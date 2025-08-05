Anzeige
WKN: A3EVCH | ISIN: US3433894090 | Ticker-Symbol: F2I0
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 08:04
9,900 Euro
+1,54 % +0,150
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,95010,60011:47
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 22:05 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flotek Industries, Inc.: Flotek Industries Reports Continued Growth in Revenue and Profitability, Fueled by 189% Growth in Data Analytics Revenue

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK), a leader in innovative energy solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which reflect continued execution of its transformational strategy and robust growth across its two segments.

Financial Summary (in thousands, except 'per share' amounts)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change













Total Revenues

$ 58,350


$ 46,152


26 %


$ 113,712


$ 86,526


31 %

Gross Profit

$ 14,407


$ 9,170


57 %


$ 26,856


$ 17,991


49 %

Net Income

$ 1,768


$ 1,974


(10) %


$ 7,148


$ 3,536


102 %

Diluted Income Per Share

$ 0.05


$ 0.06


(17) %


$ 0.21


$ 0.12


75 %

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$ 5,963


$ 1,974


202 %


$ 11,343


$ 3,536


221 %

Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share(1)

$ 0.16


$ 0.06


167 %


$ 0.33


$ 0.12


175 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 9,452


$ 4,439


113 %


$ 17,232


$ 8,464


104 %

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:
(all comparisons versus Q2 2024 unless noted)

  • 26% growth in total revenue driven by Chemistry Technologies and the impact from our recent Data Analytics acquisition (the "Asset Acquisition") of mobile gas conditioning assets (the "Acquired Assets").
  • Data Analytics revenues grew to 10% of total revenues from 4% in second quarter 2024, driving a 500 basis point improvement in gross profit margin due to higher-margin service offerings.
  • Net income totaled $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. Excluding transaction expenses related to the Asset Acquisition, adjusted net income (1) totaled $6.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share (1).
  • Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 113% to $9.5 million, compared to $4.4 million, representing the eleventh consecutive quarter of growth.

Management Commentary
Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ryan Ezell commented, "Flotek delivered another quarter of exceptional financial performance as we continue to execute our corporate strategy and transform the organization for the future. Our Data Analytics segment is seeing robust growth, fueled by the rising adoption of our advanced analytics solutions and our recent expansion into the power generation market, which is exceeding expectations. The Chemistry Technologies segment continues to gain market share with strong demand for our innovative chemical solutions that drive improved reservoir performance. Revenues through the first half of 2025 were 31% higher than this time last year, demonstrating our success in expanding both business segments. More importantly our gross profit grew 49% over the same period. These results reflect our disciplined execution and commitment to delivering value to our customers and shareholders."

Segment Revenue Summary (in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change













Chemistry Technologies:












External Revenues

$ 22,542


$ 16,361


38 %


$ 44,551


$ 28,047


59 %

Related Party Revenues

29,878


27,741


8 %


60,607


54,755


11 %

Total

$ 52,420


$ 44,102


19 %


$ 105,158


$ 82,802


27 %













Data Analytics:












Product Revenues

$ 1,820


$ 1,306


39 %


$ 3,482


$ 2,238


56 %

Service Revenues (2)

4,110


744


452 %


5,072


1,486


241 %

Total

$ 5,930


$ 2,050


189 %


$ 8,554


$ 3,724


130 %

Revenues:

  • Chemistry Technologies: The segment's 19% revenue growth as compared to the year-ago quarter, was driven by a 38% increase in external customer chemistry revenues. This growth reflects Flotek's ability to capture market share despite a decline in North American frac fleets, indicating strong demand for our specialized chemistry solutions. Related party revenues grew 8% as compared to second quarter 2024, contributing to stable and diversified revenue streams.
  • Data Analytics: The segment achieved a 189% revenue increase as compared to the year-ago quarter, with service revenues growing more than 450% to $4.1 million, underscoring the growing market demand for Flotek's data-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency for energy clients. Second quarter 2025 service revenues included approximately $3.2 million related to the Asset Acquisition, which closed in late April 2025.

Gross Profit: The Company generated gross profit of $14.4 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to $9.2 million during the second quarter of 2024. The 57% increase in second quarter 2025 gross profit was driven by strong revenue growth in Chemistry Technologies (19%) and Data Analytics (189%), with higher-margin Data Analytics revenues boosting overall margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue totaled 25% in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to 20% in the year-ago period.

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expense: SG&A expense totaled $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, or 12% as a percentage of revenues, compared to $6.3 million during the second quarter of 2024, or 14% as a percentage of revenues. The increase in SG&A expenses was the result of higher non-cash stock compensation expense during the second quarter of 2025.

