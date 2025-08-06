Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.: Arasan Announces the industries first MIPI SWI3S Manager IP and Peripheral Controller IP

Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the industry's first SWI3S Manager IP and Peripheral IP Cores

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, a leading provider of semiconductor IP for mobile and automobile SoCs, today announced the immediate availability of the industry's first MIPI SWI3S Manager IP and SWI3S Peripheral IP Cores. The SWI3S IP gate count is kept extremely low, targeting applications like the Microphones while also ensuring low latency.

Arasan's SWI3S IP joins Arasan's extensive MIPI IP portfolio which includes its Soundwire IP, CSI, DSI, CDPHY and DPHY IP. Arasan is the industry's first provider of IP for the MIPI standards and has been an executive member of the MIPI Association since 2005.

The MIPI SWI3S IP is used to connect digital audio components such as Digital Microphone, Audio Codecs, Amplifiers, Headset and docking audio, DSPs etc. on mobile devices.

Features of SoundWire I3S IP:

Fewer Wires - Simplifies PCB layout

Lower Power - Ideal for battery-powered devices

High Bandwidth - Handles multi-channel high-res audio

Integrated Control + Audio - No separate control bus needed

Arasan's SWI3S Manager IP and SWI3S Peripheral Controller Core IP implement the link protocol to communicate in half-duplex fashion to transfer the Audio streams and the Control information together. One or more SWI3S Peripheral IP can be connected specific to the application.

"Arasan is proud to announce the industry's first SWI3S IP. Arasan's offers a focussed portfolio of IP products and services targeting the Mobile SoC market and it is imperative to our business that we are the first while also ensuring compliance with the standards. We are proud to be first again with our SWI3S IP." said Ron Mabry, VP of Sales at Arasan.

For more information, visit: https://www.arasan.com/product/swi3s-manager-core-ip/

Availability

The Arasan SoundWire I3S IP is available immediately for ASIC and FPGA applications. Please contact bonnie.noufer@arasan.com for product enquiries.

About Arasan:

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces, with over a billion chips shipped with our IP. Our high-quality, silicon-proven Total IP Solutions encompass digital IP, Analog Mixed Signal PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. With a strong focus on mobile SoCs, we have been at the forefront of the Mobile evolution since the mid-90s, supporting various mobile devices, including smartphones, automobiles, drones, and IoT devices, with our standards-based IP.

