Lucid Group: Lucid Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Financial Highlights

Produced 3,863 vehicles in Q2

Delivered 3,309 vehicles in Q2; up 38.2% compared to Q2 2024

Q2 revenue of $259.4 million

Q2 GAAP diluted net loss per share of $(0.28); non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $(0.24)

Ended the quarter with approximately $4.86 billion in total liquidity

Production outlook for 2025 is revised to 18,000 - 20,000 vehicles from prior guidance of 20,000 vehicles

Operational Highlights

Launched next-generation robotaxi partnership that will see Uber deploy a minimum of 20,000 Lucid Gravity vehicles equipped with Nuro Driver Level 4 autonomy

Expanded DreamDrive Pro functionality to add Hands-Free Drive Assist and Lane Change Assist, advancing Lucid's in-house ADAS autonomy roadmap

Introduced access to 23,500+ Tesla Superchargers in North America for all Lucid Air models using a Lucid-approved NACS adapter, significantly increasing driving range

Announced Timothée Chalamet, an award-winning actor and cultural icon, as first-ever brand ambassador, initiating biggest brand awareness push to date

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The earnings presentation is available on its investor relations website (https://ir.lucidmotors.com).

Lucid reported second quarter revenue of $259.4 million on deliveries of 3,309 vehicles. Lucid ended the second quarter with approximately $4.86 billion in total liquidity. The Company is also adjusting its production outlook for 2025 to 18,000 - 20,000 vehicles.

"We had our sixth consecutive quarter of record deliveries in Q2 and expect to continue this trend as we ramp up Lucid Gravity production in the second half of the year," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. "In Q1, we mentioned our ongoing partnership discussions to develop new revenue streams for our EV technology and beyond. The robotaxi partnership we announced with Uber and Nuro is a perfect example aligned with that strategy. We also continued to double down on increasing our brand awareness, introducing Timothée Chalamet, an award-winning actor and cultural icon, as our first global brand ambassador."

"We delivered solid performance despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, thanks to the adaptability and focus of our team in navigating a dynamic environment," said Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO at Lucid. "We are focused on business fundamentals to achieve our near-term goals: disciplined cost management, brand building, and continuing to execute our Lucid Gravity launch ramp. We remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet and maintaining long-term alignment with partners and shareholders."

Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on August 5, 2025. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "scheduled" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding results of operations, financial outlook and condition, guidance, liquidity, capital expenditures, prospects, growth, production volumes, strategies, management, and the markets in which we operate, including expectations of financial and operational metrics, projections of market opportunity, market share and product sales, plans and expectations related to commercial product launches and future programs, initiatives and products, including the Midsize program, plans and expectations on vehicle production and delivery timing and volumes, expectations regarding market opportunities and demand for Lucid's products, the range, features, specifications, performance, production and delivery of Lucid's vehicles and potential impact on markets, plans and expectations regarding further monetization opportunities, plans and expectations regarding Lucid's software, technology features and capabilities, including with respect to battery and powertrain systems, plans and expectations regarding Lucid's systems approach to the design of the vehicles, estimate of Lucid's technology lead over competitors, estimate of the length of time Lucid's existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund planned operations, plans and expectations regarding Lucid's liquidity runway, future capital raises and funding strategy and settlement of the Uber private placement, plans and expectations regarding future manufacturing capabilities and facilities, logistics and supply chain, studio and service center openings, sales channels and strategies, test drive, ability to mitigate supply chain and logistics risks, plans and expectations regarding expansion and construction of Lucid's AMP-1 and AMP-2 manufacturing facilities and capabilities, including potential benefits, ability to vertically integrate production processes, future sales channels and strategies, future market launches and international expansion, Lucid's ability to grow its brand awareness, plans and expectations regarding management transitions, the potential success of Lucid's direct-to-consumer sales strategy and future vehicle programs, potential automotive and strategic partnerships, expectations on the technology licensing landscape, expectations on the regulatory and political environment, the closing of the Uber private placement, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, economic, market, financial, political, regulatory and legal conditions, including changes of policies, imposition of tariffs, export controls and threat of a trade war, the risk of a global economic recession or other downturn, bank closures and liquidity concerns at financial institutions, and global or regional conflicts or other geopolitical events; risks related to changes in overall demand for Lucid's products and services and cancellation of orders for Lucid's vehicles; risks related to prices and availability of commodities and materials, including rare earth minerals, Lucid's supply chain, logistics, inventory management and quality control, and Lucid's ability to complete the tooling of its manufacturing facilities over time and scale production of Lucid's vehicles; risks related to the uncertainty of Lucid's projected financial and operational information; risks related to the timing of expected business milestones and commercial product launches; risks related to the construction and expansion of Lucid's manufacturing facilities and the increase of Lucid's production capacity; Lucid's ability to manage expenses and control costs; risks related to future market adoption of Lucid's offerings; the effects of competition and the pace and depth of electric vehicle adoption generally on Lucid's business; changes in regulatory requirements, policies, and governmental incentives; changes in fuel and energy prices; Lucid's ability to rapidly innovate; Lucid's ability to enter into or maintain partnerships with original equipment manufacturers, vendors and technology providers, including its ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its transactions with Aston Martin, Uber and Nuro; risks related to potential vehicle recalls; Lucid's ability to establish and expand its brand, and capture additional market share, and the risks associated with negative press or reputational harm; Lucid's ability to effectively manage its growth and its ongoing need to attract, retain, and motivate key employees, including engineering and management employees, as Lucid has undertaken multiple significant management changes in the past, including its CEO; risks related to Lucid's outstanding Convertible Preferred Stock; availability, reduction or elimination of, and Lucid's ability to obtain and effectively utilize, zero emission vehicles credits, tax incentives, and other governmental and regulatory programs and incentives; Lucid's ability to conduct equity, equity-linked or debt financings in the future; Lucid's ability to pay interest and principal on its indebtedness; future changes to vehicle specifications which may impact performance, features, pricing and other expectations; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors discussed under the cautionary language and the Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

