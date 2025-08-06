SMX Public Limited: The Missing Infrastructure for Material Efficiency and Supply Chain Security Is Here-And SMX Built It

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Global trade depends on visibility. But many of the systems industries have long relied on-tags, labels, audits, spreadsheets-weren't built for today's demands. While these tools remain important, they can leave gaps when it comes to full lifecycle traceability and material-level trust.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) was created to close those gaps. Our technology embeds invisible, tamper-proof markers directly into raw materials and finished goods-like metals, plastics, textiles, and semiconductors-turning them into self-verifying assets that carry their own proof of origin, composition, and history.

This isn't about replacing what works. It's about reinforcing it-by embedding trust directly into the materials themselves. Because for any supply chain to truly be transparent, every part of it needs to speak the same language, from the very beginning to the very end.

From Origin to End of Life-SMX Connects the Entire Chain

SMX technology provides seamless translation by enabling continuous, embedded traceability across the full lifecycle of materials-from production to processing, distribution, use, and reuse. Moreover, unlike most other tracking solutions, SMX's works at the source, remains intact through industrial transformation, and delivers reliable data at every stage-without requiring operational overhauls.

It's already being deployed across multiple industries-ranging from rubber and plastics to textiles, industrial and precious metals, and semiconductors-where full-spectrum visibility is no longer a bonus, but a baseline.

By embedding trust directly into the material, SMX helps supply chains stay connected, compliant, and transparent-across borders, industries, and systems.

Built for the Now, Ready for What's Next

The best part about SMX technology is that it's in commercial deployment today, already supporting global materials-based disclosures, helping companies meet compliance standards, and strengthening material security in high-value sectors.

In industrial metals, SMX enables companies to more conclusively back sustainability claims with data that's embedded-physically, not digitally. In semiconductors and electronics, it supports traceability through complex global supply chains where IP protection and authenticity are essential. In precious materials, SMX is enabling responsible sourcing and origin verification that regulators and buyers can trust.

And in almost every case, SMX can integrate with systems already in place-empowering companies to meet rising demands without starting from scratch. In that sense, SMX isn't offering a new roadmap with twists and turns; it's serving up ready-for-market infrastructure that's results-driven.

A Connected Future Starts with Embedded Trust

Here's the deal-the future of material efficiency and supply chain integrity isn't just about visibility-it's about verifiability. As compliance standards tighten and geopolitical pressures reshape trade, every stakeholder in the value chain-from producer to consumer to post-consumer-needs assurance that materials are what they claim to be.

SMX delivers that assurance. Not through external labels or third-party audits, but through permanent, embedded proof that travels with the product itself.

SMX wasn't built to disrupt-it was built to unify. Its platform strengthens the entire supply chain ecosystem-from manufacturers and recyclers to auditors, regulators, and brands-by creating a shared foundation of truth that works across industries, geographies, and operating models.

SMX represents more than the future of traceability-it's a foundational layer of supply chain infrastructure that belongs at the core of tomorrow's global systems.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

