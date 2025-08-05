Resideo Technologies, Inc.: Resideo Announces Record Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Raises 2025 Outlook; Initiates Third Quarter 2025 Outlook

- Record high second quarter net revenue of $1.94 billion, up 22% year-over-year and above the high-end of outlook range; up 8% on an organic basis with ADI up 10% and P&S up 5% on an organic basis(1)
- Total company second quarter gross margin was 29.3%, up 120 basis points year-over-year; Products and Solutions second quarter gross margin was 42.9%, ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement
- Second quarter net loss of $825 million, compared to net income of $30 million in the second quarter of 2024, due to the one-time expense associated with our announced agreement with Honeywell to terminate the Indemnification Agreement
- Record high second quarter Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $210 million, up 20% year-over-year, and above the high-end of outlook range
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Record high net revenue of $1,943 million, up 22% compared to $1,589 million in second quarter 2024; above the high-end of the outlook range
- Net loss was $825 million, compared to net income of $30 million in second quarter 2024 due to a $882 million expense associated with our announced agreement with Honeywell to terminate the Indemnification Agreement. In addition to our normally scheduled payment of $35 million made in July 2025, the Company will make a one-time cash payment of $1.59 billion to Honeywell in the third quarter of 2025 upon the closing of the previously announced transaction.
- Record high Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million, up 20% compared to $175 million in second quarter 2024; above the high-end of the outlook range
- Fully diluted (loss) earnings per share was $(5.59) and $0.19 and Adjusted EPS(2) was $0.66 and $0.62 for second quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively; $0.66 exceeded the high-end of outlook range
- Cash provided by operating activities was $200 million
Management Remarks
"Resideo had an exceptional second quarter, reporting record high results that were above the high-end of the range for all our key financial metrics. We are pleased to report that both the ADI and Products and Solutions segments generated organic net revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and robust Adjusted EBITDA growth," said Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO.
"With consistent execution and our confidence that the Company will achieve the profitable growth opportunities ahead, we are raising our 2025 outlook. As we embark on the transformative action to spin off ADI, we believe the performance of both businesses is a strong proof point to the future success of each independent company."
(1)
Excludes the impact of the Snap One acquisition of $218 million for consolidated and ADI results as well as net favorable foreign currency fluctuations of $11 million, $7 million and $4 million for consolidated, ADI and P&S results, respectively.
(2)
This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Resideo management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS, assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of Resideo by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. See reconciliations of U.S. GAAP results to adjusted results in the accompanying tables.
Products and Solutions Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Net revenue was $666 million, up 6% compared to second quarter 2024 and up 5% year-over-year, excluding the impact of foreign currency
- Gross margin was 42.9%, up 160 basis points compared to second quarter 2024
- Income from operations was $142 million, compared to $130 million in second quarter 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA was $167 million, or 25.1% of revenue, compared to $156 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in second quarter 2024
Products and Solutions delivered net revenue of $666 million in second quarter 2025, up 6% compared to second quarter 2024 and 5% year-over-year, excluding the impact of foreign currency. Revenue grew year-over-year across substantially all of our sales channels driven by customer demand for our new products and by price realization. Sales of our BRK products in the electrical distribution channel were strong due to a combination of increasing content per new home and the transition to UL 8th edition products. The retail channel reported record revenue growth, driven by strong point of sale volumes for our new Honeywell Home FocusPRO thermostats and First Alert SC5 connected smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Products and Solutions continued its cadence of introducing new products during the quarter, with the launch of the SC5 as well as new energy and water products designed with user health and safety in mind.
Second quarter 2025 gross margin was 42.9%, compared to 41.3% in the prior year, primarily driven by the continued efficient utilization of our manufacturing facilities. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $1 million and research and development expenses increased $11 million, both compared to second quarter 2024, due to planned investments that we believe will drive future growth. Cost discipline was strong throughout second quarter 2025, and, combined with the strong gross margin expansion, helped drive operating profit of $142 million or 21.3% of revenue, up from $130 million or 20.6% of revenue in second quarter 2024. Adjusted EBITDA grew 7.1% year-over-year in second quarter 2025 to $167 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin up 30 basis points in second quarter 2025 to 25.1%.
