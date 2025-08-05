Anzeige
WKN: A1XB2X | ISIN: US68235P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: OG9
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 16:17
63,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ONE GAS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONE GAS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,5063,5011:48
62,0063,5011:28
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 22:15 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ONE Gas, Inc.: ONE Gas Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Increases 2025 Financial Guidance

Declares Third Quarter Dividend
Analyst call and webcast scheduled tomorrow, August 6 at 11 a.m. EDT

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its second quarter financial results, increased its 2025 financial guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.

"Our results and increased guidance reflect strong operational performance, effective cost management and continued progress on our regulatory initiatives," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "As we enter the second half of the year, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy and delivering safe, reliable service to the communities we serve."

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

  • Second quarter 2025 net income was $32.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with $27.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2024;
  • Year-to-date 2025 net income was $151.5 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, compared with $126.6 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, in the same period last year;
  • The Company raised its 2025 diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.32 to $4.42, from a previous range of $4.20 to $4.32;
  • In May 2025, the Company executed a forward sale agreement for 2.5 million shares of common stock, at a net price of $78.47 per share, with settlement by Dec. 31, 2026; and
  • The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized), payable on September 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $71.9 million in the second quarter, compared with $69.3 million in the second quarter 2024, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $21.1 million from new rates;
  • an increase of $2.1 million due to higher sales volumes, net of the impact of weather normalization mechanisms; and
  • an increase of $1.5 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

The increases were partially offset by:

  • an increase of $6.8 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment;
  • an increase of $5.7 million in employee-related costs;
  • an increase of $5.0 million due to ad valorem taxes;
  • an increase of $1.6 million in bad debt expense; and
  • a carrying charge of $2.9 million refunded to Oklahoma customers from the settlement of a disputed gas purchase invoice.

Weather across the Company's service areas was 19 percent warmer than normal but 45 percent colder than the second quarter of 2024, with the impact on operating income largely mitigated by regulatory weather normalization mechanisms.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, interest expense, net decreased $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a lower weighted-average interest rate on outstanding commercial paper compared to the prior-year period.

Income tax expense reflects credits for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $190.1 million for the second quarter 2025 compared with $194.6 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $252.4 million, compared with $215.1 million in 2024, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $73.0 million from new rates; and
  • an increase of $3.9 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

These increases were partially offset by:

  • an increase of $11.9 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment;
  • an increase of $9.7 million due to ad valorem taxes;
  • an increase of $9.0 million in employee-related costs;
  • an increase of $2.3 million in bad debt expense;
  • an increase of $1.7 million due to insurance expense; and
  • a carrying charge of $2.9 million refunded to Oklahoma customers from the settlement of a disputed gas purchase invoice.

Weather across the service territories for the six-month 2025 period was 3 percent colder than normal and 18 percent colder than the same period last year. The impact on operating income was largely tempered by regulatory weather normalization mechanisms.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, interest expense, net increased $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the August 2024 reopening of the 5.10 percent senior notes to issue an additional $250 million.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with EDIT of $10.2 million and $11.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $367.8 million for the six-month 2025 period compared with $374.0 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In June 2025, Texas Gas Service filed a rate case for all customers in the Central-Gulf, West-North and Rio Grande Valley service areas, requesting a $41.1 million revenue increase and proposing to consolidate all service areas into a single division. Texas Gas Service filed this rate case directly with the cities in each service area, which includes the cities of Austin and El Paso, and the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for the unincorporated areas. This filing is based on a 10.4 percent return on equity and a 59.9 percent common equity ratio. New rates are expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2026.

In April 2025, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filings for all customers in the Rio Grande Valley service area, requesting a $3.2 million increase to be effective in September 2025.

In April 2025, Kansas Gas Service submitted an application to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) requesting an increase of approximately $7.2 million related to its Gas System Reliability Surcharge. In July 2025, the KCC approved a $7.2 million increase effective August 2025.

