Cricut, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Over 3 million Paid Subscribers, up 7% over Q2 2024

Q2 2025 revenue of $172.1 million, up 2% compared to Q2 2024

Net income of $24.5 million, up 24% compared to Q2 2024

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. ("Cricut") (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We posted solid results in Q2 with sales growth of 2%, operating income growth of 14%, EPS growth of 22%, and paid subscriber growth of 7% to over 3 million paid subscribers" said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive of Cricut. "We are relentlessly focused on increasing our speed of execution and are accelerating investments that will help drive future revenue growth. We are continuing to lean into these investments even as we navigate the uncertainty introduced by tariffs. These accelerated investments are in hardware product development, materials, engagement and marketing and will help drive future growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $172.1 million, up 2% from Q2 2024.

Platform revenue was $80.7 million, up 4% over Q2 2024.

Products revenue was $91.4 million, up 1% from Q2 2024.

International revenue increased by 8% over Q2 2024 and was 21% of total revenue, up from 20% of total revenue in Q2 2024.

Gross margin was 59.0%, up from 53.5% in Q2 2024.

Operating income was $30.1 million, or 17.5% of revenue, and up 14% from Q2 2024. Operating income in Q2 2024 was $26.4 million, or 15.7% of revenue.

Net income was $24.5 million, or 14.2% of revenue, and up 24% from Q2 2024. Net income in Q2 2024 was $19.8 million, or 11.8% of revenue.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.11, up from $0.09 per share in Q2 2024.

Generated $36.2 million in Cash from Operations in Q2.

Used $4.7 million to repurchase 917 thousand shares of our common stock in Q2.





"We continue to generate healthy cash flow on an annual basis, which funds inventory needs and investments for long-term growth. In Q2, we generated $36 million in cash from operations, compared to $35 million a year ago. We ended Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $377 million and remain debt free," said Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer of Cricut. "After the quarter closed, we paid $181 million in dividends and we have $49 million remaining on our $50 million authorized stock repurchase program."

Recent Business Highlights

Paid Subscribers increased to over 3 million, up 7% year-over-year.

Platform ARPU increased to $53.84, up 2% year-over-year.

Active Users about flat year-over-year to just over 5.9 million.

90-Day Engaged Users down less than 2% year-over-year to nearly 3.5 million compared to down 3% versus a year ago.

After Q2 closed, Cricut completed the following Board of Director approved dividends for total cash payments of $181 million: Special dividend of $0.75 per share paid on July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2025** Recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share paid on July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2025**





** Both dividends were to the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stockholders. In addition, holders of restricted stock units that were unvested on the record date were credited with a dividend equivalent based on the value of the per share dividend pursuant to the terms of the Company's equity incentive documents. The dividend equivalent entitles such holders to receive additional shares upon vesting of the corresponding restricted stock units. The board of directors views this level of capital allocation, both stock repurchases and dividends, as appropriate given the company's operating and financial plans and will continue to evaluate capital allocation on a regular basis.





Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As of June 30, 2025

2024

Active Users (in thousands) 5,901 5,918 90-Day Engaged Users (in thousands) 3,482 3,541 Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 3,010 2,813

As of June 30, 2025 2024 Platform ARPU $ 53.84 $ 52.61



Glossary of Terms

Active Users

We define Active Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 365 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total Active Users and the prior owner is removed from the total Active Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. Active Users is a key indicator of the health of our business, because changes in the number of Active Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

90-Day Engaged Users

We define 90-Day Engaged Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 90 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total 90-Day Engaged Users and the prior owner is removed from the total 90-Day Engaged Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. 90-Day Engaged Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

Paid Subscribers

We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period. Paid Subscribers is a key metric to track growth in our Platform revenue and potential leverage in our gross margin.

Platform ARPU

We define Platform ARPU as Platform revenue in a 12-month period divided by Active Users. Platform ARPU allows us to forecast Platform revenue over time and is an indicator of our ability to expand with users and of user engagement with our subscription offerings.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Information about Cricut's financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut's investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com/.

The live call may also be accessed via telephone. Please pre-register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIfe8a42b2c64f49c4a57563df6533863f. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines - the Cricut Maker® series, the Cricut Explore® series, Cricut Joy® series, and Cricut Venture® - accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink® system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include, but are not limited to, quotations from management, business outlook, strategies, capital allocation plans, the impact of tariffs on our business, market size and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "potential," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will" or similar terminology. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, future results of operations or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and are based on our estimates and opinions at the time the statements are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in opinion, except as required by law.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation, trade wars, heightened, scheduled, or threatened tariffs or by retaliatory trade measures that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a "controlled company"; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, current recessionary pressures and any resulting economic slowdown from any of these events, or other resulting interruption to our operations. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail, or are incorporated by reference, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the most recent form 10-K or 10-Q that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In addition, certain risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. The forward-looking statements included in these materials are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Platform $ 80,697 $ 77,649 $ 160,683 $ 155,935 Products 91,415 90,298 174,063 179,404 Total revenue 172,112 167,947 334,746 335,339 Cost of revenue: Platform 8,816 8,888 17,484 17,647 Products 61,757 69,219 117,375 136,258 Total cost of revenue 70,573 78,107 134,859 153,905 Gross profit 101,539 89,840 199,887 181,434 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,762 14,315 32,419 29,168 Sales and marketing 35,877 33,354 72,562 66,384 General and administrative 18,795 15,739 35,460 34,245 Total operating expenses 71,434 63,408 140,441 129,797 Income from operations 30,105 26,432 59,446 51,637 Other income (expense): Interest income 3,578 3,053 6,935 5,471 Interest expense (81 ) (80 ) (160 ) (161 ) Other income 241 387 243 1,135 Total other income, net 3,738 3,360 7,018 6,445 Income before provision for income taxes 33,843 29,792 66,464 58,082 Provision for income taxes 9,355 10,023 18,062 18,666 Net income $ 24,488 $ 19,769 $ 48,402 $ 39,416 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax $ 70 $ 242 $ 185 $ (46 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 279 (1 ) 381 (89 ) Comprehensive income $ 24,837 $ 20,010 $ 48,968 $ 39,281 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 211,865,363 216,422,513 212,514,662 215,986,713 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 214,529,726 217,501,646 214,649,931 217,390,891

Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of June 30, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 298,057 $ 232,140 Marketable securities 78,884 104,774 Accounts receivable, net 81,990 101,980 Inventories 124,796 115,255 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,459 26,065 Total current assets 599,186 580,214 Property and equipment, net 37,736 37,546 Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,481 13,958 Deferred tax assets 49,560 39,186 Other assets 22,548 22,131 Total assets $ 721,511 $ 693,035 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,977 $ 53,373 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,657 76,274 Deferred revenue, current portion 51,047 45,427 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,609 3,899 Dividends payable, current portion 204,814 24,401 Total current liabilities 393,104 203,374 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,784 11,310 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,585 2,826 Other non-current liabilities 7,101 8,764 Total liabilities 412,574 226,274 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025, 212,466,401 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024, 213,295,922 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024. 212 213 Additional paid-in capital 308,165 466,554 Retained earnings - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 560 (6 ) Total stockholders' equity 308,937 466,761 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 721,511 $ 693,035