ADI Global Distribution Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Net revenue was $1,277 million, up 33% compared to second quarter 2024 and up 10% excluding the impact of the acquisition of Snap One Holdings Corp. ("Snap One") and foreign currency
- Gross margin was 22.2%, up 280 basis points compared to second quarter 2024
- Income from operations was $71 million, compared to $62 million in second quarter 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA was $107 million, or 8.4% of revenue, compared to $77 million, or 8.0% of revenue in second quarter 2024
ADI delivered net revenue of $1,277 million, up $318 million compared to second quarter 2024. Revenue growth was driven by the contribution from Snap One, continuing commercial customer strength across most product categories, and increasing digital channel contributions. On an organic basis, which excludes $218 million of Snap One revenue and the impact of foreign currency, ADI achieved growth of 10%. Organic average daily sales growth was 10% year-over-year. Organic growth in the e-commerce channel was 19% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 6% growth in the prior year period. Exclusive Brands sales grew 32% year-over-year on an organic basis.
Gross margin was 22.2%, up 280 basis points compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the inclusion of Snap One, price increases, and higher margin e-commerce and Exclusive Brands sales. Selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses were $188 million in second quarter 2025, up $70 million compared to prior period, which includes expenses from the inclusion of Snap One and planned investments that we believe will drive future growth. Operating profit of $71 million for second quarter 2025 increased 15% from $62 million in second quarter 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $107 million in second quarter 2025 from $77 million in second quarter 2024, primarily due to the positive contribution from Snap One.
Cash Flow and Liquidity
Net cash provided by operating activities was $200 million in second quarter 2025 compared to $92 million of cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter 2024. The generation of cash was primarily driven by strong sales and collections. At June 28, 2025, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents of $753 million and total outstanding gross debt of $2.01 billion.
Outlook
The following table summarizes Resideo's initiated third quarter 2025 and raised full year 2025 outlook:
($ in millions, except per share data)
Q3 2025
2025
Net revenue
$1,850 - $1,900
$7,450 - $7,550
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$220 - $240
$845 - $885
Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$0.70 - $0.76
$2.75 - $2.87
Non-GAAP Cash Provided by Operations (3)
$405 - $435
(3) Excludes one-time payment to be made to Honeywell upon closing of the transactions contemplating the termination of the Indemnification Agreement.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on August 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To join the conference call, please dial 888-660-6357 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Second Quarter 2025 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.
About Resideo
Resideo is a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security products markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit www.resideo.com.
Contacts:
Investors:
Media:
Christopher T. Lee
Garrett Terry
Global Head of Strategic Finance
Corporate Communications Manager
[email protected]
[email protected]
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and the related conference call contain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the third quarter 2025 and full year 2025, (2) our ability to recognize the expected savings from, and the timing and impact of, our existing and anticipated cost reduction actions, and our ability to optimize our portfolio and operational footprint, (3) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (4) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions, including Snap One, and our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies and successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), (5) the ability of Resideo to drive increased customer value and financial returns and enhance strategic and operational capabilities, (6) risks and uncertainties relating to tariffs that have been or may be imposed by the United States and other governments, (7) risks related to our anticipated separation of Resideo Technologies' Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution businesses into two independent publicly traded companies, including that we may experience operational or other disruptions as a result of the separation and the planning therefor, (8) risks relating to the previously announced agreement with Honeywell to terminate the Indemnification Agreement, including the risk that the transaction is not consummated (including due to the unavailability of the related debt financing) or that, if completed, the transaction does not result in the expected enhancement to Resideo's strategic and financial flexibility or does not result in the expected financial benefits, and (9) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with Regulation G thereunder. Management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Non-GAAP Cash Provided by Operations for the third quarter of 2025 and for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2025 are not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the U.S. GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. However, for the third quarter of 2025 and full year 2025 respectively, we anticipate the following expenses in our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: depreciation and amortization of $51 million and $198 million, interest expense, net of $38 million and $136 million, and stock-based compensation expense of $15 million and $61 million.
Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
Q2 2025
YTD 2025
(in millions)
Products
ADI Global
Corporate
Total
Products
ADI
Corporate
Total
Net revenue
$ 666
$ 1,277
$ -
$ 1,943
$ 1,315
$ 2,398
$ -
$ 3,713
Cost of goods sold
380
994
-
1,374
760
1,873
-
2,633
Gross profit
286
283
-
569
555
525
-
1,080
Research and development
32
9
-
41
59
17
-
76
Selling, general and
104
179
36
319
205
352
68
625
Intangible asset amortization
6
23
1
30
12
46
2
60
Restructuring, impairment and
2
1
(1)
2
1
5
-
6
Income (loss) from operations
$ 142
$ 71
$ (36)
$ 177
$ 278
$ 105
$ (70)
$ 313
Q2 2024
YTD 2024
(in millions)
Products
ADI Global
Corporate
Total
Products
ADI Global
Corporate
Total
Net revenue
$ 630
$ 959
$ -
$ 1,589
$ 1,250
$ 1,825
$ -
$ 3,075
Cost of goods sold
370
773
(1)
1,142
745
1,483
-
2,228
Gross profit
260
186
1
447
505
342
-
847
Research and development
21
-
-
21
46
-
-
46
Selling, general and
103
118
59
280
200
220
91
511
Intangible asset amortization
6
6
1
13
12
9
1
22
Restructuring, impairment and
-
-
11
11
5
2
11
18
Income (loss) from operations
$ 130
$ 62
$ (70)
$ 122
$ 242
$ 111
$ (103)
$ 250
Q2 2025 % change compared with prior
YTD 2025 % change compared with
Products
ADI Global
Corporate
Total
Products
ADI Global
Corporate
Total
Net revenue
6 %
33 %
N/A
22 %
5 %
31 %
N/A
21 %
Cost of goods sold
3 %
29 %
(100) %
20 %
2 %
26 %
N/A
18 %
Gross profit
10 %
52 %
(100) %
27 %
10 %
54 %
N/A
28 %
Research and development
52 %
N/A
N/A
95 %
28 %
N/A
N/A
65 %
Selling, general and
1 %
52 %
(39) %
14 %
3 %
60 %
(25) %
22 %
Intangible asset amortization
- %
283 %
- %
131 %
- %
411 %
100 %
173 %
Restructuring, impairment and
N/A
N/A
(109) %
(82) %
(80) %
150 %
(100) %
(67) %
Income (loss) from operations
9 %
15 %
(49) %
45 %
15 %
(5) %
(32) %
25 %
Table 2: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions, except per share data)
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
Net revenue
$ 1,943
$ 1,589
$ 3,713
$ 3,075
Cost of goods sold
1,374
1,142
2,633
2,228
Gross profit
569
447
1,080
847
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
41
21
76
46
Selling, general and administrative
319
280
625
511
Intangible asset amortization
30
13
60
22
Restructuring, impairment and
2
11
6
18
Total operating expenses
392
325
767
597
Income from operations
177
122
313
250
Indemnification Agreement expense (1)
882
47
972
90
Other expenses, net
9
1
15
-
Interest expense, net
24
15
49
28
Net (loss) income before taxes
(738)
59
(723)
132
Provision for income taxes
87
29
96
59
Net (loss) income
(825)
30
(819)
73
Less: preferred stock dividends
8
2
17
2
Net (loss) income available to
$ (833)
$ 28
$ (836)
$ 71
(Loss) earnings per common share:
Basic
$ (5.59)
$ 0.19
$ (5.65)
$ 0.49
Diluted
$ (5.59)
$ 0.19
$ (5.65)
$ 0.48
Weighted average common shares
Basic
149
146
148
146
Diluted
149
149
148
148
(1)
Represents the expense incurred pursuant to the Indemnification Agreement, which, prior to its termination, had an annual cash payment cap of $140 million. The following table summarizes information concerning the Indemnification Agreement:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
Accrual for Indemnification Agreement
$ 882
$ 47
$ 972
$ 90
Cash payments made to Honeywell
(35)
(35)
(70)
(70)
Accrual increase, non-cash component in
$ 847
$ 12
$ 902
$ 20
Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except par value)
June 28, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 753
$ 692
Accounts receivable, net
1,135
1,023
Inventories, net
1,259
1,237
Other current assets
245
220
Total current assets
3,392
3,172
Property, plant and equipment, net
426
410
Goodwill
3,126
3,072
Intangible assets, net
1,137
1,176
Other assets
434
369
Total assets
$ 8,515
$ 8,199
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 1,102
