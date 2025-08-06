Q Armour Sdn Bhd: AIDEX & CyberCon 2025: Redifining AI, Digital Intelligence and Cyber Resilience

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Quandatics Omnitech Sdn. Bhd. ("Omnitech") and Q Armour Sdn. Bhd. ("Q Armour"), subsidiaries of regional AI and data solutions group Quandatics (M) Sdn. Bhd. ("Quandatics"), successfully hosted AIDEX & CyberCon 2025 a landmark event that placed AI at the heart of future-ready cybersecurity and digital transformation. Held at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, the full-day summit brought together over 300 government officials, industry leaders, and digital innovators to explore how AI-powered technologies are reshaping the future of intelligent defence and enterprise resilience.

Carrying the theme "Redefining AI, Digital Intelligence and Cyber Resilience", the event provided a unified platform for high-level dialogue on how emerging technologies are reshaping both innovation and protection across sectors. From intelligent automation and enterprise AI and data analytics to real-time cyber threat detection and digital trust, the event showcased how AI is transforming the way organisations build agility, intelligence, and security into their operations. Through a dynamic line-up of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and live showcases, AIDEX & CyberCon 2025 enabled meaningful engagement and knowledge exchange among over 300 participants from sectors including finance, manufacturing, technology, and public services.

The event was officially witnessed by YB Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Digital and YBhg Dato' Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Bin Abdul Wahab FASc,Chief Executive Officer ofCyberSecurity Malaysia, alongside key government and industry representatives. All which shared critical perspectives on the nation's digital transformation strategy, the evolving cyber threat landscape, and the importance of public-private collaboration in building a resilient, AI-powered digital ecosystem.

Omnitech drove conversations on smart digitalisation, demonstrating how the convergence of data, AI, and cloud platforms can help businesses build agile, insight-driven ecosystems. Through live case studies and expertly-curated contents, the company highlighted how Malaysian and regional enterprises can embrace AI to drive operational efficiency, unify user experiences, and future-proof their digital strategies.

Dylan Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Quandatics Omnitech Sdn. Bhd. said, "Innovation is not just about new tools, it's about building trust, speed, and foresight into how businesses operate. We're redefining digital transformation with AI at the centre, not just to drive growth but to ensure it's agile, intelligent, and built to last."

In parallel, Q Armour delved into introducing next-generation of cybersecurity highlighting advancements in AI-driven risk assessment, real-time threat intelligence, and proactive security awareness. The showcase emphasized how adaptive technologies-powered by machine learning and human expertise-can identify patterns, detect threats, and mitigate risks autonomously. In a digital era where threats evolve by the second, Q Armour emphasised the importance of combining machine precision with human expertise to protect critical data and infrastructure.

"Today's threats require more than traditional responses. They demand intelligent, autonomous systems that act in real time, without waiting for human input. AIDEX & CyberCon 2025 is a critical platform to demonstrate how AI and human expertise, when combined, unlocks a smarter, faster, and more resilient defence posture," said Ken Law, Chief Executive Officer of Q Armour Sdn. Bhd.

Attendees also had the opportunity to experience a hands-on technology gallery, featuring live demonstrations, and cybersecurity use cases, followed by networking sessions and a lucky draw that rounded off the day.

The positive response to AIDEX & CyberCon 2025 signals a strong appetite for practical insights and solutions at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and digital strategy. As businesses continue to navigate disruption and transformation, Quandatics, together with Omnitech and Q Armour, reaffirm their commitment to driving forward-looking conversations that translate into real-world impact.

Find out more about AIDEX & CyberCon 2025 athttps://www.omnitech.my/aidex-cybercon-2025.html.

ABOUT QUANDATICS OMNITECH SDN. BHD.

Quandatics Omnitech is the digital innovation subsidiary of Quandatics Group, delivering end-to-end solutions that blend data, AI, and application development to help businesses operate smarter and faster. With expertise in building cloud and intelligent business platforms, Omnitech supports organisations in accelerating their digitalisation journey, from enhancing customer engagement to optimising back-end operations. Guided by a mission to simplify digital transformation, Omnitech turns complex technological needs into practical, scalable business outcomes.

ABOUT Q ARMOUR SDN. BHD.

Q Armour is the dedicated cybersecurity arm of Quandatics Group, specialising in AI-powered digital defence solutions that protect data, systems, and digital identities. With a firm belief that resilience is the cornerstone of innovation, Q Armour delivers intelligent security infrastructure, from real-time threat detection to autonomous response mechanisms. As cyber risks evolve, Q Armour remains at the forefront of proactive protection, enabling businesses to navigate the digital age with confidence, agility, and trust.

