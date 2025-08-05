Resideo Technologies, Inc.: Resideo Announces Record Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Raises 2025 Outlook; Initiates Third Quarter 2025 Outlook

Record high second quarter net revenue of $1.94 billion, up 22% year-over-year and above the high-end of outlook range; up 8% on an organic basis with ADI up 10% and P&S up 5% on an organic basis (1)

Total company second quarter gross margin was 29.3%, up 120 basis points year-over-year; Products and Solutions second quarter gross margin was 42.9%, ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement

Second quarter net loss of $825 million, compared to net income of $30 million in the second quarter of 2024, due to the one-time expense associated with our announced agreement with Honeywell to terminate the Indemnification Agreement

Record high second quarter Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $210 million, up 20% year-over-year, and above the high-end of outlook range

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Record high net revenue of $1,943 million, up 22% compared to $1,589 million in second quarter 2024; above the high-end of the outlook range

Net loss was $825 million, compared to net income of $30 million in second quarter 2024 due to a $882 million expense associated with our announced agreement with Honeywell to terminate the Indemnification Agreement. In addition to our normally scheduled payment of $35 million made in July 2025, the Company will make a one-time cash payment of $1.59 billion to Honeywell in the third quarter of 2025 upon the closing of the previously announced transaction.

Record high Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million, up 20% compared to $175 million in second quarter 2024; above the high-end of the outlook range

Fully diluted (loss) earnings per share was $(5.59) and $0.19 and Adjusted EPS (2) was $0.66 and $0.62 for second quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively; $0.66 exceeded the high-end of outlook range

Cash provided by operating activities was $200 million

Management Remarks

"Resideo had an exceptional second quarter, reporting record high results that were above the high-end of the range for all our key financial metrics. We are pleased to report that both the ADI and Products and Solutions segments generated organic net revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and robust Adjusted EBITDA growth," said Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's President and CEO.

"With consistent execution and our confidence that the Company will achieve the profitable growth opportunities ahead, we are raising our 2025 outlook. As we embark on the transformative action to spin off ADI, we believe the performance of both businesses is a strong proof point to the future success of each independent company."



(1) Excludes the impact of the Snap One acquisition of $218 million for consolidated and ADI results as well as net favorable foreign currency fluctuations of $11 million, $7 million and $4 million for consolidated, ADI and P&S results, respectively. (2) This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Resideo management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS, assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of Resideo by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. See reconciliations of U.S. GAAP results to adjusted results in the accompanying tables.

Pro ducts and Solutions Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net revenue was $666 million, up 6% compared to second quarter 2024 and up 5% year-over-year, excluding the impact of foreign currency

Gross margin was 42.9%, up 160 basis points compared to second quarter 2024

Income from operations was $142 million, compared to $130 million in second quarter 2024

Adjusted EBITDA was $167 million, or 25.1% of revenue, compared to $156 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in second quarter 2024

Products and Solutions delivered net revenue of $666 million in second quarter 2025, up 6% compared to second quarter 2024 and 5% year-over-year, excluding the impact of foreign currency. Revenue grew year-over-year across substantially all of our sales channels driven by customer demand for our new products and by price realization. Sales of our BRK products in the electrical distribution channel were strong due to a combination of increasing content per new home and the transition to UL 8th edition products. The retail channel reported record revenue growth, driven by strong point of sale volumes for our new Honeywell Home FocusPRO thermostats and First Alert SC5 connected smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Products and Solutions continued its cadence of introducing new products during the quarter, with the launch of the SC5 as well as new energy and water products designed with user health and safety in mind.

Second quarter 2025 gross margin was 42.9%, compared to 41.3% in the prior year, primarily driven by the continued efficient utilization of our manufacturing facilities. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $1 million and research and development expenses increased $11 million, both compared to second quarter 2024, due to planned investments that we believe will drive future growth. Cost discipline was strong throughout second quarter 2025, and, combined with the strong gross margin expansion, helped drive operating profit of $142 million or 21.3% of revenue, up from $130 million or 20.6% of revenue in second quarter 2024. Adjusted EBITDA grew 7.1% year-over-year in second quarter 2025 to $167 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin up 30 basis points in second quarter 2025 to 25.1%.