Condensed consolidated financial information has been presented in accordance with US GAAP ("GAAP") as well as on a non-GAAP basis to supplement our condensed consolidated financial results. Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted), adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (diluted), and free cash flow, which are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders (basic) before (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation, (6) restructuring charges, (7) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, (8) change in fair value of equity securities of a related party, (9) change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party), (10) accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party), and (11) gain on extinguishment of debt. Lucid believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about Lucid's financial performance.

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted) is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted) excluding (1) stock-based compensation, (2) restructuring charges, (3) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, (4) change in fair value of equity securities of a related party, (5) change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party), and (6) accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party).

Lucid defines and calculates adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (diluted) as adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted) divided by weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders (diluted).

Lucid believes that adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (diluted) and adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (diluted) financial measures provide investors with useful information to evaluate performance of its business excluding items not reflecting ongoing operating activities.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Lucid believes that free cash flow provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to Lucid's historical performance. Management believes that it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting, and financial planning purposes. Management also believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to Lucid's investors regarding measures of our financial condition and results of operations that Lucid uses to run the business and therefore allows investors to better understand Lucid's performance. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under GAAP when understanding Lucid's operating performance. In addition, other companies, including companies in Lucid's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is presented below.

LUCID GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,795,719

$ 1,606,865 Short-term investments (including $35,000 and $15,000 associated with a related party as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively)

1,030,140

2,424,103 Accounts receivable, net (including $63,508 and $57,909 from a related party as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively)

125,265

112,025 Inventory

713,269

407,774 Prepaid expenses

63,336

52,951 Other current assets (including nil and $34,503 associated with a related party as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively)

223,391

270,218 Total current assets

3,951,120

4,873,936 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,568,248

3,262,612 Right-of-use assets

235,821

211,886 Long-term investments (including $30,000 and $20,000 associated with a related party as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively)

776,677

1,012,223 Other noncurrent assets

306,095

249,443 Investments in equity securities of a related party

31,117

37,831 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,869,078

$ 9,647,931









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable (including $18,010 and nil associated with a related party as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively)

$ 213,656

$ 133,832 Finance lease liabilities, current portion

8,141

6,788 Other current liabilities (including $233,308 and $126,417 associated with related parties as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively)

1,312,157

1,024,671 Total current liabilities

1,533,954

1,165,291 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

176,113

76,096 Common stock warrant liability

1,331

19,514 Long-term debt

2,038,928

2,002,151 Other long-term liabilities (including $122,889 and $121,136 associated with related parties as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively)

600,321

572,800 Derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

246,250

639,425 Total liabilities

4,596,897

4,475,277









REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK







Preferred stock 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, Series A redeemable

convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024; liquidation preference of $1,239,789 and $1,138,825 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively (related party)

