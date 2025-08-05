Anzeige
05.08.2025
Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on August 29, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A SharesPGIC$0.08000
Preferred SharesPGIC.PR.A$0.06250

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9


Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