ADI Global Distribution Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net revenue was $1,277 million, up 33% compared to second quarter 2024 and up 10% excluding the impact of the acquisition of Snap One Holdings Corp. ("Snap One") and foreign currency

Gross margin was 22.2%, up 280 basis points compared to second quarter 2024

Income from operations was $71 million, compared to $62 million in second quarter 2024

Adjusted EBITDA was $107 million, or 8.4% of revenue, compared to $77 million, or 8.0% of revenue in second quarter 2024

ADI delivered net revenue of $1,277 million, up $318 million compared to second quarter 2024. Revenue growth was driven by the contribution from Snap One, continuing commercial customer strength across most product categories, and increasing digital channel contributions. On an organic basis, which excludes $218 million of Snap One revenue and the impact of foreign currency, ADI achieved growth of 10%. Organic average daily sales growth was 10% year-over-year. Organic growth in the e-commerce channel was 19% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 6% growth in the prior year period. Exclusive Brands sales grew 32% year-over-year on an organic basis.

Gross margin was 22.2%, up 280 basis points compared to second quarter 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the inclusion of Snap One, price increases, and higher margin e-commerce and Exclusive Brands sales. Selling, general and administrative and research and development expenses were $188 million in second quarter 2025, up $70 million compared to prior period, which includes expenses from the inclusion of Snap One and planned investments that we believe will drive future growth. Operating profit of $71 million for second quarter 2025 increased 15% from $62 million in second quarter 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $107 million in second quarter 2025 from $77 million in second quarter 2024, primarily due to the positive contribution from Snap One.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $200 million in second quarter 2025 compared to $92 million of cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter 2024. The generation of cash was primarily driven by strong sales and collections. At June 28, 2025, Resideo had cash and cash equivalents of $753 million and total outstanding gross debt of $2.01 billion.

Outlook

The following table summarizes Resideo's initiated third quarter 2025 and raised full year 2025 outlook:

($ in millions, except per share data) Q3 2025 2025 Net revenue $1,850 - $1,900 $7,450 - $7,550 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $220 - $240 $845 - $885 Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.70 - $0.76 $2.75 - $2.87 Non-GAAP Cash Provided by Operations (3)

$405 - $435

(3) Excludes one-time payment to be made to Honeywell upon closing of the transactions contemplating the termination of the Indemnification Agreement.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Resideo will hold a conference call with investors on August 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. An audio webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com , where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation. To join the conference call, please dial 888-660-6357 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-929-201-6127 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Second Quarter 2025 Earnings" or the conference ID: 7301399.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security products markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit www.resideo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the related conference call contain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (1) our ability to achieve our outlook regarding the third quarter 2025 and full year 2025, (2) our ability to recognize the expected savings from, and the timing and impact of, our existing and anticipated cost reduction actions, and our ability to optimize our portfolio and operational footprint, (3) the amount of our obligations and nature of our contractual restrictions pursuant to, and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with Honeywell in connection with our spin-off, (4) risks related to our recently completed acquisitions, including Snap One, and our ability to achieve the targeted amount of annual cost synergies and successfully integrate the acquired operations (including successfully driving category growth in connected offerings), (5) the ability of Resideo to drive increased customer value and financial returns and enhance strategic and operational capabilities, (6) risks and uncertainties relating to tariffs that have been or may be imposed by the United States and other governments, (7) risks related to our anticipated separation of Resideo Technologies' Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution businesses into two independent publicly traded companies, including that we may experience operational or other disruptions as a result of the separation and the planning therefor, (8) risks relating to the previously announced agreement with Honeywell to terminate the Indemnification Agreement, including the risk that the transaction is not consummated (including due to the unavailability of the related debt financing) or that, if completed, the transaction does not result in the expected enhancement to Resideo's strategic and financial flexibility or does not result in the expected financial benefits, and (9) the other risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other periodic filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and in accordance with Regulation G thereunder. Management believes the use of such non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company by presenting the financial results between periods on a more comparable basis. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We have included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP at the end of this release. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Non-GAAP Cash Provided by Operations for the third quarter of 2025 and for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2025 are not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the U.S. GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. However, for the third quarter of 2025 and full year 2025 respectively, we anticipate the following expenses in our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation: depreciation and amortization of $51 million and $198 million, interest expense, net of $38 million and $136 million, and stock-based compensation expense of $15 million and $61 million.

