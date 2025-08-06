Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Upward adjustment of expectations for 2025

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 6 August 2025

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank is upwardly adjusting its expectations for net profit for 2025.

The expectations for net profit for the year are upwardly adjusted from the DKK 1,800 - 2,200 million range to the DKK 2,000 - 2,350 million range.

The upward adjustment is based on a continued good credit quality and a loss and impairment level that has developed better than originally budgeted for 2025. In addition, the bank's total income for the full year is now expected to be at the same level as the total income in 2024.

The expectations for net profit for 2025 are subject to uncertainty and depend on developments in the financial markets and macroeconomic conditions.

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO