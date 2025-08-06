New research from Switzerland showed that the recent efforts to counterbalance the dominance of China in the PV industry may lead to "cost-significant" inefficiencies across the entire supply chain. The scientists found, however, that achieving regional supply chain goals can benefit the global PV ecosystem. Scientists at Switzerland's ETH Zurich have analyzed the potential impacts of the efforts currently being made by the European Union to rebuild a photovoltaic industry and have found that China will remain a dominant supplier in all scenarios at least until 2030. "The study is aligned with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...