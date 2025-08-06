Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSNH | ISIN: DK0060854669 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ2
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 08:04
195,90 Euro
+0,51 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,00200,8011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 07:36 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first half of 2025

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

6 August 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first half of 2025

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the report for the first half of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 1,580 million and net profit of DKK 1,191 million in the first half of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.

Core earnings

(DKK million)H1 2025H1 20242024202320222021
Total core income2,0902,0514,0683,8282,8622,433
Total expenses and depreciation5345081,044963891817
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans1,5561,5433,0242,8651,9711,616
Impairment charges for loans etc.+24+1+3-1-2-68
Core earnings1,5801,5443,0272,8641,9691,548
Result for the portfolio etc.-4+30+62-7-69+7
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets101020202017
Tax375383768682385309
Net profit1,1911,1812,3012,1551,4951,229

Highlights of the first half of 2025

  • The net profit increases to DKK 1,191 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity
  • Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 6% to DKK 47.9 in the half-year
  • Core income increases by 2% to DKK 2,090 million
  • Costs increase by 5%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.6%
  • Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 24 million were carried to income in the half-year and that impairment charges in the second quarter of 2025 were DKK 0 million
  • Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 9% in loans and 8% in deposits
  • In the second quarter of 2025, the bank received the Financial Institution of the Year award for the 10th year in a row
  • The expectations for net profit for 2025 are upwardly adjusted to the range DKK 2.0 - 2.35 billion

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.