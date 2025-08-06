

South Kohala, Hawaii - August 06, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Private Listings by Harold X Clark e, a leading platform specializing in discreet, high-value real estate transactions, has finalized the sale of a prominent luxury estate in the Kolea Subdivision of Waikoloa Resort for $8,750,000. The transaction closed on May 12, 2025 in an all-cash deal. Located at 69-1069 Kolea Kai Circle, the oceanfront residence-known as "The Blue Wave" -features 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms, a home theater, private office, basketball court, and expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces. The 5,131-square-foot home sits on more than 31,000 square feet of land and includes an infinity-edge pool, koi pond, spa, and panoramic views over Anaeho'omalu Bay. "This property represents the kind of rare opportunity that our Private Listings platform is designed for," said Harold X Clarke, founder and principal broker of MegaCapital Hawaii Corp. "It's a transaction that required confidentiality, precision, and a highly tailored approach - exactly what we specialize in." The home was publicly listed for $9,850,000, and Clarke represented the buyer in the transaction. Through strategic and aggressive negotiation, Clarke secured the property for $8,750,000, saving the client more than $1 million off the asking price. The sale took place during a period of short-term market uncertainty following the announcement of new tariffs earlier in the quarter. Despite this, Private Listings continued to see consistent engagement from global buyers, underscoring the resilience of Hawaii's top-tier real estate segment. "Even with some short-term volatility, our network ensures we keep connecting Hawaii's most exclusive real estate to discerning clients," Clarke added. "Many of our clients are not dependent on economic or political shifts - they act on their goals with a 'life is now, not later' mindset." Following the tariffs announcement, market activity experienced a brief pause. However, interest and transactions have rebounded in recent weeks across key markets on the island, particularly in the ultra-luxury category. The Blue Wave's primary suite features a retractable roof, allowing for open-sky views at night, while its integrated Control4 system delivers modern convenience throughout the home. Additional amenities include a 4-car garage, indoor hot tub, and close proximity to high-end shopping, restaurants, and white sand beaches. Identities of both buyer and seller remain confidential under the platform's non-disclosure protocols. About Private Listings by Harold X Clarke



Private Listings is a division of MegaCapital Hawaii Corp, led by Harold X Clarke, offering private, invitation-only access to Hawaii's most exclusive real estate opportunities. Designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the platform specializes in off-market transactions with a focus on discretion, strategic negotiation, and unmatched regional intelligence. Contact Information Harold X Clarke Principal Broker, MegaCapital Hawaii Corp Email: harold@private-listings.com Phone: (808) 282-0689 Website: https://private-listings.com 06/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

