Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A40B6Z | ISIN: CA7409107819
Frankfurt
05.08.25
4,160 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
05.08.2025
Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class TickerAmount Per Share
Class A SharesPIC.A$0.08000
Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A$0.10625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


