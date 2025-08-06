India has approved six manufacturers for its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells, totaling 13 GW of annual production capacity. The list includes FS India (First Solar's India unit), Jupiter, Emmvee, Mundra (Adani), Premier Energies, and ReNew. From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released the ALMM for PV cells. The list features six domestic manufacturers: FS India (First Solar's India arm), Jupiter, Emmvee, Mundra (Adani), Premier Energies, and ReNew. They have a combined annual solar cell production capacity of 13 GW. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...