$ 1,073
Accrued liabilities
655
577
Current obligations payable under the Indemnification Agreement
1,625
140
Total current liabilities
3,382
1,790
Long-term debt
1,983
1,983
Non-current obligations payable under the Indemnification Agreement
-
583
Other liabilities
536
534
Total liabilities
5,901
4,890
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 100 shares authorized, 0.5 shares
482
482
Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 156 and 149
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
2,349
2,315
Retained earnings
71
907
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(161)
(284)
Treasury stock at cost
(127)
(111)
Total stockholders' equity
2,614
3,309
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 8,515
$ 8,199
Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net (loss) income
$ (825)
$ 30
$ (819)
$ 73
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)
Depreciation and amortization
49
28
96
52
Restructuring, impairment and
2
11
6
18
Stock-based compensation expense
15
15
30
29
Other, net
2
(4)
8
(1)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of
Accounts receivable, net
(72)
(91)
(85)
(57)
Inventories, net
(13)
(11)
4
(4)
Other current assets
(35)
6
(26)
9
Accounts payable
109
75
8
31
Accrued liabilities
185
11
73
(78)
Obligations payable under the
847
12
902
20
Other, net
(64)
10
(62)
2
Net cash provided by operating
200
92
135
94
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(1,334)
-
(1,334)
Capital expenditures
(20)
(15)
(51)
(36)
Other investing activities, net
-
7
-
6
Net cash used in investing activities
(20)
(1,342)
(51)
(1,364)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term
-
582
-
582
Proceeds from issuance of preferred
-
482
-
482
Repayments of long-term debt
(2)
(3)
(2)
(6)
Acquisition of treasury shares to cover
(1)
(2)
(16)
(9)
Preferred stock dividend payments
(8)
-
(17)
-
Other financing activities, net
-
1
2
3
Net cash (used in) provided by
(11)
1,060
(33)
1,052
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
7
-
10
(5)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
176
(190)
61
(223)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
578
604
693
637
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 754
$ 414
$ 754
$ 414
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND
NET INCOME COMPARISON
(Unaudited)
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions, except per share data)
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
GAAP Net (loss) income
$ (825)
$ 30
$ (819)
$ 73
Less: preferred stock dividends
8
2
17
2
GAAP Net (loss) income available to
(833)
28
(836)
71
Indemnification Agreement accrual
847
12
902
20
One-time tax impact of
42
-
42
-
Intangible asset amortization
30
13
60
22
Stock-based compensation expense
15
15
30
29
Acquisition and integration costs
3
34
4
34
Restructuring, impairment and
2
11
6
18
Other (2)
8
1
14
(1)
Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP
(15)
(22)
(29)
(31)
Non-GAAP Adjusted net income
$ 99
$ 92
$ 193
$ 162
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
GAAP Net (loss) income per diluted
$ (5.59)
$ 0.19
$ (5.65)
$ 0.48
Indemnification Agreement accrual
5.61
0.08
5.97
0.14
One-time tax impact of
0.28
-
0.28
-
Intangible asset amortization
0.20
0.09
0.40
0.15
Stock-based compensation expense
0.10
0.10
0.20
0.20
Impact of incremental dilutive shares
0.07
-
0.11
-
Acquisition and integration costs
0.02
0.23
0.03
0.23
Restructuring, impairment and
0.01
0.07
0.04
0.12
Other (2)
0.06
0.01
0.09
(0.01)
Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP
(0.10)
(0.15)
(0.19)
(0.22)
Non-GAAP Adjusted net income per
$ 0.66
$ 0.62
$ 1.28
$ 1.09
(1)
Refer to the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations herein.
