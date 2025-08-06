White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG announces financial results for first 6 months of F/Y 2025

Stockholm, Sweden, 2025-08-06 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) today presented the financial results for the first half year of 2025, including strong improvements in revenue, margins and cash flow.

(Consolidated group results Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024)

Revenue for Q2 increased 140% to 133.6 MSEK (55.7)

EBITDA for Q2 increased 84% to 21.2 MSEK (11.5)

EBITDA margin in Q2 was 15.8% (20.6%)

EBIT for Q2 increased by 86% to 21.2 (11.4)

EBIT margin in Q2 was 15,8% (20,5%)

EPS (and EPS after dilution) for Q2 increased 107.5% to 0.83 SEK (0.40)

(Consolidated group results H1 2025 compared to H1 2024)

Revenue for the six months increased 67% to 232.5 MSEK (139.4)

EBITDA for the six months increased 86% to 37.1 MSEK (20)

EBITDA margin was 16% (14,3%)

EBIT for the six months increased by 87% to 37 (19,8)

EBIT margin was 15,9% (14,2%)

EPS (and EPS after dilution) for the six months increased 94% to 1.4 SEK (0.72)

H1 showed strong operating cash flow of 29.4 MSEK (3)

The company now reports revenue broken down in six segments and their share of revenue has been:

Segment FY 2023 FY 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Change FY23-Q2'25 System Integration 41% 28% 26% 26% -15 pp Managed Services 34% 37% 37% 22% -12 pp Digital & Emerging Technologies 6% 13% 17% 18% +13 pp Licensing and SaaS 14% 17% 13% 11% -3 pp People Solutions/BPO 2% 2% 3% 19% +17 pp Smart Infrastructure 3% 3% 4% 4% +1 pp Total 100% 100% 100% 100%



The H1 geographical revenue distribution was:

Africa: 42% (South Africa, Lesotho, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Malawi, Kenya)

Middle East: 24% (UAE, Egypt, KSA, Oman)

Europe: 18% (Nordics)

Asia Pacific: 12% (India)

Latin America: 4% (Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil)

CEO Marco Marangoni concluded in his comments that WPTG is well on track to meet the financial targets both for 2025 and the vision of 827 MSEK revenue in 2028 with an EBITDA margin of >17%.

He reiterated the company's strategic priorities for H2 2025:

Maintaining growth momentum through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions

Expanding our Smart Infrastructure and Digital & Emerging Technologies segments

Leveraging our global delivery network

Strengthening our competitive moat through proprietary IP development

The full report can be found in the attached pdf and on the company's website:

https://whitepearltech.com/financial-reports-2/

For more information, please contact:

Peter Ejemyr, Vice President Investor Relations

White Pearl Technology Group

Email: ir@whitepearltech.com

Phone: +46 733 611 000

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 30 countries and a team of 750 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-06 08:00 CEST.