Table 1: SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)





Q2 2025

YTD 2025 (in millions)

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI

Global Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue

$ 666

$ 1,277

$ -

$ 1,943

$ 1,315

$ 2,398

$ -

$ 3,713 Cost of goods sold

380

994

-

1,374

760

1,873

-

2,633 Gross profit

286

283

-

569

555

525

-

1,080 Research and development

expenses

32

9

-

41

59

17

-

76 Selling, general and

administrative expenses

104

179

36

319

205

352

68

625 Intangible asset amortization

6

23

1

30

12

46

2

60 Restructuring, impairment and

extinguishment costs

2

1

(1)

2

1

5

-

6 Income (loss) from operations

$ 142

$ 71

$ (36)

$ 177

$ 278

$ 105

$ (70)

$ 313















Q2 2024

YTD 2024 (in millions)

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue

$ 630

$ 959

$ -

$ 1,589

$ 1,250

$ 1,825

$ -

$ 3,075 Cost of goods sold

370

773

(1)

1,142

745

1,483

-

2,228 Gross profit

260

186

1

447

505

342

-

847 Research and development

expenses

21

-

-

21

46

-

-

46 Selling, general and

administrative expenses

103

118

59

280

200

220

91

511 Intangible asset amortization

6

6

1

13

12

9

1

22 Restructuring, impairment and

extinguishment costs

-

-

11

11

5

2

11

18 Income (loss) from operations

$ 130

$ 62

$ (70)

$ 122

$ 242

$ 111

$ (103)

$ 250















Q2 2025 % change compared with prior

period

YTD 2025 % change compared with

prior period



Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company

Products

and

Solutions

ADI Global

Distribution

Corporate

Total

Company Net revenue

6 %

33 %

N/A

22 %

5 %

31 %

N/A

21 % Cost of goods sold

3 %

29 %

(100) %

20 %

2 %

26 %

N/A

18 % Gross profit

10 %

52 %

(100) %

27 %

10 %

54 %

N/A

28 % Research and development

expenses

52 %

N/A

N/A

95 %

28 %

N/A

N/A

65 % Selling, general and

administrative expenses

1 %

52 %

(39) %

14 %

3 %

60 %

(25) %

22 % Intangible asset amortization

- %

283 %

- %

131 %

- %

411 %

100 %

173 % Restructuring, impairment and

extinguishment costs

N/A

N/A

(109) %

(82) %

(80) %

150 %

(100) %

(67) % Income (loss) from operations

9 %

15 %

(49) %

45 %

15 %

(5) %

(32) %

25 %

Table 2: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 Net revenue $ 1,943

$ 1,589

$ 3,713

$ 3,075 Cost of goods sold 1,374

1,142

2,633

2,228 Gross profit 569

447

1,080

847 Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses 41

21

76

46 Selling, general and administrative

expenses 319

280

625

511 Intangible asset amortization 30

13

60

22 Restructuring, impairment and

extinguishment costs 2

11

6

18 Total operating expenses 392

325

767

597 Income from operations 177

122

313

250 Indemnification Agreement expense (1) 882

47

972

90 Other expenses, net 9

1

15

- Interest expense, net 24

15

49

28 Net (loss) income before taxes (738)

59

(723)

132 Provision for income taxes 87

29

96

59 Net (loss) income (825)

30

(819)

73 Less: preferred stock dividends 8

2

17

2 Net (loss) income available to

common stockholders $ (833)

$ 28

$ (836)

$ 71















(Loss) earnings per common share:













Basic $ (5.59)

$ 0.19

$ (5.65)

$ 0.49 Diluted $ (5.59)

$ 0.19

$ (5.65)

$ 0.48















Weighted average common shares

outstanding:













Basic 149

146

148

146 Diluted 149

149

148

148

(1) Represents the expense incurred pursuant to the Indemnification Agreement, which, prior to its termination, had an annual cash payment cap of $140 million. The following table summarizes information concerning the Indemnification Agreement:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 Accrual for Indemnification Agreement

liabilities deemed probable and

reasonably estimable $ 882

$ 47

$ 972

$ 90 Cash payments made to Honeywell (35)

