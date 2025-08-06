Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12C5D | ISIN: NO0010715139 | Ticker-Symbol: 66T
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 16:53
8,580 Euro
-0,58 % -0,050
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
SCATEC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCATEC ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6158,62011:34
8,6158,62011:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scatec ASA: Scatec secures long-term project financing for Rio Urucuia in Brazil

Oslo/Sao Paulo, 6 August 2025: Scatec ASA has reached financial close for its 142 megawatt (MW) solar PV plant currently under construction in Minas Gerais in Brazil.

The non-recourse project financing comprises BRL 150 million (USD 27 million), to be provided by Banco de Nordeste do Brasil ("BNB"). The financing amount corresponds to 30% of the total estimated capital expenditure of BRL 506 million (USD 91 million). The solar plant is expected to reach Commercial Operation Date ("COD") in the first half of 2026.

"Securing long-term financing for Rio Urucuia is an important step in delivering this high-quality project and further strengthening our position in Brazil. Construction of the project is progressing as planned and we look forward to connecting our third solar project in Brazil in 2026," says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

Scatec has previously secured a debt facility of EUR 25 million from Impact Fund Denmark to partially fund Scatec's equity share in the project, bringing Scatec's expected equity injection by COD to BRL 201 million (USD 36 million). Scatec has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement ("PPA") with Statkraft for approximately 75% of the expected power produced. The remainder is expected to be sold under short, medium, and long-term term PPAs.

Scatec holds a 100% ownership stake in the solar project, with the aim to bring in equity partners once COD has been reached, to further enhance value creation. Scatec will also be the EPC manager for the project, with a limited contract scope. Scatec will further provide Operations & Maintenance and Asset Management services to the solar power plant.

For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors:
Andreas Austrell, SVP IR
andreas.austrell@scatec.com
+47 974 38 686

For media:
Meera Bhatia, SVP External Affairs & Communications
meera.bhatia@scatec.com
+47 468 44 959

About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to growing our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.