China Daily: BRI media and photographers explore Chongqing's modern development

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chongqing Belt and Road Journalists Station - Discover Chongqing Tour, held in Southwest China's Chongqing and attended by photo contest winners and media professionals from five countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, concluded on July 30.

Chongqing was awarded a Belt and Road Journalists Station during the 2024 Belt and Road Journalists Forum. Earlier this year, the Chongqing station collaborated with China Daily to organize an event sharing stories related to the BRI. It featured the "Chongqing's Footprint on Silk Road" Photo Contest and the Discover Chongqing tour.

The delegation included Kirsanava Sviatlana, deputy editor-in-chief of Seven Days under BelTA of Belarus; Khonnazarov Gayrat Ergashevich, director of the international news department of the Uzbekistan National News Agency; S.M.T. Imalka, special correspondent of Chongqing TV in Sri Lanka; Duisenova Sandugash, reporter from ORDA, a media portal in Kazakhstan; and Goran Sivacki, photo editor from 24sedam, a Serbian news website.

During their three-day tour, the delegation explored key sites, including the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in Shapingba district, the Memorial Site of the Bombardment of Chongqing, Shibati Scenic Spot in Yuzhong district, Chongqing Nanshan Botanical Garden, Xiahao Lane in Nan'an district, and the Seres Super Factory (Longxing) in Liangjiang New Area. The visit aimed to provide insights into Chongqing's modern achievements, strengthen media cooperation with the city, and share valuable experiences related to participating in BRI construction.

"I have traveled to China on several occasions and have previously shared a lot about the country on my personal Instagram account. During my first visit to Chongqing this time, I have captured a wealth of material and would love to share the stories of this wonderful city to my fans as well," said Duisenova Sandugash from Kazakhstan.

The photo contest had received a total of 351 submissions from 12 countries, according to the organizers.

Chongqing, a pivotal transport hub and economic center in southwestern China, has embraced the BRI since its inception. This megacity, with a population of 32 million, boasts key geographic advantages as a connecting point for the BRI and the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

