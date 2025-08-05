Anzeige
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
05.08.2025
Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution for Its ETF Class

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MPY) Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund has declared a monthly cash distribution for its ETF Class in the amount of $0.06400 per unit, payable on September 5, 2025 to unitholders of record on August 29, 2025.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9


Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


