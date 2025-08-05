ONE Gas, Inc.: ONE Gas Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Increases 2025 Financial Guidance

Declares Third Quarter Dividend
TULSA, Okla., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its second quarter financial results, increased its 2025 financial guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.
"Our results and increased guidance reflect strong operational performance, effective cost management and continued progress on our regulatory initiatives," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "As we enter the second half of the year, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy and delivering safe, reliable service to the communities we serve."
SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS
- Second quarter 2025 net income was $32.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with $27.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2024;
- Year-to-date 2025 net income was $151.5 million, or $2.51 per diluted share, compared with $126.6 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, in the same period last year;
- The Company raised its 2025 diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.32 to $4.42, from a previous range of $4.20 to $4.32;
- In May 2025, the Company executed a forward sale agreement for 2.5 million shares of common stock, at a net price of $78.47 per share, with settlement by Dec. 31, 2026; and
- The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized), payable on September 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
ONE Gas reported operating income of $71.9 million in the second quarter, compared with $69.3 million in the second quarter 2024, which primarily reflects:
- an increase of $21.1 million from new rates;
- an increase of $2.1 million due to higher sales volumes, net of the impact of weather normalization mechanisms; and
- an increase of $1.5 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.
The increases were partially offset by:
- an increase of $6.8 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment;
- an increase of $5.7 million in employee-related costs;
- an increase of $5.0 million due to ad valorem taxes;
- an increase of $1.6 million in bad debt expense; and
- a carrying charge of $2.9 million refunded to Oklahoma customers from the settlement of a disputed gas purchase invoice.
Weather across the Company's service areas was 19 percent warmer than normal but 45 percent colder than the second quarter of 2024, with the impact on operating income largely mitigated by regulatory weather normalization mechanisms.
Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, interest expense, net decreased $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to a lower weighted-average interest rate on outstanding commercial paper compared to the prior-year period.
Income tax expense reflects credits for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $190.1 million for the second quarter 2025 compared with $194.6 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.
YEAR-TO-DATE 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $252.4 million, compared with $215.1 million in 2024, which primarily reflects:
- an increase of $73.0 million from new rates; and
- an increase of $3.9 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.
These increases were partially offset by:
- an increase of $11.9 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment;
- an increase of $9.7 million due to ad valorem taxes;
- an increase of $9.0 million in employee-related costs;
- an increase of $2.3 million in bad debt expense;
- an increase of $1.7 million due to insurance expense; and
- a carrying charge of $2.9 million refunded to Oklahoma customers from the settlement of a disputed gas purchase invoice.
Weather across the service territories for the six-month 2025 period was 3 percent colder than normal and 18 percent colder than the same period last year. The impact on operating income was largely tempered by regulatory weather normalization mechanisms.
Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, interest expense, net increased $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the August 2024 reopening of the 5.10 percent senior notes to issue an additional $250 million.
Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with EDIT of $10.2 million and $11.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $367.8 million for the six-month 2025 period compared with $374.0 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.
REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE
In June 2025, Texas Gas Service filed a rate case for all customers in the Central-Gulf, West-North and Rio Grande Valley service areas, requesting a $41.1 million revenue increase and proposing to consolidate all service areas into a single division. Texas Gas Service filed this rate case directly with the cities in each service area, which includes the cities of Austin and El Paso, and the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for the unincorporated areas. This filing is based on a 10.4 percent return on equity and a 59.9 percent common equity ratio. New rates are expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2026.
In April 2025, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filings for all customers in the Rio Grande Valley service area, requesting a $3.2 million increase to be effective in September 2025.
In April 2025, Kansas Gas Service submitted an application to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) requesting an increase of approximately $7.2 million related to its Gas System Reliability Surcharge. In July 2025, the KCC approved a $7.2 million increase effective August 2025.
In February 2025, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed its annual Performance-Based Rate Change application for the test year ended December 2024. The filing included a requested $41.5 million base rate revenue increase, a $2.4 million energy efficiency incentive, and $13.2 million of estimated EDIT to be credited to customers in 2026. A settlement agreement was reached among the parties, which included a $41.1 million base rate revenue increase, a $2.4 million energy efficiency incentive, and $17.9 million of estimated EDIT to be credited to customers beginning in February 2026. Interim rates, subject to refund, were implemented in June 2025. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued a final order approving the settlement in July 2025.
In February 2025, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filings for customers in each of the Central-Gulf and West-North service areas, requesting increases of $15.4 million and $8.2 million, respectively. In May 2025, the RRC approved the increases, and new rates became effective in June 2025.