(35)

(70)

(70) Accrual increase, non-cash component in

period $ 847

$ 12

$ 902

$ 20

Table 3: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except par value) June 28, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 753

$ 692 Accounts receivable, net 1,135

1,023 Inventories, net 1,259

1,237 Other current assets 245

220 Total current assets 3,392

3,172







Property, plant and equipment, net 426

410 Goodwill 3,126

3,072 Intangible assets, net 1,137

1,176 Other assets 434

369 Total assets $ 8,515

$ 8,199







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,102

$ 1,073 Accrued liabilities 655

577 Current obligations payable under the Indemnification Agreement 1,625

140 Total current liabilities 3,382

1,790







Long-term debt 1,983

1,983 Non-current obligations payable under the Indemnification Agreement -

583 Other liabilities 536

534 Total liabilities 5,901

4,890







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 100 shares authorized, 0.5 shares

issued and outstanding at June 28, 2025 and December 31, 2024 482

482 Common stock, $0.001 par value: 700 shares authorized, 156 and 149

shares issued and outstanding at June 28, 2025, respectively, and 154

and 147 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024,

respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital 2,349

2,315 Retained earnings 71

907 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (161)

(284) Treasury stock at cost (127)

(111) Total stockholders' equity 2,614

3,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,515

$ 8,199

Table 4: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:













Net (loss) income $ (825)

$ 30

$ (819)

$ 73 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)

income to net cash in operating

activities:













Depreciation and amortization 49

28

96

52 Restructuring, impairment and

extinguishment costs 2

11

6

18 Stock-based compensation expense 15

15

30

29 Other, net 2

(4)

8

(1) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of

acquired companies:













Accounts receivable, net (72)

(91)

(85)

(57) Inventories, net (13)

(11)

4

(4) Other current assets (35)

6

(26)

9 Accounts payable 109

75

8

31 Accrued liabilities 185

11

73

(78) Obligations payable under the

Indemnification Agreement 847

12

902

20 Other, net (64)

10

(62)

2 Net cash provided by operating

activities 200

92

135

94 Cash Flows From Investing Activities:













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(1,334)

-

(1,334) Capital expenditures (20)

(15)

(51)

(36) Other investing activities, net -

7

-

6 Net cash used in investing activities (20)

(1,342)

(51)

(1,364) Cash Flows From Financing Activities:













Proceeds from issuance of long-term

debt, net -

582

-

582 Proceeds from issuance of preferred

stock, net of issuance costs -

482

-

482 Repayments of long-term debt (2)

(3)

(2)

(6) Acquisition of treasury shares to cover

stock award tax withholding (1)

(2)

(16)

(9) Preferred stock dividend payments (8)

-

(17)

- Other financing activities, net -

1

2

3 Net cash (used in) provided by

financing activities (11)

1,060

(33)

1,052 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash 7

-

10

(5) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 176

(190)

61

(223) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at beginning of period 578

604

693

637 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

at end of period $ 754

$ 414

$ 754

$ 414

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND NET INCOME COMPARISON (Unaudited)

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 GAAP Net (loss) income $ (825)

$ 30

$ (819)

$ 73 Less: preferred stock dividends 8

2

17

2 GAAP Net (loss) income available to

common stockholders (833)

28

(836)

71 Indemnification Agreement accrual

increase, non-cash component (1) 847

12

902

20 One-time tax impact of

Indemnification Agreement 42

-

42

- Intangible asset amortization 30

13

60

22 Stock-based compensation expense 15

15

30

29 Acquisition and integration costs 3

34

4

34 Restructuring, impairment and

extinguishment costs 2

11

6

18 Other (2) 8

1

14

(1) Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP

adjustments (3) (15)

(22)

(29)

(31) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income $ 99

$ 92

$ 193

$ 162

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 GAAP Net (loss) income per diluted

common share $ (5.59)

$ 0.19

$ (5.65)