In February 2025, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed its annual Performance-Based Rate Change application for the test year ended December 2024. The filing included a requested $41.5 million base rate revenue increase, a $2.4 million energy efficiency incentive, and $13.2 million of estimated EDIT to be credited to customers in 2026. A settlement agreement was reached among the parties, which included a $41.1 million base rate revenue increase, a $2.4 million energy efficiency incentive, and $17.9 million of estimated EDIT to be credited to customers beginning in February 2026. Interim rates, subject to refund, were implemented in June 2025. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued a final order approving the settlement in July 2025.

In February 2025, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filings for customers in each of the Central-Gulf and West-North service areas, requesting increases of $15.4 million and $8.2 million, respectively. In May 2025, the RRC approved the increases, and new rates became effective in June 2025.

2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE INCREASED

Based on strong operational performance and the expected impact of Texas House Bill 4384, the Company raised its 2025 financial guidance, with net income expected to be in the range of $261 million to $267 million, compared with its previously announced range of $254 million to $261 million. Earnings per diluted share are expected to be approximately $4.32 to $4.42, compared with the previously announced range of $4.20 to $4.32. The midpoint of 2025 earnings per diluted share guidance increased to $4.37, up from the previous guidance midpoint of $4.26.

Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are still expected to be approximately $750 million in 2025.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The ONE Gas executive management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 833-470-1428, passcode 734834, or log on to www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, passcode 391730.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance, liquidity, management's plans and objectives for our future operations, our business prospects, the outcome of regulatory and legal proceedings, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following discussion is intended to identify important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are applicable only as of the date of this news release. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Those factors may affect our operations, costs, liquidity, markets, products, services and prices. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with the forward-looking statements, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement include, among others, the following:

  • our ability to recover costs, income taxes and amounts equivalent to the cost of property, plant and equipment, regulatory assets and our allowed rate of return in our regulated rates or other recovery mechanisms;
  • cyber-attacks, which, according to experts, continue to increase in volume and sophistication, or breaches of technology systems that could disrupt our operations or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee, vendor, counterparty, or Company information; further, increased remote working arrangements have required enhancements and modifications to our information technology infrastructure (e.g. Internet, Virtual Private Network, remote collaboration systems, etc.), and any failures of the technologies, including third-party service providers, that facilitate working remotely could limit our ability to conduct ordinary operations or expose us to increased risk or effect of an attack;
  • our ability to manage our operations and maintenance costs;
  • changes in regulation of natural gas distribution services, particularly those in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas;
  • the economic climate and, particularly, its effect on the natural gas requirements of our residential and commercial customers;
  • the length and severity of a pandemic or other health crisis which could significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period;
  • competition from alternative forms of energy, including, but not limited to, electricity, solar power, wind power, geothermal energy and biofuels;
  • adverse weather conditions and variations in weather, including seasonal effects on demand and/or supply, the occurrence of severe storms in the territories in which we operate, and climate change, and the related effects on supply, demand, and costs;
  • indebtedness could make us more vulnerable to general adverse economic and industry conditions, limit our ability to borrow additional funds and/or place us at competitive disadvantage compared with competitors;
  • our ability to secure reliable, competitively priced and flexible natural gas transportation and supply, including decisions by natural gas producers to reduce production or shut-in producing natural gas wells and expiration of existing supply and transportation and storage arrangements that are not replaced with contracts with similar terms and pricing;
  • our ability to complete necessary or desirable expansion or infrastructure development projects, which may delay or prevent us from serving our customers or expanding our business;
  • operational and mechanical hazards or interruptions;
  • adverse labor relations;
  • the effectiveness of our strategies to reduce earnings lag, revenue protection strategies and risk mitigation strategies, which may be affected by risks beyond our control such as commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk;
  • the capital-intensive nature of our business, and the availability of and access to, in general, funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) operating cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital markets and other sources of liquidity;
  • our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms, or on terms acceptable to us, or at all;
  • limitations on our operating flexibility, earnings and cash flows due to restrictions in our financing arrangements;
  • cross-default provisions in our borrowing arrangements, which may lead to our inability to satisfy all of our outstanding obligations in the event of a default on our part;
  • changes in the financial markets during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements, particularly those affecting the availability of capital and our ability to refinance existing debt and fund investments and acquisitions to execute our business strategy;
  • actions of rating agencies, including the ratings of debt, general corporate ratings and changes in the rating agencies' ratings criteria;
  • changes in inflation and interest rates;
  • our ability to recover the costs of natural gas purchased for our customers and any related financing required to support our purchase of natural gas supply;
  • impact of potential impairment charges;
  • volatility and changes in markets for natural gas and our ability to secure additional and sufficient liquidity on reasonable commercial terms to cover costs associated with such volatility;
  • possible loss of local distribution company franchises or other adverse effects caused by the actions of municipalities;
  • payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due, including our counterparties maintaining ordinary course terms of supply and payments;
  • changes in existing or the addition of new environmental, safety, tax, cybersecurity and other laws or regulations to which we and our subsidiaries are subject, including those that may require significant expenditures, significant increases in operating costs or, in the case of noncompliance, substantial fines or penalties;
  • the effectiveness of our risk-management policies and procedures, and employees violating our risk-management policies;
  • the uncertainty of estimates, including accruals and costs of environmental remediation;
  • advances in technology, including technologies that increase efficiency or that improve electricity's competitive position relative to natural gas;
  • population growth rates and changes in the demographic patterns of the markets we serve in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, and economic conditions in these areas;
  • acts of nature and naturally occurring disasters;
  • political unrest and the potential effects of threatened or actual terrorism and war;
  • the sufficiency of insurance coverage to cover losses;
  • the effects of our strategies to reduce tax payments;
  • changes in accounting standards;
  • changes in corporate governance standards;
  • existence of material weaknesses in our internal controls;
  • our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and the ONE Gas Credit Agreement, a violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our obligations;
  • our ability to attract and retain talented employees, management and directors, and shortage of skilled-labor;
  • unexpected increases in the costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postemployment health care benefits, as well as declines in the discount rates on, declines in the market value of the debt and equity securities of, and increases in funding requirements for, our defined benefit plans; and
  • our ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans, regulatory or other limitations imposed as a result of a merger, acquisition or divestiture, and the success of the business following a merger, acquisition or divestiture.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,

(Unaudited)


2025


2024


2025


2024



(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)










Total revenues


$ 423,741


$ 354,137


$ 1,358,931


$ 1,112,457










Cost of natural gas


117,942


71,958


630,404


454,961










Operating expenses









Operations and maintenance


130,987


121,877


266,282


254,660

Depreciation and amortization


79,314


72,549


161,018


149,121

General taxes


23,643


18,473


48,873


38,575

Total operating expenses


233,944


212,899


476,173


442,356

Operating income


71,855


69,280


252,354


215,140

Other income, net


2,572


977


3,090


4,485

Interest expense, net


(35,279)


(36,970)


(70,976)


(68,327)

Income before income taxes


39,148


33,287


184,468


151,298

Income taxes


(7,115)


(6,044)


(33,016)


(24,738)

Net income


$ 32,033


$ 27,243


$ 151,452


$ 126,560










Earnings per share









Basic


$ 0.53


$ 0.48


$ 2.52


$ 2.23

Diluted


$ 0.53


$ 0.48


$ 2.51


$ 2.23










Average shares (thousands)









Basic


60,113


56,750


60,095


56,740

Diluted


60,455


56,827


60,361


56,813










Dividends declared per share of stock


$ 0.67


$ 0.66


$ 1.34


$ 1.32

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






June 30,


December 31,

(Unaudited)

2025


2024

Assets

(Thousands of dollars)