2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE INCREASED
Based on strong operational performance and the expected impact of Texas House Bill 4384, the Company raised its 2025 financial guidance, with net income expected to be in the range of $261 million to $267 million, compared with its previously announced range of $254 million to $261 million. Earnings per diluted share are expected to be approximately $4.32 to $4.42, compared with the previously announced range of $4.20 to $4.32. The midpoint of 2025 earnings per diluted share guidance increased to $4.37, up from the previous guidance midpoint of $4.26.
Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are still expected to be approximately $750 million in 2025.
ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.
For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
APPENDIX
ONE Gas, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Total revenues
$ 423,741
$ 354,137
$ 1,358,931
$ 1,112,457
Cost of natural gas
117,942
71,958
630,404
454,961
Operating expenses
Operations and maintenance
130,987
121,877
266,282
254,660
Depreciation and amortization
79,314
72,549
161,018
149,121
General taxes
23,643
18,473
48,873
38,575
Total operating expenses
233,944
212,899
476,173
442,356
Operating income
71,855
69,280
252,354
215,140
Other income, net
2,572
977
3,090
4,485
Interest expense, net
(35,279)
(36,970)
(70,976)
(68,327)
Income before income taxes
39,148
33,287
184,468
151,298
Income taxes
(7,115)
(6,044)
(33,016)
(24,738)
Net income
$ 32,033
$ 27,243
$ 151,452
$ 126,560
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 0.53
$ 0.48
$ 2.52
$ 2.23
Diluted
$ 0.53
$ 0.48
$ 2.51
$ 2.23
Average shares (thousands)
Basic
60,113
56,750
60,095
56,740
Diluted
60,455
56,827
60,361
56,813
Dividends declared per share of stock
$ 0.67
$ 0.66
$ 1.34
$ 1.32
APPENDIX
ONE Gas, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
Assets
(Thousands of dollars)
Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment
$ 9,404,119
$ 9,124,134
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
2,532,028
2,478,261
Net property, plant and equipment
6,872,091
6,645,873
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
20,545
57,995
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
22,176
20,542
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
42,721
78,537
Accounts receivable, net
263,073
408,448
Materials and supplies
95,548
91,662
Income tax receivable
53,624
53,624
Natural gas in storage
134,448
161,184
Regulatory assets
56,017
101,210
Other current assets
35,849
35,216
Total current assets
681,280
929,881
Goodwill and other assets
Regulatory assets
254,070
278,006
Securitized intangible asset, net
248,965
265,951
Goodwill
157,953
157,953
Pension and other postemployment benefits
45,850
42,882
Other assets
98,932
105,025
Total goodwill and other assets
805,770
849,817
Total assets
$ 8,359,141
$ 8,425,571
APPENDIX
ONE Gas, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Continued)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
Equity and Liabilities
(Thousands of dollars)
Equity and long-term debt
Common stock, $0.01 par value:
authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 59,998,234 shares at June 30, 2025; issued and outstanding 59,876,861 shares at December 31, 2024
$ 600
$ 599
Paid-in capital
2,303,825
2,294,469
Retained earnings
879,866
809,606
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
44
(126)
Total equity
3,184,335
3,104,548
Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs
2,132,362
2,131,718
Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs
238,501
253,568
Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs
2,370,863
2,385,286
Total equity and long-term debt
5,555,198
5,489,834
Current liabilities
Current maturities of other long-term debt
14
14
Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds
29,750
28,956
Notes payable
872,400
914,600
Accounts payable
130,965
261,321
Accrued taxes other than income
59,449
75,608
Regulatory liabilities
66,959
22,525
Customer deposits
54,008
56,243
Other current liabilities
88,417
99,009
Total current liabilities
1,301,962
1,458,276
Deferred credits and other liabilities
Deferred income taxes
928,588
891,738
Regulatory liabilities
454,458
467,563
Other deferred credits
118,935
118,160
Total deferred credits and other liabilities
1,501,981
1,477,461
Commitments and contingencies
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,359,141
$ 8,425,571
APPENDIX
ONE Gas, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
(Thousands of dollars)
Operating activities
Net income
$ 151,452
$ 126,560
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
161,018
149,121
Deferred income taxes
23,684
22,255
Share-based compensation expense
7,524
6,728
Provision for doubtful accounts
4,085
1,775
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
141,290
152,828
Materials and supplies
(3,886)
(8,853)
Natural gas in storage
26,736
48,807
Asset removal costs
(20,718)
(31,660)
Accounts payable
(121,593)
(101,495)
Accrued taxes other than income
(16,159)
(12,775)
Customer deposits
(2,235)
(1,944)
Regulatory assets and liabilities - current
78,329
(75,496)
Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent
21,198
8,826
Other assets and liabilities - current
(12,271)
(35,126)
Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent
10,355
1,375
Cash provided by operating activities
448,809
250,926
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(347,065)
(342,370)
Other investing expenditures
(4,075)
(2,381)
Other investing receipts
2,629
2,975
Cash used in investing activities
(348,511)
(341,776)
Financing activities
Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable, net
(42,200)
943,000
Issuance of common stock
3,561
3,368
Repayment of other long-term debt
(8)
(773,000)
Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds
(14,547)
(13,780)
Dividends paid
(80,306)
(74,672)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation
(2,614)
(987)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(136,114)
83,929
Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
(35,816)
(6,921)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
78,537
39,387
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$ 42,721
$ 32,466
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
$ 69,972
$ 70,201
Cash paid for state income taxes
$ 715
$ (1,832)
Cash paid for federal income taxes
$ 7,013
$ 600
APPENDIX
ONE Gas, Inc.