(2)
For 2025 periods, other includes net periodic benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), and miscellaneous non-operating expenses. For 2024 periods, other includes loss on sale of assets, litigation settlement, gain on sale of investments, and foreign exchange transaction loss (income).
(3)
In calculating the tax effect of relevant non-GAAP adjustments, we applied a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for all adjustments prior to 2025. Beginning in 2025, we adjusted our methodology to exclude the tax effect of adjustments that are non-deductible or non-taxable; however, we did not recast historical data. The impact of this change on non-GAAP adjusted net income available to common shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted common share would have resulted in an increase of $3 million and $0.02, respectively, for the three months ended June 29, 2024 and an increase of $5 million and $0.03, respectively, for the six months ended June 29, 2024.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
ADJUSTED EBITDA AND NET INCOME COMPARISON
(Unaudited)
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
Net revenue
$ 1,943
$ 1,589
$ 3,713
$ 3,075
GAAP Net (loss) income
$ (825)
$ 30
$ (819)
$ 73
GAAP Net (loss) income as a % of net
(42.5) %
1.9 %
(22.1) %
2.4 %
Provision for income taxes
87
29
96
59
GAAP (Loss) income before taxes
(738)
59
(723)
132
Indemnification Agreement accrual
847
12
902
20
Depreciation and amortization
49
28
96
52
Interest expense, net
24
15
49
28
Stock-based compensation expense
15
15
30
29
Restructuring, impairment and
2
11
6
18
Acquisition and integration costs
3
34
4
34
Other (2)
8
1
14
(1)
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 210
$ 175
$ 378
$ 312
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a %
10.8 %
11.0 %
10.2 %
10.1 %
(1)
Refer to the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations herein.
(2)
For 2025 periods, other includes net periodic benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), and miscellaneous non-operating expenses. For 2024 periods, other includes loss on sale of assets, litigation settlement, gain on sale of investments, and foreign exchange transaction loss (income).
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(Unaudited)
PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SEGMENT
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
Net revenue
$ 666
$ 630
$ 1,315
$ 1,250
GAAP Income from operations
$ 142
$ 130
$ 278
$ 242
GAAP Income from operations as a %
21.3 %
20.6 %
21.1 %
19.4 %
Stock-based compensation expense
4
4
9
10
Restructuring expenses
2
-
1
5
Other (1)
-
4
-
4
Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from
$ 148
$ 138
$ 288
$ 261
Depreciation and amortization
19
18
37
35
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 167
$ 156
$ 325
$ 296
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a %
25.1 %
24.8 %
24.7 %
23.7 %
(1)For 2024 periods, other includes litigation settlements.
ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
June 28, 2025
June 29, 2024
Net revenue
$ 1,277
$ 959
$ 2,398
$ 1,825
GAAP Income from operations
$ 71
$ 62
$ 105
$ 111
GAAP Income from operations as a %
5.6 %
6.5 %
4.4 %
6.1 %
Stock-based compensation expense
5
3
9
5
Restructuring expenses
1
-
5
2
Acquisition and integration costs
3
4
4
4
Other (1)
(1)
-
-
-
Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations
$ 79
$ 69
$ 123
$ 122
Depreciation and amortization
28
8
56
13
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 107
$ 77
$ 179
$ 135
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a %
8.4 %
8.0 %
7.5 %
7.4 %
(1)For 2025 periods, other includes miscellaneous non-operating expenses.
SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.