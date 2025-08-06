Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first half of 2025

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
6 August 2025
Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first half of 2025
The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the report for the first half of 2025.
The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 1,580 million and net profit of DKK 1,191 million in the first half of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Total core income
|2,090
|2,051
|4,068
|3,828
|2,862
|2,433
|Total expenses and depreciation
|534
|508
|1,044
|963
|891
|817
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|1,556
|1,543
|3,024
|2,865
|1,971
|1,616
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|+24
|+1
|+3
|-1
|-2
|-68
|Core earnings
|1,580
|1,544
|3,027
|2,864
|1,969
|1,548
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|-4
|+30
|+62
|-7
|-69
|+7
|Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets
|10
|10
|20
|20
|20
|17
|Tax
|375
|383
|768
|682
|385
|309
|Net profit
|1,191
|1,181
|2,301
|2,155
|1,495
|1,229
Highlights of the first half of 2025
- The net profit increases to DKK 1,191 million, equivalent to a 21% p.a. return on equity
- Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 6% to DKK 47.9 in the half-year
- Core income increases by 2% to DKK 2,090 million
- Costs increase by 5%, and the cost/income ratio is 25.6%
- Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 24 million were carried to income in the half-year and that impairment charges in the second quarter of 2025 were DKK 0 million
- Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 9% in loans and 8% in deposits
- In the second quarter of 2025, the bank received the Financial Institution of the Year award for the 10th year in a row
- The expectations for net profit for 2025 are upwardly adjusted to the range DKK 2.0 - 2.35 billion
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)