.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Proposed Drill Program 2025

A total of 10 holes for 3,445 m of drilling is planned at the Shorty (2,655 m) and Nite (790 m) dykes (Figure 2). Drilling will focus on high-grade spodumene intercepts that remain open at the limits of drilling from the 2023 and 2024 drill campaigns. Drilling will be conducted at inferred spacing (100 m) to a true vertical depth of 300-350 m from surface on the Shorty and Nite dykes, respectively. The proposed drill programs for each of the dykes is described below and shown in Table 1, and Figures 3-10.

Figure 2 - Location of LIFT's Shorty and Nite pegmatites within the YLP.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1 - Drill hole locations for the 2025 Yellowknife Lithium Project drill program

Target Proposed ID Fig Sect NAD83 Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) Shorty Hi-061 A-A' Zone 12N 372,834 6,938,402 253 102 61 230 Hi-064 372,738 6,938,410 253 98 63 400 Hi-042 B-B' 372,798 6,938,367 253 126 73 350 Hi-062 372,725 6,938,419 249 126 69 440 Hi-063 Not shown 372,653 6,938,348 249 126 60 430 Hi-055 C-C' 372,618 6,938,126 249 126 55 295 Hi-009 D-D' 372,630 6,937,994 253 126 50 200 Hi-051 372,557 6,938,047 250 126 53 310

NT-070 E-E' Zone 11N 647,698 6,936,081 212 301 55 450 NT-060 F-F' 647,580 6,936,035 207 301 52 340 Total 10 holes













3,445

Shorty

The Shorty pegmatite is composed of several sub-parallel dykes that, together, define a spodumene pegmatite corridor that is at least 1.4 km long, and up to 100 m wide. The corridor is north-northeast striking, and dips between 50° and 70° to the west (Figure 3). The individual dykes vary in width from 2 to 40 m. The 2023 and 2024 drilling tested 600 m of strike length of the corridor to a true vertical depth of between 150 to 200 m.

The 2025 drill plan includes eight new holes for 2,655 m focusing on extending spodumene intercepts that remain open at the limits of the 2023 and 2024 drilling (See Figures 4-7). Five of these holes are testing the northeast end of the dyke offsetting holes YLP-0284 (1.24% Li2O over 53 m over three dykes; Figure 4), YLP-0097 (0.97% Li2O over 33 m over two dykes).

The remaining three holes at the southwest end of the dyke will offset spodumene intercepts in YLP-0079 (1.29% Li2O over 15 m) and YLP-0059 (1.04% Li2O over 12 m). Sections for these planned holes are included as figures 6 and 7.

Figure 3 - Plan map showing Shorty tenure boundary, pegmatite dykes, 2023-2024 results, and 2025 proposed holes and sections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 4 - Section A-A' looking NW and showing the Shorty dyke, results from 2023-2024 drilling, and proposed 2025 drill traces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 5 - Section B-B' looking NW and showing the Shorty dyke, results from 2023-2024 drilling, and proposed 2025 drill trace.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 6 - Section C-C' looking NW and showing the Shorty dyke, results from 2023-2024 drilling, and proposed 2025 drill trace.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 7 - Section D-D' looking NW and showing the Shorty dyke, results from 2023-2024 drilling, and proposed 2025 drill traces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Nite

The Nite pegmatite complex comprises a north-northeast trending corridor of parallel-trending dykes exposed for at least 1.4 km that dip between 50°-70° to the east (Figure 8). The northeast end of the corridor consists of a main dyke flanked by one or more thinner dykes, meanwhile the southwest end is comprised of a 200 m wide array of 5-10 thin dykes that appear to focus into two closely spaced principal dykes with depth. LIFT will drill two new deep holes targeting this area for a total of 790 m, offsetting from YLP-0182 (1.38% Li2O over 11 m) and YLP-0286 (0.63% Li2O over 23 m) to a vertical depth of 300 m from surface (see Figures 9 and 10).

Figure 8 - Plan map showing Nite tenure boundary, pegmatite dykes, 2023-2024 results, and 2025 proposed holes and section lines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 9 - Section F-F' looking NE and showing the Nite dyke, results from 2023-2024 drilling, and proposed 2025 drill traces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 10 - Section G-G' looking NE and showing the Nite dyke, results from 2023-2024 drilling, and proposed 2025 drill traces.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Current Mineral Resource Estimate

The mineral resource estimate covers 8 of 13 spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that comprise LIFT's YLP (Figure 1), including the Shorty and Nite dykes where drilling will be focussed this summer. The consolidated in-pit MRE is reported at 50.4 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1.00% Li2O for 506,000 tonnes of Li2O (1.25 million tonnes of LCE) in the inferred category, making LIFT's YLP one of the largest spodumene projects in North America (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Scatterplot of spodumene projects in the Americas (MRE vs. Grade). After only 10 months of drilling, the estimated 50.4 million tons at a grade of 1.00% Li2O, ranks the YLP project as one of the top 10 largest spodumene project in the Americas. Sources: Company disclosures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Francis MacDonald, President & CEO of LIFT, comments, "With 2025 focused on environmental baseline work and critical data collection to support future engineering studies and permitting, we're equally excited to restart drilling and continue expanding the resource base at the Yellowknife Lithium Project. Our goal is to build on the momentum of our previous campaigns and further define the scale and potential of this North American lithium asset."

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Partner, Director Geoscience, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and consultant to Li-FT Power Ltd. A Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) as well as a member in good standing with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) (Geologist Registration number: L5245).

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