Property, plant and equipment




Property, plant and equipment

$ 9,404,119


$ 9,124,134

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,532,028


2,478,261

Net property, plant and equipment

6,872,091


6,645,873

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

20,545


57,995

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

22,176


20,542

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

42,721


78,537

Accounts receivable, net

263,073


408,448

Materials and supplies

95,548


91,662

Income tax receivable

53,624


53,624

Natural gas in storage

134,448


161,184

Regulatory assets

56,017


101,210

Other current assets

35,849


35,216

Total current assets

681,280


929,881

Goodwill and other assets




Regulatory assets

254,070


278,006

Securitized intangible asset, net

248,965


265,951

Goodwill

157,953


157,953

Pension and other postemployment benefits

45,850


42,882

Other assets

98,932


105,025

Total goodwill and other assets

805,770


849,817

Total assets

$ 8,359,141


$ 8,425,571

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Continued)






June 30,


December 31,

(Unaudited)

2025


2024

Equity and Liabilities

(Thousands of dollars)

Equity and long-term debt




Common stock, $0.01 par value:

authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 59,998,234 shares at June 30, 2025; issued and outstanding 59,876,861 shares at December 31, 2024

$ 600


$ 599

Paid-in capital

2,303,825


2,294,469

Retained earnings

879,866


809,606

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

44


(126)

Total equity

3,184,335


3,104,548

Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

2,132,362


2,131,718

Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

238,501


253,568

Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

2,370,863


2,385,286

Total equity and long-term debt

5,555,198


5,489,834

Current liabilities




Current maturities of other long-term debt

14


14

Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds

29,750


28,956

Notes payable

872,400


914,600

Accounts payable

130,965


261,321

Accrued taxes other than income

59,449


75,608

Regulatory liabilities

66,959


22,525

Customer deposits

54,008


56,243

Other current liabilities

88,417


99,009

Total current liabilities

1,301,962


1,458,276

Deferred credits and other liabilities




Deferred income taxes

928,588


891,738

Regulatory liabilities

454,458


467,563

Other deferred credits

118,935


118,160

Total deferred credits and other liabilities

1,501,981


1,477,461

Commitments and contingencies




Total liabilities and equity

$ 8,359,141


$ 8,425,571

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






Six Months Ended


June 30,

(Unaudited)

2025


2024


(Thousands of dollars)

Operating activities




Net income

$ 151,452


$ 126,560

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

161,018


149,121

Deferred income taxes

23,684


22,255

Share-based compensation expense

7,524


6,728

Provision for doubtful accounts

4,085


1,775

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

141,290


152,828

Materials and supplies

(3,886)


(8,853)

Natural gas in storage

26,736


48,807

Asset removal costs

(20,718)


(31,660)

Accounts payable

(121,593)


(101,495)

Accrued taxes other than income

(16,159)


(12,775)

Customer deposits

(2,235)


(1,944)

Regulatory assets and liabilities - current

78,329


(75,496)

Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent

21,198


8,826

Other assets and liabilities - current

(12,271)


(35,126)

Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent

10,355


1,375

Cash provided by operating activities

448,809


250,926

Investing activities




Capital expenditures

(347,065)


(342,370)

Other investing expenditures

(4,075)


(2,381)

Other investing receipts

2,629


2,975

Cash used in investing activities

(348,511)


(341,776)

Financing activities




Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable, net

(42,200)


943,000

Issuance of common stock

3,561


3,368

Repayment of other long-term debt

(8)


(773,000)

Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds

(14,547)


(13,780)

Dividends paid

(80,306)


(74,672)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation

(2,614)


(987)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(136,114)


83,929

Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(35,816)


(6,921)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

78,537


39,387

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$ 42,721


$ 32,466

Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 69,972


$ 70,201

Cash paid for state income taxes

$ 715


$ (1,832)

Cash paid for federal income taxes

$ 7,013


$ 600

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc.
KGSS-I SECURITIZATION

In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025, include $13.2 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $9.4 million in operating and amortization expense and $3.8 million in interest expense, net. Compared to the same three month period last year, revenues increased $1.7 million, which was offset by a $2.0 million increase in operating and amortization expense and a $0.4 million decrease in interest expense, net.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025, include $24.8 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $17.2 million in operating and amortization expense and $7.6 in interest expense, net. Compared to the same six month period last year, revenues increased $1.6 million, which was offset by a $2.3 million increase in amortization and operating expense and a $0.7 million decrease in interest expense, net.

