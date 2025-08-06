Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 11:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flooring365.co.uk: Small Change, Big Impact: Why New Floors Are the Secret to Renovations

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners across the UK are transforming their spaces with one simple update that delivers outsized results: new flooring. While kitchens and bathrooms often dominate renovation wish lists, experts at Flooring365.co.uk say it's the floors that are creating the biggest wow-factor in home makeovers.

"Flooring is often overlooked, but it sets the tone for an entire home," says Richard, Director of Flooring365.co.uk. "It's the first thing people notice, and the right choice can make even a modest space feel fresh, open, and luxurious."

From herringbone engineered oak to sleek, vinyl flooring, modern options are more stylish, affordable, and durable than ever before. In fact, recent data suggests quality flooring can boost a property's value by up to 7%, without the need for disruptive or expensive construction work.

"Customers are constantly surprised by how transformative flooring can be," Richard, Director of Flooring365.co.uk, adds. "A quick change underfoot completely alters the atmosphere of a room-and it doesn't have to cost a fortune."

Among the standout benefits of updating flooring:

  • Instant visual impact with minimal renovation time
  • Durability and low maintenance, ideal for busy family homes
  • Added property value with cohesive, high-quality design

Homeowners are increasingly opting for cohesive flooring across open-plan areas or the entire ground floor, creating a smooth visual flow and a more spacious feel. Consistent floors also make styling easier, allowing décor and furnishings to shine.

Flooring365.co.uk's curated collections are designed to balance classic design with modern convenience. With options to suit every home and budget, the company has become a go-to for those looking to refresh their space without compromising on quality or style.

"With the right flooring, you don't need to do a full renovation," Richard, Director of Flooring365.co.uk, says. "You can completely transform the way your home feels-without knocking down a single wall."

About Flooring365.co.uk

Flooring365.co.uk is a leading UK supplier of quality engineered wood, solid wood and vinyl flooring. Based in Huddersfield, the company combines affordability with outstanding service and a carefully selected product range. Their mission is to help homeowners transform their spaces with style, value, and ease.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-change-big-impact-why-new-floors-are-the-secret-to-renovations-302522050.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.