Almadex Minerals Ltd.: Almadex Acquires Red Antler Silver-Gold Epithermal Vein Project by Staking, Surface Sampling returns 24 g/t Silver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "DEX") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in the Red Antler early-stage exploration project by staking. The project is located in western Utah and was identified as part of Almadex's ongoing regional exploration program in the western USA.

The Red Antler property covers an area of rhyolitic volcanics affected by quartz-alunite-kaolinite alteration and crosscut by quartz veining. The project was identified during a site visit that was made based on criteria used as part of Almadex's generative exploration including the presence of advanced argillic alteration developed in volcanic rocks. Only very preliminary work was performed prior to staking. This work identified veining over a 2 by 1 km area. Vein textures are typical of very high levels in a low sulphidation epithermal environment including fine textured colloform banded quartz. Several samples of vein material were examined microscopically for fluid inclusion petrography. This work confirms a high level of preservation of the epithermal system. Some small-scale historic mine workings have also been identified which appear very old but there is no evidence of any modern exploration work in the area. To date 34 grab rock samples have been taken from outcrop and float of veining (grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralisation). These preliminary results are very encouraging considering the interpretation of a high level of preservation of the epithermal system as 12 of these samples returned over 1 g/t silver (up to 24 g/t silver and averaging 1.4 g/t silver for all 34). Anomalous gold values were also returned along with highly anomalous epithermal suite elements. The company has recently conducted a stage two mapping and sampling program to better understand the geometry and geochemistry of the veins along with preliminary surface geophysics. Results will be reported when received, compiled and interpreted,

J Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex commented, "Our regional exploration program continues to identify new targets for acquisition. This preliminary work at Red Antler has identified a new epithermal vein system which we look forward to advancing in the coming months. We will continue to move our early-stage projects forward this year along with our plans for drilling our more advanced properties. We fully expect 2025 to be an important year for our Company."

Qualified Persons and Technical Details

Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, PEng, the President and CEO of Almadex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

The analyses reported were carried out at ALS Chemex Laboratories of Reno and North Vancouver using industry standard analytical techniques. For gold, samples are first analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples that return values greater than 10 g/t gold using this technique are then re analysed by fire assay but with a gravimetric finish. Silver is first analysed by Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy ("ICP-AES"). Samples that return values greater than 100 g/t silver by ICP-AES are then re analysed by HF-HNO3-HCLO4 digestion with HCL leach and ICP-AES finish. Of these samples those that return silver values greater than 1,500 g/t are further analysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house. The Almadex team have significant porphyry lithocap exploration experience and have made three discoveries of mineral deposits under advanced argillic alteration. Our success comes from our audacity, in house exploration capacity and most importantly our ability to drill with our company owned drilling unit. We have assembled a portfolio of lithocap targets that have the potential to be concealing large porphyry systems at depth as well as high sulphidation epithermal gold-silver systems in the best jurisdiction we know: the United States of America. We have the cash and drills to advance and test these targets and will begin to do so in 2025.