KGSS-I SECURITIZATION
In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.
Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025, include $13.2 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $9.4 million in operating and amortization expense and $3.8 million in interest expense, net. Compared to the same three month period last year, revenues increased $1.7 million, which was offset by a $2.0 million increase in operating and amortization expense and a $0.4 million decrease in interest expense, net.
Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025, include $24.8 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $17.2 million in operating and amortization expense and $7.6 in interest expense, net. Compared to the same six month period last year, revenues increased $1.6 million, which was offset by a $2.3 million increase in amortization and operating expense and a $0.7 million decrease in interest expense, net.
The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
(Thousands of dollars)
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 22,176
$ 20,542
Accounts receivable
5,207
4,659
Securitized intangible asset, net
248,965
265,951
Total assets
$ 276,348
$ 291,152
Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds
$ 29,750
$ 28,956
Accounts payable
121
319
Accrued interest
6,236
6,568
Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of discounts and issuance costs $4.5 million and $4.8 million, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
238,501
253,568
Paid-in capital
1,680
1,681
Retained earnings
60
60
Total liabilities and equity
$ 276,348
$ 291,152
The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Thousands of dollars)
Operating revenues
$ 13,205
$ 11,555
$ 24,842
$ 23,226
Operating expense
(111)
(110)
(221)
(221)
Amortization expense
(9,292)
(7,295)
(16,986)
(14,680)
Interest income
112
152
260
340
Interest expense
(3,879)
(4,266)
(7,823)
(8,593)
Income before income taxes
35
36
72
72
Income taxes
(6)
-
-
-
Net income
$ 29
$ 36
$ 72
$ 72
APPENDIX
ONE Gas, Inc.
INFORMATION AT A GLANCE
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Millions of dollars)
Natural gas sales
$
369.5
$
306.8
$
1,239.9
$
1,000.9
Transportation revenues
31.0
30.3
74.8
70.7
Securitization customer charges
13.2
11.5
24.8
23.2
Other revenues
10.0
5.6
19.5
17.7
Total revenues
423.7
354.2
1,359.0
1,112.5
Cost of natural gas
117.9
72.0
630.4
455.0
Operating costs
154.6
140.4
315.2
293.3
Depreciation and amortization
79.3
72.5
161.0
149.1
Operating income
$
71.9
$
69.3
$
252.4
$
215.1
Net income
$
32.0
$
27.2
$
151.5
$
126.6
Capital expenditures and asset removal costs
$
190.1
$
194.6
$
367.8
$
374.0
Volumes (Bcf)
Natural gas sales
Residential
12.6
10.6
71.5
62.9
Commercial and industrial
5.8
5.1
25.0
22.2
Other
0.5
0.2
1.7
1.3
Total sales volumes delivered
18.9
15.9
98.2
86.4
Transportation
48.7
52.3
114.0
115.7
Total volumes delivered
67.6
68.2
212.2
202.1
Average number of customers (in thousands)
Residential
2,124
2,106
2,125
2,108
Commercial and industrial
164
163
164
164
Other
3
3
3
3
Transportation
11
12
11
12
Total customers
2,302
2,284
2,303
2,287
Heating Degree Days
Actual degree days
547
378
6,060
5,119
Normal degree days
673
669
5,904
5,888
Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather
(19) %
(43) %
3 %
(13) %
Statistics by State
Oklahoma
Average number of customers (in thousands)
933
926
934
927
Actual degree days
164
117
2,080
1,798
Normal degree days
230
230
2,027
2,030
Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather
(29) %
(49) %
3 %
(11) %
Kansas
Average number of customers (in thousands)
656
652
657
654
Actual degree days
319
221
2,929
2,422
Normal degree days
397
394
2,883
2,854
Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather
(20) %
(44) %
2 %
(15) %
Texas
Average number of customers (in thousands)
713
706
712
706
Actual degree days
64
40
1,051
899
Normal degree days
46
45
994
1,004
Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather
39 %
(11) %
6 %
(10) %