1,084,589

730,025 Preferred stock 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, Series B redeemable

convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 75,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024; liquidation preference of $871,051 and $800,442 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively (related party)

780,001

569,817 Total redeemable convertible preferred stock

1,864,590

1,299,842









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024;

3,073,203,419 and 3,032,219,724 shares issued and 3,072,345,594 and 3,031,361,899 shares outstanding as of

June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

307

303 Additional paid-in capital

16,231,681

16,808,018 Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(20,716)

(20,716) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

14,616

(2,099) Accumulated deficit

(13,818,297)

(12,912,694) Total stockholders' equity

2,407,591

3,872,812 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 8,869,078

$ 9,647,931

LUCID GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue (including $30,247 and $36,470 from a related party for the three

months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and $35,343 and $87,836 for the six

months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)

$ 259,432

$ 200,581

$ 494,480

$ 373,321

















Costs and expenses















Cost of revenue

531,783

470,355

995,343

875,151 Research and development

273,839

287,170

525,085

571,797 Selling, general and administrative

256,857

210,245

469,032

423,477 Restructuring charges

-

20,228

-

20,228 Total cost and expenses

1,062,479

987,998

1,989,460

1,890,653

















Loss from operations

(803,047)

(787,417)

(1,494,980)

(1,517,332)

















Other income (expense), net















Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

5,322

7,539

18,183

34,593 Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party

3,948

(9,390)

(9,505)

(29,323) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

111,475

103,000

393,175

103,000 Gain on extinguishment of debt

116,360

-

116,360

- Interest income

44,318

54,553

96,527

105,184 Interest expense (including $4,912 and $1,322 to a related party for the

three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and $8,612 and $2,703 for the

six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)

(23,749)

(6,673)

(35,632)

(14,174) Other income (expense), net

3,572

(5,067)

6,537

(6,074) Total other income, net

261,246

143,962

585,645

193,206 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(541,801)

(643,455)

(909,335)

(1,324,126) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(2,369)

(65)

(3,732)

123 Net loss

(539,432)

(643,390)

(905,603)

(1,324,249) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

(199,823)

(146,861)

(564,748)

(150,762) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic

(739,255)

(790,251)

(1,470,351)

(1,475,011) Interest expense on 2026 Notes

309

-

4,283

- Gain on extinguishment of debt

(116,360)

-

(116,360)

- Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$ (855,306)

$ (790,251)

$ (1,582,428)

$ (1,475,011)

















Weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders















Basic

3,056,404,834

2,310,360,525

3,046,411,837

2,306,209,050 Diluted

3,057,882,724

2,310,360,525

3,056,708,079

2,306,209,050

















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders















Basic

$ (0.24)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.48)

$ (0.64) Diluted

$ (0.28)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.64)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax

$ 293

$ (957)

$ 3,845

$ (4,219) Foreign currency translation adjustments

8,973

(802)

12,870

(4,790) Total other comprehensive income (loss)

9,266

(1,759)

16,715

(9,009) Comprehensive loss

(530,166)

(645,149)

(888,888)

(1,333,258) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party)

(199,823)

(146,861)

(564,748)

(150,762) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (729,989)

$ (792,010)

$ (1,453,636)

$ (1,484,020)

LUCID GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (539,432)

$ (643,390)

$ (905,603)

$ (1,324,249) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 111,088

66,183

209,047

135,021 Amortization of insurance premium 8,571

8,725

17,485

17,314 Non-cash operating lease cost 11,207

7,667

19,758

15,136 Stock-based compensation 56,319

57,013

83,834

120,709 Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs 179,888

145,243

327,806

277,541 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (5,322)

(7,539)

(18,183)

(34,593) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party (3,948)

9,390

9,505

29,323 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (111,475)

(103,000)

(393,175)

(103,000) Net accretion of investment discounts/premiums (5,582)

(23,004)

(19,062)

(44,308) Gain on extinguishment of debt (116,360)

-

(116,360)

- Other non-cash items 6,582

6,199

9,300

4,944 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (including $(9,715) and $7,076 from a related party

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and $(5,599) and

$(42,282) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (35,041)

25,584

(13,260)

(49,612) Inventory (379,573)

(62,408)

(586,043)

(83,410) Prepaid expenses (20,254)

(8,227)

(27,677)

(19,269) Other current assets (32,874)

(26,224)

12,425

(22,310) Other noncurrent assets (22,338)