Net Income, Adjusted Net Income (1) (Non-GAAP): In the second quarter of 2025, Flotek reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to $2.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter 2025 adjusted net income(1) totaled $6.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) was $0.16, up 167% from the prior-year period.

Basic and diluted shares outstanding for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025 included the weighted average impact of the warrant issued to ProFrac GDM, LLC to purchase 6 million shares of the Company's common stock in connection with the long-term lease of the Acquired Assets.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) (Non-GAAP): Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. This marks the eleventh consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA(1) improvement.

PWRtekTM Update: The Asset Acquisition commissioning and contracted revenue generation is on track to exceed our initially reported expectations. The Company currently expects the Acquired Assets to deliver approximately $15 million in high-margin rental revenue during 2025, a 7% increase from previously reported estimates. During the second quarter of 2025, revenues attributable to the Acquired Assets totaled $3.2 million with gross profit as a percentage of revenue totaling approximately 90%. The Company expects revenues related to the Asset Acquisition during the third quarter of 2025 to exceed second quarter amounts as the second quarter results were limited due to the Asset Acquisition closing on April 28, 2025. Transaction expenses related to the Asset Acquisition during the second quarter of 2025 totaled $4.2 million.

2025 Guidance: In connection with second quarter 2025 results, the Company is maintaining its previously issued guidance metrics as follows:

  • Total Revenue between $200 million and $220 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA (3) between $34 million and $39 million


(1)

Represents a non-GAAP measure, see the "Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income" and the "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings" tables in this release for more information about this measure, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

(2)

Service revenues during the three- and six-month 2025 periods include $3.2 million related to PWRtek rental revenues.

(3)

A non-GAAP financial measure. See the "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings" section in this release for more information about this measure. We are unable to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the impact of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measure, including, among other items, certain stock-based compensation costs, interest costs related to fluctuations in borrowings outstanding under the Company's asset based loan and the impact of the revaluation of certain liabilities, which is based upon our future stock price. These items do not impact the non-GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Details
The Company plans to host its earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). Participants may access the call through Flotek's website at https://ir.flotekind.com under the "News & Events" section, by telephone toll free at 1-800-836-8184 (international toll: 1-646-357-8785), or by using the following link to access the audience view of the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/NLao0z9kmlg approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.
Flotek Industries, Inc. is a leading chemistry and data technology company focused on servicing the Energy industry. The Company's top tier technologies leverage near real-time data to deliver innovative solutions to maximize customer returns. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 130 patents, over 20 years of field and laboratory data, and a global presence in more than 59 countries.

Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of energy on land, air, water and people.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) regarding Flotek Industries, Inc.'s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Words such as will, continue, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements in this press release. Although forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the good faith judgment of management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to management. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. Further information about the risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company are set forth in the Company's most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K (including, without limitation, in the "Risk Factors" section thereof), and in the Company's other SEC filings and publicly available documents. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this press release.

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,028


$ 4,404

Restricted cash

103


102

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $430 and $447 at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

22,221


17,386

Accounts receivable, related party, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 at
each of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

37,350


52,370

Inventories, net

12,302


13,303

Other current assets

3,084


2,952

Current contract asset

6,743


5,939

Total current assets

86,831


96,456

Long-term contract asset

59,386


63,105

Property and equipment, net

21,223


6,178

Right-of-use assets

3,174


3,326

Deferred tax assets, net

35


51

Other long-term assets

1,594


1,680

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 172,243


$ 170,796





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 36,350


$ 38,073

Accrued liabilities

3,905


5,912

Accrued liabilities, related party

7,248


-

Income taxes payable

85


48

Interest payable, related party

701


-

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,186


1,486

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

146


-

Asset-based loan

5,055


4,789

Current portion of long-term debt

-


60

Total current liabilities

54,676


50,368

Deferred revenue, long-term

-


14

Note payable - related party

39,536


-

Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,879


6,514

Long-term finance lease liabilities

302


-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

100,393


56,896

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 240,000,000 shares authorized;
30,968,827 shares issued and 29,854,440 shares outstanding at June 30,
2025; 30,938,073 shares issued and 29,826,508 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2024

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

415,637


464,620

Accumulated other comprehensive income

96


251

Accumulated deficit

(309,160)


(316,308)

Treasury stock, at cost; 1,114,387 and 1,111,565 shares at June 30, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively

(34,726)


(34,666)

Total stockholders' equity

71,850


113,900

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 172,243


$ 170,796

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue:








Revenue from external customers

$ 25,182


$ 18,191


$ 49,605


$ 31,371

Revenue from related party

33,168


27,961


64,107


55,155

Total revenues

58,350


46,152


113,712


86,526

Cost of goods sold

43,943


36,982


86,856


68,535

Gross profit

14,407


9,170


26,856


17,991

Operating costs and expenses:








