PR Newswire
06.08.2025 11:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Chrome Horse Society Tequila Takes Over Mykonos with Unforgettable Summer Party Series

MYKONOS, Greece, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, luxury tequila brand Chrome Horse Society is making waves in Mykonos with a high-energy residence that has quickly become the island's most coveted party series. From glamorous beachfront affairs to late-night dance floors, Chrome Horse is bringing its signature spirit - both literally and figuratively - to some of the most iconic venues in the Mediterranean.

DJ Cedric Gervais took center stage at Cavo Tagoo with Chrome Horse Society Tequila

Every Tuesday night, Chrome Horse founder Jack Morgan hosts an exclusive party at the legendary Cavo Tagoo, where guests from all over the world sip his smooth, triple-distilled tequila under the stars while world-class DJs - including Grammy Award-winner Cedric Gervais, Zoto, and DMTRI - take the decks. The night continues at Lío Mykonos, where the after-party unfolds into the early hours with unapologetic zest and show-stopping entertainment.

By day, the celebration resumes at two of Mykonos' most beloved beach clubs: Hippie Fish, known for its chic coastal vibe and celeb-friendly crowd, and Numi, a stylish newcomer making headlines for its luxe design and vibrant scene. With stunning views, beachside tunes, and flowing tequila, Chrome Horse's daytime experiences offer the perfect balance of sun, sea, and sophistication.

From sundown to sunrise, Chrome Horse Society is redefining the summer party scene in Mykonos - one sip, one beat, and one unforgettable moment at a time.

This takeover is a reflection of Chrome Horse's commitment to elevating the spirits world through a bold, immersive lifestyle where luxury, culture, and celebration meet.

https://chromehorsesociety.com/
@chromehorsetequila

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744733/Chrome_Horse_Society_DJ_Cedric_Gervais.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chrome-horse-society-tequila-takes-over-mykonos-with-unforgettable-summer-party-series-302522510.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