(19,023)

(68,249)

(23,392) Accounts payable 58,890

6,714

58,513

3,181 Other current liabilities 1,076

413

117,921

5,520 Other long-term liabilities 8,337

52,697

23,164

71,722 Net cash used in operating activities (830,241)

(506,987)

(1,258,854)

(1,023,732) Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (including $(25,675) and

$(28,042) from a related party for the three months ended June 30, 2025

and 2024, and $(67,668) and $(34,068) for the six months ended June 30,

2025 and 2024, respectively) (182,663)

(234,315)

(343,904)

(432,512)















Purchases of investments (including nil from a related party for the three

months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and $(30,000) and nil for the six

months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (22,528)

(1,339,579)

(309,557)

(1,854,127) Proceeds from maturities of investments 899,194

1,257,603

1,961,485

2,287,894 Proceeds from sale of investments -

5,000

-

5,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 694,003

(311,291)

1,308,024

6,255

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - continued (Unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock to a related party -

-

-

1,000,000 Payments of issuance costs for Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock -

(2,343)

-

(2,343) Payment for finance lease liabilities (822)

(848)

(1,376)

(1,929) Proceeds from issuance of 2030 Notes 1,100,000

-

1,100,000

- Payment of transaction costs for the issuance of 2030 Notes (17,924)

-

(17,924)

- Purchase of capped call options (118,250)

-

(118,250)

- Repurchase of 2026 Notes (931,433)

-

(931,433)

- Proceeds from borrowings from a related party 39,989

-

106,645

- Repayment of borrowings to a related party -

(4,266)

-

(4,266) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 861

786

1,274

2,311 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 12,696

11,104

12,696

11,104 Tax withholding payments for net settlement of employee awards (6,172)

(2,070)

(9,449)

(5,312) Payment for credit facility issuance costs to a related party -

-

(507)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 78,945

2,363

141,676

999,565 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (57,293)

(815,915)

190,846

(17,912) Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,855,191

2,169,510

1,607,052

1,371,507 Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,797,898

$ 1,353,595

$ 1,797,898

$ 1,353,595

LUCID GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic (GAAP) $ (739,255)

$ (790,251)

$ (1,470,351)

$ (1,475,011) Interest expense 23,749

6,673

35,632

14,174 Interest income (44,318)

(54,553)

(96,527)

(105,184) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,369)

(65)

(3,732)

123 Depreciation and amortization 111,088

66,183

209,047

135,021 Stock-based compensation 56,319

58,493

83,834

122,189 Restructuring charges -

20,228

-

20,228 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (5,322)

(7,539)

(18,183)

(34,593) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party (3,948)

9,390

9,505

29,323 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (111,475)

(103,000)

(393,175)

(103,000) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 199,823

146,861

564,748

150,762 Gain on extinguishment of debt (116,360)

-

(116,360)

- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (632,068)

$ (647,580)

$ (1,195,562)

$ (1,245,968)

Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholder



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted (GAAP) $ (855,306)

$ (790,251)

$ (1,582,428)

$ (1,475,011) Stock-based compensation 56,319

58,493

83,834

122,189 Restructuring charges -

20,228

-

20,228 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (5,322)

(7,539)

(18,183)

(34,593) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party (3,948)

9,390

9,505

29,323 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (111,475)

(103,000)

(393,175)

(103,000) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 199,823

146,861

564,748

150,762 Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted (non-GAAP) $ (719,909)

$ (665,818)

$ (1,335,699)

$ (1,290,102)

Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (GAAP) $ (0.28)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.64) Stock-based compensation 0.01

0.02

0.04

0.05 Restructuring charges -

0.01

-

0.01 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability -

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Change in fair value of equity securities of a related party -

-

-

0.01 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities associated with redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) (0.04)

(0.04)

(0.13)

(0.04) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock (related party) 0.07

0.06

0.18

0.06 Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (non-GAAP) $ (0.24)

$ (0.29)

$ (0.44)

$ (0.56)















Weighted-average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders, diluted 3,057,882,724

2,310,360,525

3,056,708,079

2,306,209,050

LUCID GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - continued

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) $ (830,241)

$ (506,987)

$ (1,258,854)

$ (1,023,732) Capital expenditures (182,663)

(234,315)

(343,904)

(432,512) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (1,012,904)

$ (741,302)

$ (1,602,758)

$ (1,456,244)

SOURCE Lucid Group