Tevogen Bio Inc: Tevogen.AI Expands Collaboration With Databricks and Microsoft to Build the Beta Version of Its PredicTcell Model With a Focus on Oncology

Tevogen.AI to explore external market opportunities as a potential revenue source.

Beta version to incorporate oncology targets, enhancing the accuracy and diversity of the PredicTcell model and potentially accelerating cancer immunotherapy development.

Tevogen.AI to develop enhanced analytics and visualization tools, for the PredicTcell model to support its internal R&D teams.



WARREN, N.J., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen ("Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc." or "Company") (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced that its artificial intelligence initiative, Tevogen.AI, is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Databricks, to build the beta version of its foundational PredicTcell model.

Powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and backed by their innovative engineering teams, Tevogen.AI has begun curating a dataset focused on oncology. The dataset, aggregated with the initial virology dataset. aims to improve upon the accuracy of the alpha version of PredicTcell model.

This next phase of development builds on Tevogen.AI's recently published international patent application (WO 2025/129197), which outlines novel machine learning systems for predicting immunologically active peptides, a critical step in developing targeted therapies for cancers and infectious diseases.

"We have been extremely fortunate to work with such great organizations like Microsoft and Databricks to build the alpha version of our foundational AI model," said Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI. "Oncology represents one of the most impactful areas for AI in drug discovery, given the complexity of the disease and the limited availability of high-quality datasets."