$ 0.48 Indemnification Agreement accrual

increase, non-cash component (1) 5.61

0.08

5.97

0.14 One-time tax impact of

Indemnification Agreement 0.28

-

0.28

- Intangible asset amortization 0.20

0.09

0.40

0.15 Stock-based compensation expense 0.10

0.10

0.20

0.20 Impact of incremental dilutive shares 0.07

-

0.11

- Acquisition and integration costs 0.02

0.23

0.03

0.23 Restructuring, impairment and

extinguishment costs 0.01

0.07

0.04

0.12 Other (2) 0.06

0.01

0.09

(0.01) Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP

adjustments (3) (0.10)

(0.15)

(0.19)

(0.22) Non-GAAP Adjusted net income per

diluted common share $ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 1.28

$ 1.09

(1) Refer to the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations herein. (2) For 2025 periods, other includes net periodic benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), and miscellaneous non-operating expenses. For 2024 periods, other includes loss on sale of assets, litigation settlement, gain on sale of investments, and foreign exchange transaction loss (income). (3) In calculating the tax effect of relevant non-GAAP adjustments, we applied a flat statutory tax rate of 25% for all adjustments prior to 2025. Beginning in 2025, we adjusted our methodology to exclude the tax effect of adjustments that are non-deductible or non-taxable; however, we did not recast historical data. The impact of this change on non-GAAP adjusted net income available to common shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted common share would have resulted in an increase of $3 million and $0.02, respectively, for the three months ended June 29, 2024 and an increase of $5 million and $0.03, respectively, for the six months ended June 29, 2024.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED EBITDA AND NET INCOME COMPARISON (Unaudited)

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 Net revenue $ 1,943

$ 1,589

$ 3,713

$ 3,075















GAAP Net (loss) income $ (825)

$ 30

$ (819)

$ 73 GAAP Net (loss) income as a % of net

revenue (42.5) %

1.9 %

(22.1) %

2.4 % Provision for income taxes 87

29

96

59 GAAP (Loss) income before taxes (738)

59

(723)

132 Indemnification Agreement accrual

increase, non-cash component (1) 847

12

902

20 Depreciation and amortization 49

28

96

52 Interest expense, net 24

15

49

28 Stock-based compensation expense 15

15

30

29 Restructuring, impairment and

extinguishment costs 2

11

6

18 Acquisition and integration costs 3

34

4

34 Other (2) 8

1

14

(1) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 210

$ 175

$ 378

$ 312 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a %

of net revenue 10.8 %

11.0 %

10.2 %

10.1 %

(1) Refer to the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations herein. (2) For 2025 periods, other includes net periodic benefit costs, excluding service costs, foreign exchange transaction loss (income), and miscellaneous non-operating expenses. For 2024 periods, other includes loss on sale of assets, litigation settlement, gain on sale of investments, and foreign exchange transaction loss (income).

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)

PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS SEGMENT



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 Net revenue $ 666

$ 630

$ 1,315

$ 1,250















GAAP Income from operations $ 142

$ 130

$ 278

$ 242 GAAP Income from operations as a %

of net revenue 21.3 %

20.6 %

21.1 %

19.4 % Stock-based compensation expense 4

4

9

10 Restructuring expenses 2

-

1

5 Other (1) -

4

-

4 Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from

Operations $ 148

$ 138

$ 288

$ 261















Depreciation and amortization 19

18

37

35 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 167

$ 156

$ 325

$ 296 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a %

of net revenue 25.1 %

24.8 %

24.7 %

23.7 %

(1)For 2024 periods, other includes litigation settlements.

ADI GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024

June 28, 2025

June 29, 2024 Net revenue $ 1,277

$ 959

$ 2,398

$ 1,825















GAAP Income from operations $ 71

$ 62

$ 105

$ 111 GAAP Income from operations as a %

of net revenue 5.6 %

6.5 %

4.4 %

6.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 5

3

9

5 Restructuring expenses 1

-

5

2 Acquisition and integration costs 3

4

4

4 Other (1) (1)

-

-

- Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations $ 79

$ 69

$ 123

$ 122















Depreciation and amortization 28

8

56

13 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 107

$ 77

$ 179

$ 135 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a %

of net revenue 8.4 %

8.0 %

7.5 %

7.4 %

(1)For 2025 periods, other includes miscellaneous non-operating expenses.

