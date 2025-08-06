RxPR: Podcasting Impact: Unprecedented Press Coverage of All Three National Drug Wholesaler Conferences Supporting Independent Pharmacy

First podcast dedicated to the profession of pharmacy covers McKesson, Cencora, and Cardinal Health events

BROWNSVILLE PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / RxPR, LLC is proud to announce that the Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) has successfully delivered podcast media coverage of all three of the nation's largest drug wholesaler conferences in 2025 - a historic milestone in the platform's 16-year history. Through a dedicated three-part podcast series, the PPN spotlighted innovation, advocacy, and profitability strategies at Cardinal Health's RBC 2025, McKesson ideaShare 2025, and Cencora's ThoughtSpot 2025 - all in support of independent community pharmacies across the country.

The first stop was Cardinal Health's Retail Business Conference (RBC) in Denver, Colorado, where podcast host and SaveRite Pharmacy Owner Dr. Adam Robinson, PharmD, provided boots-on-the-ground coverage and expert interviews from the frontlines of independent pharmacy business transformation.

The second event, McKesson ideaShare 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, featured in-depth interviews at the IPC (Independent Pharmacy Cooperative) booth for the second year in a row, with support from IPC Digital Health, showcasing cutting-edge technology, digital tools, and pharmacist-led innovations.

"We're incredibly grateful for the Pharmacy Podcast Network's dedication to amplifying the voice of independent pharmacy. Having Todd Eury and the PPN team in the IPC booth at McKesson ideaShare 2025 allowed us to showcase the innovation driving our industry forward. Their coverage has been instrumental in highlighting the strength and evolution of community pharmacy." stated Marc Essensa, CEO Independent Pharmacy Cooperative.

The final leg brought PPN to Las Vegas for Cencora's ThoughtSpot 2025, sponsored by Outcomes, focusing on medication management, AI-enabled tools, and scalable revenue strategies for community pharmacies. With more than 4,000 pharmacy leaders in attendance, Good Neighbor Pharmacy's flagship event highlighted how pharmacies are shaping healthcare from the ground up.

"These three events demonstrate that independent pharmacy isn't just surviving - it's evolving with purpose," said Todd Eury, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "Covering all three national wholesaler conferences in a single year is a testament to the momentum behind this profession and the critical role media must play in advocacy and amplification."

Each podcast series focuses on themes essential to independent pharmacy success in 2025 and beyond - including AI integration, innovative clinical services, policy advocacy, and building sustainable cash-based models in a changing reimbursement landscape.

The full press coverage podcast series - "Independent Pharmacy Rising" - is now live across all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

For sponsorship opportunities, interview requests, or more information, visit: www.pharmacypodcast.com

About the Pharmacy Podcast Network

Founded in 2009, the Pharmacy Podcast Network is the first and largest podcast platform dedicated to the pharmacy profession, reaching more than 80,000 monthly listeners with a growing library of over 40 shows focused on pharmacy care, business development, advocacy, and innovation.

