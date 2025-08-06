



HONG KONG, Aug 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - 5 August, the well-known dual-listed beauty and skincare group in Asia, Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited ("Natural Beauty"), together with its subsidiaries (the "Group" Hong Kong stock code: 00157 ), today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the "Review Period"). The Group's turnover and profit for the Review Period soared by nearly 70% to over HK$260 million and 136% to HK$11 million, respectively. A good number of its core indicators for the period also reached record highs, evidencing the strong development resilience and growth potential of the Group in the beauty and skincare sector.Mainland China, which is the core market of the Group, recorded turnover HK$220 million in the first half of 2025, up 101% year-on-year, and has thus become the main driving force of the Group's overall performance growth. In terms of channels, the franchise model performed particularly well, contributing turnover of HK$200 million, a 115% increase year-on-year. In the Review Period, 237 new franchise stores were added, a leap of 88%. The rapidly expanding store network has given the segment solid support for turnover growth. Turnover from self-owned channels (including counters) climbed by 112% to HK$13 million, reflecting the success of its refined retail operations. In addition, the turnover of the health supplements segment also grew by 110%, to HK$28 million, a testament to the success of the Group's "Holistic Health" strategy.Dr. Lei Chien, Chairman and Executive Director of Natural Beauty, said, "The Group's 'AI Technology, Beauty Industry, Holistic Health' strategy has brought remarkable results and enabled us to transform our brand. In AI technology development, our strategic partnership with Spain's INDIBA has enabled the integration of their cutting-edge devices with our proprietary formulations, resulting in the co-created White Moonlight product series. By combining advanced international technology with our proprietary skincare solutions, we've transformed the series into a market bestseller - clear validation of this collaborative model's effectiveness.Mr. CHENG Chi-Chung, who has just completed his first year as the Group CEO, has led the team in strategically expanding the beauty ecosystem by introducing an agent-based store expansion and partnership model, driving rapid growth in the franchising channel. He said:" We have established a comprehensive 'Standardized Operations System + End-to-End Support Framework', enabling franchisees to replicate successful models efficiently. This system has facilitated the successful launch of 237 new stores in the first half of this year, all achieving strong business growth.Beyond the dual growth in cosmetics and AI devices, our "Total Wellness" strategy for health supplements delivered outstanding results - generating HK$28 million in revenue with nearly 110% year-on-year growth. The success stems from two key factors: firstly, the products, which closely align with consumers health demand of 'internal and external nutrition', are made with premium ingredients sourced globally and technically supported by cross-strait R&D centers apt in delivering high-quality nutritional solutions, and secondly, integrating with 'Holistic Health' scenarios, health supplements are promoted alongside skincare services to create closed-loop consumption. That confirms the strong market recognition we enjoy for our comprehensive 'skincare + health management' solutions."Looking ahead, benefiting from consumption rebounding and industry upgrade, the Group will, with its "AI Technology, Beauty Industry, Holistic Health" strategy at the core, push forward in two key directions: continue to integrate industrial chain resources to speed up digital transformation across channels, and use big data to accurately capture demand and build a "demand-R&D-channels" closed-loop system to reinforce the market leadership.Photo caption:Nature Beauty OutletAbout Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited (Hong Kong stock code:00157)A China's leading listed beauty and skincare brand established in 1972, has championed its core philosophy of "Natural Beauty Is True Beauty" for 54 years. Driven by its "AI Technology, Beauty Industry, Holistic Health" integrated strategy, the brand operates a global network of over 2,000 outlets. As a Chinese-origin transnational biotech pioneer, Natural Beauty continues to propel innovation in the cosmetics and skincare sector.