Selling, general, and administrative

6,796


6,279


13,078


12,365

Asset acquisition expenses

4,195


-


4,195


-

Depreciation

374


222


626


442

Research and development

455


481


810


888

Gain on sale of property and equipment

-


(34)


(7)


(34)

Total operating costs and expenses

11,820


6,948


18,702


13,661

Income from operations

2,587


2,222


8,154


4,330

Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(983)


(308)


(1,212)


(586)

Other income (expense), net

181


75


287


49

Total other expense

(802)


(233)


(925)


(537)

Income before income taxes

1,785


1,989


7,229


3,793

Income tax expense

(17)


(15)


(81)


(257)

Net income

$ 1,768


$ 1,974


$ 7,148


$ 3,536









Income per common share:







Basic

$ 0.05


$ 0.07


$ 0.22


$ 0.12

Diluted

$ 0.05


$ 0.06


$ 0.21


$ 0.12









Weighted average common shares:








Weighted average common shares used in computing basic income per common share

33,947


29,449


31,827


29,440

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted income per common share

36,231


30,668


34,026


30,512

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)


Six months ended June 30,


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 7,148


$ 3,536

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(127)


(27)

Amortization of contract assets

2,916


2,749

Depreciation

626


442

Amortization of deferred financing costs

157


170

Provision for credit losses, net of recoveries

261


79

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

250


433

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(7)


(34)

Non-cash lease expense

624


1,236

Stock compensation expense

1,137


642

Deferred income tax expense

16


216

Changes in current assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(5,096)


292

Accounts receivable, related party

(2,532)


(5,480)

Inventories

1,448


192

Income tax receivable

(32)


-

Other assets

(155)


688

Accounts payable

(1,722)


50

Accrued liabilities

(1,893)


(2,837)

Operating lease liabilities

(935)


(1,510)

Income taxes payable

37


(10)

Interest payable, related party

701


-

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,822


827

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(1,309)


(229)

Proceeds from sale of assets

7


34

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,302)


(195)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Payments on long term debt

(60)


(90)

Proceeds from asset-based loan

106,950


83,300

Payments on asset-based loan

(106,685)


(84,994)

Payment of note payable issuance costs

(480)


-

Payment of issuance costs of stock warrants

(456)


-

Payments to tax authorities for shares withheld from employees

(60)


(24)

Proceeds from issuance of stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan

68


62

Proceeds from issuance of stock from stock option exercises

8


-

Payments for finance leases

(25)


(19)

Net cash used in financing activities

(740)


(1,765)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(155)


58

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

625


(1,075)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

4,404


5,851

Restricted cash at the beginning of period

102


102

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

4,506


5,953

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,028


4,777

Restricted cash at the end of period

103


101

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 5,131


$ 4,878

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Net Income


$ 1,768


$ 1,974


$ 7,148


$ 3,536










Adjustments:









Asset acquisition expenses


4,195


-


4,195


-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (1)


$ 5,963


$ 1,974


$ 11,343


$ 3,536










Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding


36,231


30,668


34,026


30,512

Net income per diluted share


$ 0.05


$ 0.06


$ 0.21


$ 0.12

Adjusted net income per diluted share


$ 0.16


$ 0.06


$ 0.33


$ 0.12



(1)

Management believes that adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the expenses related to the Asset Acquisition noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish financial and operational goals, excluding certain non-recurring items.

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ITEMS AND NON-CASH ITEMS IMPACTING EARNINGS

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


Twelve
Months Ended

December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2024











Net income

$ 1,768


$ 1,974


$ 7,148


$ 3,536


$ 10,498

Interest expense

983


308


1,212


586


1,095

Income tax expense

17


15


81


257


649

Depreciation and amortization

374


222


626


442


891

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 3,142


$ 2,519


$ 9,067


$ 4,821


$ 13,133

Stock compensation expense

676


331


1,137


643


1,366

Severance and retirement

7


20


51


32


39

Contingent liability revaluation

(2)


-


(127)


(27)


71

Gain on disposal of asset

-


(34)


(7)


(34)


(124)

Amortization of contract asset

1,434


1,482


2,916


2,749


5,612

Non-Recurring professional fees (2)

4,195


121


4,195


280


230

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 9,452


$ 4,439


$ 17,232


$ 8,464


$ 20,327



(1)

Management believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views the income and expenses noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish financial and operational goals, excluding certain non-cash or non-recurring items.

(2)

Includes $4.2 million of expenses related to Asset Acquisition for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
