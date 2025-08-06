Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSNH | ISIN: DK0060854669 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ2
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 08:04
195,90 Euro
+0,51 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,00200,8011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 07:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Upward adjustment of expectations for 2025

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date: 6 August 2025

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for net profit for 2025.

The expectations for net profit for the year are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,800 - 2,200 million range to the DKK 2,000 - 2,350 million range.

The upward adjustment is based on a continued good credit quality and a loss and impairment level that has developed better than originally budgeted for 2025. In addition, the bank's total income for the full year is now expected to be at the same level as the total income in 2024.

The expectations for net profit for 2025 are subject to uncertainty and depend on developments in the financial markets and macroeconomic conditions.

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.