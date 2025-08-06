Platform's Continued International Growth Unlocks New Opportunities for Independent Retailers and Brands Around the Globe

Faire, the leading online wholesale platform, today announced its expansion into New Zealand and 14 additional countries across Europe, making its global network of curated brands and powerful business tools available to independent retailers across nearly 35 countries worldwide. This expansion marks Faire's broadest international rollout to date and underscores its growing role as the preferred platform for independent retailers and brands worldwide.

Over the past four years, Faire has rapidly expanded across Europe's largest markets, covering 70% of Europe's GDP and becoming a key global partner for independent businesses navigating a complex retail landscape. Today, Europe is growing twice as fast as North America, with brands on the continent fulfilling over 2 million orders on Faire and retailers spending nearly $500 million to date.

"Independent retailers are the heart of local economies around the world, and our mission has always been to help them thrive," said Max Rhodes, co-founder and CEO of Faire. "This expansion doubles our reach across Europe and extends our community of retailers and brands into New Zealand giving thousands more shop owners access to the products, tools, and support they need to grow. We're proud to continue building a global network where local retail can flourish without borders."

This European expansion includes launches in Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Romania and comes at a critical time for independent retail communities. Countries like Bulgaria and Romania are among the fastest-growing retail economies in Europe, yet local retailers historically faced barriers to accessing international products and suppliers. With Faire's platform, shop owners in cities like Athens, Krakow, and Ljubljana can now stock curated international goods with the same ease as retailers in Paris or New York. More than 35,000 retailers across these countries have already joined Faire's waitlist, and brands in these markets have listed over 115,000 products on the platform, signaling a vibrant wholesale ecosystem ready to grow.

Lithuania-based home and accessories brand, Linen Tales, joined the platform in 2019 to reach retailers in new markets. "Faire has helped us reach retailers across the world and their customers love our linen home textiles. New retailers discover us through the platform every week, place their first orders easily, and often come back for more," said Linen Tales founder, Boris Symulevic. Since then, they've achieved over $3 million in order volume and are stocked in nearly 2,000 retailers through the platform. "You should try Faire if you want to discover unique new products for your shop." With Faire's continued expansion, brands like Linen Tales can now reach retailers in even more countries, introducing their products to new markets and customers across Europe and beyond.

Faire offers retailers access to over 100,000 brands, flexible 60-day payment terms, simplified logistics, and personalized product recommendations all designed to make wholesale easier and more efficient. Over the past four years, the company has made major investments in its international operations, including localized currency and VAT support, multi-language capabilities, and a robust shipping and logistics infrastructure. Its European headquarters in the UK continues to grow, with roughly 100 employees supporting customers in multiple languages and markets.

The addition of New Zealand also builds on Faire's strong performance in Australia, where the company launched in 2022. Since then, the platform has enabled more than 170,000 orders for 4,000 Australian brands, and over 10,000 Australian retailers are transacting on the platform, demonstrating clear demand for Faire in the region. The move into New Zealand strengthens Faire's presence in Oceania and provides Australian brands with expanded regional reach while giving New Zealand retailers access to Faire's global network of suppliers.

As local economies continue to digitize and appetite for cross-border commerce grows, Faire's expansion represents a future where local doesn't mean limited.

About Faire:

Faire is an online wholesale platform used by independent retailers to discover, source, and sell unique products from around the corner and around the world. Faire's data-driven approach levels the playing field for independent retailers by offering net 60 payment terms and free returns on opening orders, eliminating inventory risk and providing access to capital-key offerings previously only available to the largest retail chains. For brands, the platform provides powerful sales, marketing, and analytics tools, so sellers can simplify their wholesale business and focus on making great products. To date, Faire has facilitated over 10M new connections between brands and retailers on the platform. For more information, visit www.faire.com.