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


(Thousands of dollars)

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,176


$ 20,542

Accounts receivable

5,207


4,659

Securitized intangible asset, net

248,965


265,951

Total assets

$ 276,348


$ 291,152

Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds

$ 29,750


$ 28,956

Accounts payable

121


319

Accrued interest

6,236


6,568

Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of discounts and issuance costs $4.5 million and $4.8 million, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

238,501


253,568

Paid-in capital

1,680


1,681

Retained earnings

60


60

Total liabilities and equity

$ 276,348


$ 291,152

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Thousands of dollars)

Operating revenues

$ 13,205


$ 11,555


$ 24,842


$ 23,226

Operating expense

(111)


(110)


(221)


(221)

Amortization expense

(9,292)


(7,295)


(16,986)


(14,680)

Interest income

112


152


260


340

Interest expense

(3,879)


(4,266)


(7,823)


(8,593)

Income before income taxes

35


36


72


72

Income taxes

(6)


-


-


-

Net income

$ 29


$ 36


$ 72


$ 72

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

INFORMATION AT A GLANCE














Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended


June 30,



June 30,

(Unaudited)

2025


2024



2025



2024


(Millions of dollars)







Natural gas sales

$

369.5


$

306.8


$

1,239.9


$

1,000.9

Transportation revenues


31.0



30.3



74.8



70.7

Securitization customer charges


13.2



11.5



24.8



23.2

Other revenues


10.0



5.6



19.5



17.7

Total revenues


423.7



354.2



1,359.0



1,112.5

Cost of natural gas


117.9



72.0



630.4



455.0

Operating costs


154.6



140.4



315.2



293.3

Depreciation and amortization


79.3



72.5



161.0



149.1

Operating income

$

71.9


$

69.3


$

252.4


$

215.1

Net income

$

32.0


$

27.2


$

151.5


$

126.6

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs

$

190.1


$

194.6


$

367.8


$

374.0













Volumes (Bcf)












Natural gas sales












Residential


12.6



10.6



71.5



62.9

Commercial and industrial


5.8



5.1



25.0



22.2

Other


0.5



0.2



1.7



1.3

Total sales volumes delivered


18.9



15.9



98.2



86.4

Transportation


48.7



52.3



114.0



115.7

Total volumes delivered


67.6



68.2



212.2



202.1













Average number of customers (in thousands)












Residential


2,124



2,106



2,125



2,108

Commercial and industrial


164



163



164



164

Other


3



3



3



3

Transportation


11



12



11



12

Total customers


2,302



2,284



2,303



2,287













Heating Degree Days












Actual degree days


547



378



6,060



5,119

Normal degree days


673



669



5,904



5,888

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(19) %



(43) %



3 %



(13) %













Statistics by State












Oklahoma












Average number of customers (in thousands)


933



926



934



927

Actual degree days


164



117



2,080



1,798

Normal degree days


230



230



2,027



2,030

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(29) %



(49) %



3 %



(11) %













Kansas












Average number of customers (in thousands)


656



652



657



654

Actual degree days


319



221



2,929



2,422

Normal degree days


397



394



2,883



2,854

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(20) %



(44) %



2 %



(15) %













Texas












Average number of customers (in thousands)


713



706



712



706

Actual degree days


64



40



1,051



899

Normal degree days


46



45



994



1,004

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


39 %



(11) %



6 %



(10) %

Analyst Contact:

Will Fiser

918-947-7331

Media Contact:

Leah Harper

918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
